Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Insight Enterprises, Inc.    NSIT

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.

(NSIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Insight Enterprises : , Intel Hold $150,000 Makeover Contest for Businesses Slowed by Aging Tech

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 08:51pm EDT

Connected Workplace Makeover Contest provides $50,000 IT transformations to three companies needing an upgrade in productivity, security and total cost of ownership

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, has partnered with Intel on a national $150,000 Connected Workplace Makeover Contest that will award three organizations each with $50,000 worth of new Intel powered technology upgrades and services addressing critical needs to their business.

The contest is geared to small and mid-size companies that have been particularly strapped for resources amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and have struggled to adapt IT systems and processes to the shifting marketplace. A recent Insight Intelligent Technology Pulse study on business readiness showed 54% of IT decision makers felt their organization was only somewhat prepared or less to handle new technology requirements due to the pandemic, with smaller businesses (59%) feeling least prepared.

“The lifeblood of any organization is its IT, especially in the current climate as every business has had to think more like a technology business and go more digital to connect with their workers and customers. Our past contest entries have struck similar notes of just how many companies contend with the drawbacks of outdated technology and how they’ve struggled to keep their heads above water because of it. The Connected Workplace Makeover Contest shows what new technology can do to help organizations run smarter,” said Brenda Hudson, vice president, inside sales, sales enablement, learning and development, Insight.

Winners of the $150K Connected Workplace Makeover Contest will be announced in November, with entries being accepted through Sept. 30. A winner will be chosen in each of these categories and will receive devices with the latest Intel Core processors:

  • Productivity: Outdated tools and those lacking modern mobile capabilities can hamper employees’ abilities to efficiently complete tasks, particularly when working remotely. With more than half of IT leaders saying their companies have had to address new requirements for remote worker user enablement and updated collaboration tools, the new normal has escalated the challenges of enabling productivity, according to Insight’s IT Pulse study.
  • Security: IT environments are more dispersed than ever, creating new vulnerabilities to breaches, especially with outdated equipment in the workplace. The winner will best articulate how refreshing current systems can help secure their environment, and they will receive 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processor PCs with built-in hardware-enhanced security and advanced threat protection features.
  • Total Cost of Ownership: Nearly half (49%) of IT professionals at small and midmarket businesses said integrating new technology with legacy systems is very or extremely challenging, according to the Insight 2020 Technology Report on IT trends for smaller businesses. Aging IT infrastructure and its perpetual maintenance and downtime can drain an organization’s resources through the hidden costs of declining performance, software/hardware incompatibility, lost productivity, worker frustration and security gaps.

In 2019, more than 1,300 U.S. organizations submitted contest entries sharing why they needed a workplace makeover. These three winners received a tech refresh:

  • Productivity – Richmond Flying Squirrels: The minor-league baseball franchise had no mobile PCs, limiting how well the team could engage with fans and clients via activities like check-ins, ticket sales, tours, signage and presentations throughout the stadium. Its decade-old office equipment also limited the use of graphic design tools, with staff turning to their own personal computers to create marketing material. The organization received new 8th Gen Intel Core vPro processor mobile PCs for check-in, ticketing and tours; new design workstations for marketing production; a 75-inch touch-panel platform for client and staff presentations; and upgraded file storage of game videos, photos and other data.
  • Security – Oriol Healthcare: With HIPAA privacy and security compliance top of mind, Oriol needed to upgrade infrastructure still running on Windows 7 to meet today’s security challenges. A makeover enabled Oriol to update workstations and expand Wi-Fi to patient rooms, allowing clinical staff to securely and quickly chart patient vitals and records directly from the room. The expanded connectivity also improved the reliability of eye-gaze equipment used for communication by the healthcare firm’s large population of chronic ventilated patients with ALS, MS and brain injuries.
  • Total Cost of Ownership – North Little Rock High School: The school’s Education Accelerated by Service and Technology (EAST) program lets students work on creative projects like holographic design, augmented reality, virtual reality game design, geographical information systems, hydroponics and 3D printing. However, the 150 students taking part in EAST were working on computers more than a decade old that couldn’t handle the requirements of modern applications. The school also lacked mobile devices to allow students to engage with their middle-school counterparts in a “Kids Teaching Kids” program. With a makeover, students now have access to a 3D printer, new monitors, the latest 8th Gen Intel Core vPro processor workstations and mobile PCs, a Mac Mini for video projects and two touch-panel platforms for student presentations.

To submit an application for the Connected Workplace Makeover Contest, go to insight.com/workplacemakeover; or email makeovercontest@insight.com to learn more. For more information about Insight, visit www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-M


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.
07/10INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Intel Hold $150,000 Makeover Contest for Businesses Slowed..
BU
06/29INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Donates Computers to Help K-12 Students Across Alberta
AQ
06/24INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Uses Intelligent Technology Solutions™ to Help Detec..
BU
06/17INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : New Edition of Insight Tech Journal Explores Post-Pandemic..
BU
06/17INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : PCL - Announcing the Citizen Care Pod a New COVID-19 Smart..
AQ
06/08INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : COVID-19 Pandemic Underscores Importance of IT in Business..
BU
06/04INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Recognized as Intel 2020 U.S. Innovation Partner of the Ye..
BU
05/26INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : to Present at Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Conference
BU
05/21INSIGHT ENTERPRISES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission ..
AQ
05/18INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Jumps 21 Spots on 2020 Fortune 500 List
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 267 M - -
Net income 2020 127 M - -
Net Debt 2020 666 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 588 M 1 588 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 11 261
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Insight Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 61,63 $
Last Close Price 45,30 $
Spread / Highest target 43,5%
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth T. Lamneck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy A. Crown Chairman
Glynis A. Bryan Chief Financial Officer
Jeffery Shumway Chief Information Officer
Kathleen S. Pushor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.-35.55%1 557
ACCENTURE4.15%139 524
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES2.81%110 108
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-11.71%102 738
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-14.53%62 631
VMWARE, INC.-3.76%62 015
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group