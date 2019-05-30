Insight Enterprises : to Present at Baird's 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today
announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming
investor conference:
Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
Thursday,
June 6, 2019, 2:35 PM ET
InterContinental New York Barclay, New
York, NY
Participants: Glynis Bryan, Chief Financial Officer and
Helen Johnson, SVP, Finance
The Insight presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://investor.insight.com/
where you can also view other recent Webcasts, downloadable slide
presentations and other investor information.
