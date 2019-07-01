Log in
Insight Enterprises : Recognized at #14 on CRN's 2019 Solution Provider 500 List

07/01/2019

TEMPE, Ariz., July 1, 2019 - Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global systems integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Insight to its 2019 Solution Provider 500 list.

Insight landed at No. 14 on this year's rankings of the largest North American IT channel partner organizations by revenue. The Solution Provider 500 recognizes the highest performing technology integrators, strategic service providers and IT consultants.

Insight continues to expand upon a go-to-market strategy of transforming the products and solutions of its 3,500+ software, hardware and cloud partners into real business outcomes for clients through Insight's four solution areas. This includes driving customer loyalty and profitability through Digital Innovation, improving speed of business delivery through Cloud + Data Center Transformation, enabling the productivity of a Connected Workforce, and increasing operational efficiency with Supply Chain Optimization.

'In our annual Insight Intelligent Technology™ Index, 77 percent of IT decision makers deemed it vital for corporate IT to resemble a consumer experience. More businesses are achieving this by consuming technology through usage-based subscription services. Our strategy aligns to these trends as we help companies figure out how to securely leverage modern essentials like the cloud, data-driven insights and collaborative workplace tools,' said Steve Dodenhoff, president of Insight's North America business.

Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company, added: 'The companies on this year's list represent an incredible combined revenue of $381 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands. Congratulations to the solution provider organizations leading the way in digital transformation and the latest technology services.'

The complete 2019 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be published in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

For more information on Insight, visit www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

Insight Enterprises Inc. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 21:07:02 UTC
