Insight Enterprises : Named a Strong Performer Among Midsize Agile Software Development Service Providers by Top Independent Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global solution provider of
Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all
sizes, today announced it has been named a Strong Performer in “The
Forrester Wave™: Midsize Agile Software Development Service Providers,
Q2 2019.” The report provides a visual snapshot, in-depth analysis
and actionable advice that includes insight into the market and its
participants helping organizations in choosing a provider.
Insight scored among the top four in the current offering category,
specifically in the co-innovation, velocity and knowledge transfer
criteria. The report cites Insight’s ability to combine its device and
software expertise to drive clients’ innovation.
Through its Digital
Innovation solution area, Insight has demonstrated an ability to
co-create and innovate with its clients by combining Agile development
with emerging technologies. For example, it helped a railroad company
develop a predictive maintenance solution that uses artificial
intelligence (AI) with drone technology. The full case study can be
found here.
Insight was also recognized by Microsoft as Worldwide
Partner of the Year for Artificial Intelligence in 2018.
“Insight is uniquely positioned to harness the power of technology,
driving business outcomes and transformation in partnership with our
clients. Our expertise in agile transformation and organizational change
eliminates the need for multiple vendors, so clients can work with a
single partner to move their business forward,” said Ken Lamneck,
Insight president and CEO.
Steve Dodenhoff, president, Insight North America, added: “Our mission
is to enable our clients to own their agility, with the goal of creating
a self-sustaining Agile community within their organization. We do this
through custom training, coaching, role-based mentoring and laying out a
plan in a collaborative way. Improving an organization’s agility
requires a cultural shift in order to deliver products in an adaptable
way. Our ability to assess and help organizations through this change
makes Insight an ideal partner for Agile development.”
Forrester identified the 13 most significant midsize Agile development
service providers and evaluated them against 22 criteria.
Please go here
to access the full report, “The Forrester Wave™: Midsize Agile Software
Development Service Providers, Q2 2019.” For more information on
Insight, visit www.insight.com or
call 800-INSIGHT.
About Insight
Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc.
empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology
Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a
Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data
Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain
Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage
their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and
design to implementation and management, our 7,400+ employees help
clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter.
Discover more at www.insight.com.
