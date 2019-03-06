Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Insight Enterprises, Inc.    NSIT

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.

(NSIT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Insight Enterprises : Receives North America Enterprise Partner of the Year from Citrix

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 12:42pm EST

TEMPE, Ariz., March 6, 2019 - Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global systems integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, was named by Citrix as the 2019 Enterprise Partner of the Year for North America during the Citrix Summit 2019 held last month in Orlando, Florida.

As an expert provider of mobile workspace solutions for enterprises, Insight was recognized by Citrix for its exceptional customer experience and 23 percent year-over-year growth resulting from net-new sales, Citrix expansions and cloud-transition projects. Insight and Citrix executive leadership, technical, sales and marketing teams routinely work together to deliver apps, desktops, data and services to any device on any network while meeting individual customer needs.

'No matter the size of the company, successfully managing work mobility securely is a crucial component to productivity in today's technology-driven world. The deep connection we share with Citrix to deliver complete workspace solutions results in reduced operational costs for IT and a high-quality end-user experience for our clients,' said Bob Kane, senior vice president of product marketing, Insight.

Insight's Citrix Service Provider Program offers managed service providers competitive Desktop as a Service models and a broad array of desktop, mobility, management and provisioning products from Citrix, accessed through a single portal to simplify and secure management of cloud-hosted desktops.

'A seamless user experience has become a strategic imperative for enterprises,' said Efrem Z. Stringfellow, vice president of partner sales, Americas, Citrix. 'Clients need partners who can help them redefine how employees get the most out of the digital tools they use, and Insight shares our philosophy that providing secure, simple, integrated workspace solutions brings the best out of workers.'

For more information on Insight, visit www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

Disclaimer

Insight Enterprises Inc. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 17:41:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.
12:42pINSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Receives North America Enterprise Partner of the Year from..
PU
02/28INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Celebrates Clients That Are Evolving Through Digital Trans..
BU
02/22INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
02/20INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services
PU
02/20INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Publishes First Corporate Citizenship Report
BU
02/14INSIGHT ENTERPRISES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
02/14INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/14INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. : Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year 2..
BU
02/12INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Canada Becomes a Microsoft CSP Indirect Provider
BU
01/31INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financia..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 7 357 M
EBIT 2019 254 M
Net income 2019 172 M
Finance 2019 84,1 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,77
P/E ratio 2020 11,33
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
Capitalization 1 989 M
Chart INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Insight Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 58,5 $
Spread / Average Target 4,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth T. Lamneck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy A. Crown Chairman
Glynis A. Bryan Chief Financial Officer
Michael P. Guggemos Chief Information Officer
Kathleen S. Pushor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.37.52%1 989
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION21.78%123 055
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES5.02%105 665
ACCENTURE16.07%104 331
VMWARE, INC.25.93%70 784
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING16.89%66 503
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.