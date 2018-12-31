Log in
INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.
Insight Enterprises : Unites BlueMetal, Cardinal Solutions Offerings Under Digital Innovation

12/31/2018

Expanding U.S. and global digital transformation solutions drive operational efficiencies, enhanced customer engagement and more empowered workforces for clients

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 1, 2019 - When Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) made a commitment in 2015 to invest in a digital innovation strategy, the ensuing U.S. acquisitions of BlueMetal that year and Cardinal Solutions in 2018 opened the door to transformative capabilities addressing clients' most critical business needs.

Insight, the global systems integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, today is officially rolling those brands under a single umbrella called Insight Digital Innovation. The combined power, which also includes Insight's 2016 acquisition of Ignia (Australia), unites 850 software developers and architects into one of the largest application development teams in the industry.

'With the proliferation of connected devices, advanced analytics and edge computing, data is driving the next wave of technology. We're well positioned to deliver the solutions that bring value to our clients through intelligent user experiences, helping make them the innovators in an ever evolving, competitive digital landscape,' said Steve Dodenhoff, president, Insight North America.

Insight Digital Innovation creates transformation through data-driven insights that drive efficiencies in business, engage evolving customer behaviors and empower workforces. Just a few examples of how this deep expertise delivers real business outcomes:

· A major U.S. railroad company is employing custom Internet of Things (IoT) edge and data architecture platforms connected to unmanned aerial vehicles to minimize on-site rail inspection time, keep field workers safe while inspecting hard-to-reach places, minimize labor costs, and provide real-time maintenance alerts to accelerate repairs.

· Insight is developing IoT solution accelerators serving as open-source frameworks for specific scenarios like energy management, smart spaces for buildings and cities, connected farms and public safety solutions.

· A global beverage conglomerate with operations in more than 180 countries used advanced analytics to bring greater global governance to how it engages customers through marketing, in addition to turning to Insight for optimizing its IT supply chain.

· Steward Health Care, the largest for-profit hospital operator in the United States, applied predictive modeling of staffing and patient data to optimize operations and improve the patient experience by reducing their length of stays by 1½ days on average.

As part of Insight's expanding global offerings, Insight EMEA is preparing to launch a Digital Innovation service across Europe. The new practice will help organizations align digital transformation initiatives to their business strategies.

For more information on Insight Digital Innovation solutions, visit www.insight.com/en_US/solve/digital-innovation.html or call 800-INSIGHT.

Disclaimer

Insight Enterprises Inc. published this content on 01 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 17:33:02 UTC
