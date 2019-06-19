Insight Enterprises : Named a Strong Performer Among Midsize Agile Software Development Service Providers by Top Independent Research

The best agile development specialists help accelerate clients’ adoption of Agile development tools and techniques

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global solution provider of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, today announced it has been named a Strong Performer in “The Forrester Wave™: Midsize Agile Software Development Service Providers, Q2 2019.” The report provides a visual snapshot, in-depth analysis and actionable advice that includes insight into the market and its participants helping organizations in choosing a provider.

Insight scored among the top four in the current offering category, specifically in the co-innovation, velocity and knowledge transfer criteria. The report cites Insight’s ability to combine its device and software expertise to drive clients’ innovation.

Through its Digital Innovation solution area, Insight has demonstrated an ability to co-create and innovate with its clients by combining Agile development with emerging technologies. For example, it helped a railroad company develop a predictive maintenance solution that uses artificial intelligence (AI) with drone technology. The full case study can be found here. Insight was also recognized by Microsoft as Worldwide Partner of the Year for Artificial Intelligence in 2018.

“Insight is uniquely positioned to harness the power of technology, driving business outcomes and transformation in partnership with our clients. Our expertise in agile transformation and organizational change eliminates the need for multiple vendors, so clients can work with a single partner to move their business forward,” said Ken Lamneck, Insight president and CEO.

Steve Dodenhoff, president, Insight North America, added: “Our mission is to enable our clients to own their agility, with the goal of creating a self-sustaining Agile community within their organization. We do this through custom training, coaching, role-based mentoring and laying out a plan in a collaborative way. Improving an organization’s agility requires a cultural shift in order to deliver products in an adaptable way. Our ability to assess and help organizations through this change makes Insight an ideal partner for Agile development.”

Forrester identified the 13 most significant midsize Agile development service providers and evaluated them against 22 criteria.

Please go here to access the full report, “The Forrester Wave™: Midsize Agile Software Development Service Providers, Q2 2019.” For more information on Insight, visit www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 7,400+ employees help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-M

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005145/en/