Insight Enterprises : Moves PCM Canada Operations Under Its Canada Brand

0
12/02/2019 | 03:01pm EST

The combined operations will fully unite PCM’s IT services for small and midmarket businesses with Insight’s end-to-end transformation capabilities

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global provider of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, today announced it has consolidated the PCM Canada brand under its Insight Canada operations.

PCM Canada joined Insight as part of the company’s acquisition of PCM, Inc. in August. The addition of PCM gives Insight Canada a nationwide presence, augmenting Insight’s multi-vendor technology solutions for small, mid-sized and corporate/enterprise commercial clients; state, local and federal governments; and educational institutions across Canada.

“We continue to swiftly onboard our PCM team with the care and precision needed to deliver the best experience possible for our clients, teammates and partners,” said Steve Dodenhoff, president, Insight North America. “A unified Insight Canada allows us to optimize our growth, particularly in the commercial market, as we leverage our core solution areas. Our innovation, reach and scale will keep Insight ahead of changing market demands as more businesses concentrate on digital transformation and deriving results from the edge.”

The combined organization gains about 200 technical/service-delivery professionals and scales Insight Canada’s sales power with the addition of 400 teammates overall across offices in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver. Insight Canada has been elevated to a top-three solution provider in the country, adding PCM’s Cisco Gold Certification in enterprise networking, security, collaboration, data center virtualization and service provider technology.

PCM Canada’s expertise in IT solutions for small and midmarket businesses will bolster Insight’s ability to help clients of all sizes maximize their technology investments, scale effectively, secure data platforms, empower employees with tools that fuel productivity, and simplify IT procurement and asset management.

“Insight has more than two decades of experience helping Canadian businesses procure and manage hardware, software and cloud products,” said John Dathan, senior vice president and general manager of Insight Canada. “Adding PCM’s ability to support the day-to-day IT needs of commercial businesses to our deep portfolio of end-to-end capabilities gives our clients a sole source of transformative solutions that can address their most complex IT challenges.”

For more information on Insight’s solutions, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-M


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 801 M
EBIT 2019 290 M
Net income 2019 165 M
Debt 2019 729 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 13,9x
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,39x
EV / Sales2020 0,29x
Capitalization 2 312 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 70,00  $
Last Close Price 65,59  $
Spread / Highest target 20,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,52%
EPS Revisions
