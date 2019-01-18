Insight Enterprises : Named F5 2018 Community Service Partner of the Year

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 18, 2019 - Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global systems integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, was named F5's 2018 Community Service Partner of the Year during the F5 Partner Leadership Summit in Half Moon Bay, California, in December.

The recognition honors the partner that exemplifies F5's values promoting diversity and inclusion within its company while supporting initiatives within the community to make the world a better place.

Insight, a member of the F5 UNITY™ Partner Program, recognizes that a workforce composed of teammates with different perspectives, talents and experiences, who are unified towards a common purpose of helping businesses run smarter, delivers the greatest value to business. The company's operations in 20 countries serving clients across the globe is based on a team approach to Cloud + Data Center Transformation.

'We take care of each other, our clients and our communities, and that mindset carries over to partners like F5 who share our hunger to solve the most complex challenges facing businesses,' said Bob Kane, senior vice president of product marketing, Insight. 'Transformation in the digital landscape doesn't happen overnight, and no organization can do it alone. That's why we couldn't be prouder to be aligned with F5, providing a broad array of multi-cloud solutions that help businesses take a thoughtful approach to doing more today while growing for tomorrow.'

F5 and Insight connect end users to their workplace community by providing fast, secure access to online applications.

'Our success is driven not just by what we do, but by how we do it. We are proud to recognize Insight for the many ways they share our commitment to diversity and inclusion,' said Lisa Citron, Vice President, North America Channels at F5. 'Together with our partners, we believe we can better serve our customers by embracing different perspectives and approaches.'

In 2018, Insight joined the UN Global Compact and Responsible Business Alliance, formally pledging its commitment to connecting the company's core values of hunger, heart and harmony to a global cause dedicated to making the world a better place to work and live. Insight was named a Fortune 100 Best Workplace for Diversity in December. The company's charitable giving program, Reach, also supports local communities and organizations providing educational opportunities to children through a shared love for technology.

For more information on Insight, visit www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.