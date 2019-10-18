Log in
Insight Enterprises : Phoenix Business Journal Names Insight a 2019 Top Corporate Volunteer

10/18/2019 | 01:21pm EDT

TEMPE, Ariz., October 18, 2019 - The Phoenix Business Journal celebrated Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, among the Phoenix area's top corporate givers during the publication's annual Corporate Philanthropy Awards ceremony held Thursday in Scottsdale.

Insight was named a finalist among 'large' businesses in the corporate volunteerism category. The Journal recognized 18 companies across two categories - community impact and volunteerism - with winners unveiled based on employment size at the awards luncheon at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess.

'Showing heart is core to our beliefs and means putting people first to make a meaningful difference each day among our clients, teammates and communities,' said Jen Vasin, senior vice president of human resources, Insight North America. 'For more than three decades, Insight has grown deep roots within Phoenix and all of our communities across North America, and we strive to give back through our greatest strengths: people and technology.'

Insight provides several opportunities to give back through its Reach program, which emphasizes educational opportunities for children through technology. This includes annual fundraising for the United Way and a yearly Noble Cause campaign to support nonprofits like Ronald McDonald House Charities, Make-a-Wish Foundation and the Boys & Girls Club. Teammates also are given two paid 'heart' days off per year to volunteer their time to charitable causes.

Insight's In It Together Foundation, founded five years ago, now raises about $400,000 annually through teammate and partner contributions to help company teammates going through crisis situations.

Among its in-market giving efforts in the past year, Insight has:

  • Partnered with the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation to develop the Girls Play Ball Program, providing young women a chance to learn baseball skills and participate in a STEM camp translating the love of baseball into an appreciation, understanding and passion of the science and mathematics underlying the sport. More than 13,000 students, 400 teachers and 300 schools have gained exposure to STEM through the Science of Baseball program.
  • Given laptops to foster children who are headed to college in Guadalupe, Arizona, and Montreal's Teen Haven group homes.
  • Raised funds to revamp a technology room for special needs children at Summit School in Montreal.
  • Created a virtual reality holiday experience for pediatric patients at Tampa General Hospital.
  • Hosted a global artificial intelligence competition for healthcare innovation in Cincinnati.
  • Provided intelligent technology solutions to New England-based charities during its 10th annual GiveCamp.

For more information on Insight, visit www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

Disclaimer

Insight Enterprises Inc. published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 17:20:01 UTC
