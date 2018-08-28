Insight Enterprises : Named 2018 Quadrotech Partner of the Year

Log in
08/28/2018 | 07:02pm CEST

TEMPE, Ariz., August 22, 2018 - Insight Enterprises (Nasdaq: NSIT), the global system integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, has been recognized by Quadrotech as its 2018 Partner of the Year thanks to a highly collaborative relationship assisting clients with the cloud migration process.

Insight was recognized for integrating Quadrotech's data management applications into Insight's Office 365 Modern Workforce Solutions, providing greater value to customers by streamlining implementation and administration of Microsoft Office 365 as a managed service. Quadrotech lauded Insight's role as a top global Microsoft partner and its holistic approach to helping clients navigate to the cloud through unique solutions.

'Business is moving at an unprecedented rate, and to compete clients need partners that understand the tension between simultaneously running and innovating business,' said Bob Kane, senior vice president of product marketing, Insight U.S. 'With the combined expertise of Quadrotech and Insight in cloud collaboration tools and Office 365 services, we are redefining modern workforce solutions that overcome the increasingly complex needs our clients face.'

Quadrotech CEO Thomas Madsen said: 'Insight is a true partner to Quadrotech. Not only do we work numerous deals together in a given year, but we look to Insight to gain valuable feedback during product development. Their ideas and suggestions are incorporated by the development team and can commonly be seen in our final release of the software.'

The Quadrotech 2018 Partner of the Year award was presented July 16 to Insight at the Microsoft Inspire partner conference in Las Vegas.

'Over the past year Insight has deepened its commitment and success working with Quadrotech,' said Nick Dishman, senior director, Americas Channel Sales, Quadrotech. 'They are constantly bringing new types of projects on which to collaborate, which generates a stream of joint activity, sometimes in areas neither of us were expecting. For example, in discussing customer needs around migrating email workloads, Quadrotech identified a need in the market for better Office 365 tenant-to-tenant solutions. After several calls between Insight's technical architects and Quadrotech's product management team, we built and introduced Cloud Commander.'

Insight Enterprises Inc. published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
