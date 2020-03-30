Insight Enterprises : Launches Tech Journal to Help Businesses Take the Uncertainty Out of Technology

Log in
Insight Enterprises, Inc.    NSIT

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.

(NSIT)
03/30/2020 | 02:48pm EDT

The quarterly digital magazine provides industry-agnostic views of solutions to guide IT and business leaders through issues shaping the modern workplace

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, today launched a new quarterly magazine called Tech Journal, designed to help IT decision makers stay current on how technology can solve contemporary workplace issues and inform strategies that drive smarter outcomes for their business.

Insight’s Tech Journal helps IT executives, CXOs, business owners and business unit leaders understand the latest developments in remote working, mobility, collaboration, cloud, data center, cybersecurity, networking, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and IT supply chain optimization. The magazine shares an expanded perspective from Insight’s leaders and more than 4,600 technical experts in digital transformation solutions for small and midmarket businesses, enterprises and public sector organizations.

“Today’s uncertain times are a reminder of how unpredictable the future can be and why businesses need to be prepared to pivot as expectations shift in the marketplace. Technology is a powerful way to maintain agility, and IT decision makers are relied upon to intelligently adapt to change and find answers that make their organizations stronger over time,” said Amy Protexter, editor-in-chief and senior vice president of marketing, Insight. “The Tech Journal is our way of sharing our best resources — thousands of technical and strategic minds — to help them stay informed and navigate through the ever-changing IT landscape.”

The Spring 2020 edition of Tech Journal addresses the following topics, among others:

  • Enabling a more productive, mobile workforce through new approaches to workstream collaboration.
  • Exploring how an effective cloud collaboration strategy can help business continuity and empower remote work.
  • Getting a grip on better IT supply chain management through e-procurement, including reducing costs and streamlining processes to keep modern devices in workers’ hands.
  • Taking the pulse of what IT decision makers from small and midmarket businesses say are their greatest obstacles and opportunities.
  • Building a mobility strategy for small and midmarket businesses.
  • Major considerations when deciding to migrate to the cloud, from defining a migration strategy and updating data governance for the cloud to cost control when managing cloud services.
  • Why edge computing will see widespread adoption this year, and how businesses can maximize the benefits of the data insights gleaned from it.

“Technology that was once cutting edge quickly becomes obsolete as new ideas and circumstances enter the space. Tech Journal delivers a first-hand look into how the industry is responding to present-day needs, the newest tools that are making big differences in business outcomes, and best practices to pivot away from aging platforms and position yourself for a stronger future,” said Steve Dodenhoff, president, Insight North America.

Read Insight’s Tech Journal at insight.com/techjournal. To learn more about Insight’s digital transformation solutions, visit www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-M

About Tech Journal

Explore the captivating developments in cloud, security, data center, Microsoft, IoT and the computing world that strengthen your business to run smarter. The Tech Journal provides you exclusive access to voices of leading thought leaders as they talk about cutting-edge IT trends and technology solutions that shape the modern workplace.


© Business Wire 2020
