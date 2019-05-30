Insight Enterprises : to Present at Baird's 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Thursday, June 6, 2019, 2:35 PM ET

InterContinental New York Barclay, New York, NY

Participants: Glynis Bryan, Chief Financial Officer and Helen Johnson, SVP, Finance

The Insight presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://investor.insight.com/ where you can also view other recent Webcasts, downloadable slide presentations and other investor information.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping businesses of all sizes – from small and medium sized firms to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools and health care organizations – define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions™. Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT environments so they can drive meaningful business outcomes today and transform their operations for tomorrow. Discover more at www.insight.com.

