Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Insight Enterprises, Inc.    NSIT

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. (NSIT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Insight Enterprises : Named F5 2018 Community Service Partner of the Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 03:49pm EST

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 18, 2019 - Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global systems integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, was named F5's 2018 Community Service Partner of the Year during the F5 Partner Leadership Summit in Half Moon Bay, California, in December.

The recognition honors the partner that exemplifies F5's values promoting diversity and inclusion within its company while supporting initiatives within the community to make the world a better place.

Insight, a member of the F5 UNITY™ Partner Program, recognizes that a workforce composed of teammates with different perspectives, talents and experiences, who are unified towards a common purpose of helping businesses run smarter, delivers the greatest value to business. The company's operations in 20 countries serving clients across the globe is based on a team approach to Cloud + Data Center Transformation.

'We take care of each other, our clients and our communities, and that mindset carries over to partners like F5 who share our hunger to solve the most complex challenges facing businesses,' said Bob Kane, senior vice president of product marketing, Insight. 'Transformation in the digital landscape doesn't happen overnight, and no organization can do it alone. That's why we couldn't be prouder to be aligned with F5, providing a broad array of multi-cloud solutions that help businesses take a thoughtful approach to doing more today while growing for tomorrow.'

F5 and Insight connect end users to their workplace community by providing fast, secure access to online applications.

'Our success is driven not just by what we do, but by how we do it. We are proud to recognize Insight for the many ways they share our commitment to diversity and inclusion,' said Lisa Citron, Vice President, North America Channels at F5. 'Together with our partners, we believe we can better serve our customers by embracing different perspectives and approaches.'

In 2018, Insight joined the UN Global Compact and Responsible Business Alliance, formally pledging its commitment to connecting the company's core values of hunger, heart and harmony to a global cause dedicated to making the world a better place to work and live. Insight was named a Fortune 100 Best Workplace for Diversity in December. The company's charitable giving program, Reach, also supports local communities and organizations providing educational opportunities to children through a shared love for technology.

For more information on Insight, visit www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

Disclaimer

Insight Enterprises Inc. published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 20:48:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.
03:49pINSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Named F5 2018 Community Service Partner of the Year
PU
01/17INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Ranks #23 on Fortune's 'Best Workplaces in Technology'
BU
01/07INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : to Present at Investor Conference
BU
01/02INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Ranks #5 on Phoenix Business Journal's ‘Best Places ..
PU
2018INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Unites BlueMetal, Cardinal Solutions Offerings Under Digit..
PU
2018Insight Brings VR Holiday Experience to Children at Tampa General Hospital
GL
2018INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Named to FORTUNE 100 2018 Best Workplaces for Diversity
AQ
2018INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Named to FORTUNE 100 ‘2018 Best Workplaces for Diver..
AQ
2018INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Named One of Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North..
PU
2018INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Honored with Three Geographical Region Awards at Cisco Par..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 107 M
EBIT 2018 230 M
Net income 2018 156 M
Debt 2018 112 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 10,09
P/E ratio 2019 9,63
EV / Sales 2018 0,24x
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
Capitalization 1 560 M
Chart INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Insight Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 53,5 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth T. Lamneck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy A. Crown Chairman
Glynis A. Bryan Chief Financial Officer
Michael P. Guggemos Chief Information Officer
Kathleen S. Pushor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.6.11%1 560
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION7.50%111 046
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES0.07%99 905
ACCENTURE5.75%99 245
VMWARE, INC.4.94%58 983
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING1.39%58 192
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.