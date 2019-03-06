Insight Enterprises : Receives North America Enterprise Partner of the Year from Citrix

TEMPE, Ariz., March 6, 2019 - Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global systems integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, was named by Citrix as the 2019 Enterprise Partner of the Year for North America during the Citrix Summit 2019 held last month in Orlando, Florida.

As an expert provider of mobile workspace solutions for enterprises, Insight was recognized by Citrix for its exceptional customer experience and 23 percent year-over-year growth resulting from net-new sales, Citrix expansions and cloud-transition projects. Insight and Citrix executive leadership, technical, sales and marketing teams routinely work together to deliver apps, desktops, data and services to any device on any network while meeting individual customer needs.

'No matter the size of the company, successfully managing work mobility securely is a crucial component to productivity in today's technology-driven world. The deep connection we share with Citrix to deliver complete workspace solutions results in reduced operational costs for IT and a high-quality end-user experience for our clients,' said Bob Kane, senior vice president of product marketing, Insight.

Insight's Citrix Service Provider Program offers managed service providers competitive Desktop as a Service models and a broad array of desktop, mobility, management and provisioning products from Citrix, accessed through a single portal to simplify and secure management of cloud-hosted desktops.

'A seamless user experience has become a strategic imperative for enterprises,' said Efrem Z. Stringfellow, vice president of partner sales, Americas, Citrix. 'Clients need partners who can help them redefine how employees get the most out of the digital tools they use, and Insight shares our philosophy that providing secure, simple, integrated workspace solutions brings the best out of workers.'