Insight Enterprises : Introduces Array of Managed Workplace Solutions to Optimize End-User Experience

Today’s workforce expects a seamless technology experience, and businesses are seeking solutions that improve end-user experiences while minimizing costs and complexity. Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 global solution integrator for organizations of all sizes, today announced a new collection of managed workplace services to help clients keep up with the shift to modern architectures while maximizing productivity and cost predictability.

“Insight has been at the forefront of introducing clients to a completely managed office when it comes to their IT, and these new offerings make it even easier to fully adopt cloud architectures or incorporate a co-managed, hybrid environment,” said David Mayer, vice president and general manager, Connected Workforce, Insight. “No matter the size of the business or the industry they’re in, Insight’s managed workplace solutions are designed to be consumed the way our clients prefer to approach end-user computing and collaboration. It addresses how they manage, secure and budget for increasingly complex environments through solutions that ultimately appeal to tech-savvy and dispersed workers.”

The following managed services build on each other, but each can stand on their own and be implemented independently as well:

Device as a Service is the foundational solution that goes beyond hardware to include software and services within a per-device, per-month commercial model. Clients can bundle the operating system and applications as well as the deployment, maintenance, warranty and end-of-life services at the time of purchase to receive a stable per-month experience.

Managed Desktop is a systems management service that allows clients to keep Windows 10 and Office Pro Plus updated. Many organizations have not made the necessary investment in people, processes and systems to take care of updates and are now paying a technical debt. This helps solve for that challenge.

Managed Office 365 offers clients licensing, tenant configuration and migration, tenant management and support, backup and adoption services of the client’s Microsoft O365 environment and allows for per-user, per-month invoicing. Adoption specialists keep clients informed of updates and their implications to ensure end users are getting the most out of their organization’s investment.

Productivity Application Services allows clients to leverage the advanced applications in the O365 stack, such as dashboards and reports, workflow and automation applications, and complex communication collaboration tools, such as Microsoft Teams and SharePoint. Clients also receive dedicated consulting and architectural services to develop these advanced technologies within a stable and predictable pricing model.

Workplace Services provides IT operations administration of end-user and endpoint architectures, bringing clients self-service capabilities, service desk, desk-side support and everything needed for modernized end-user support. Insight was recognized in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services for a third year in a row based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Managed Security starts with a security assessment of current architectures and provides baselines for end-point and cloud architectures along with threat-protection management.

In Insight’s 2019 Intelligent Technology Index, 77 percent of IT decision makers agreed that IT leasing services would allow them to better equip their workforce with the latest modern equipment. Similarly, 72 percent said they already consume at least some bundled products and services, with 89 percent indicating they plan to continue or increase their bundled consumption in the future.

“We conducted a lot of market research before developing the next evolution of our managed workplace services, in order to further address the challenges clients are facing. Insight’s offerings align to the precise technologies that businesses are clamoring for in a way they want to consume them,” said Brian Gatke, director, IT services portfolio, Insight. “Our true vision is to provide them managed offerings for commoditized services that allow us to take over daily operations while creating an opportunity for their IT teams to focus on transforming the business.”

To help clients get started, Insight provides “Best Practices for IT Outsourcing” and tips on the right questions to ask when thinking about implementing managed workplace services.

For more information about Insight, which is recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Workplace Services, North America

