Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Insight Enterprises, Inc.    NSIT

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.

(NSIT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Insight Enterprises : to Present at Baird's 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 01:31pm EDT

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
Thursday, June 6, 2019, 2:35 PM ET
InterContinental New York Barclay, New York, NY
Participants: Glynis Bryan, Chief Financial Officer and Helen Johnson, SVP, Finance

The Insight presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://investor.insight.com/ where you can also view other recent Webcasts, downloadable slide presentations and other investor information.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping businesses of all sizes – from small and medium sized firms to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools and health care organizations – define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions™. Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT environments so they can drive meaningful business outcomes today and transform their operations for tomorrow. Discover more at www.insight.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.
01:31pINSIGHT ENTERPRISES : to Present at Baird's 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & S..
BU
05/23INSIGHT ENTERPRISES INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (f..
AQ
05/21INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Canada Lands at #7 on CDN Top 100 Solution Providers
PU
05/21INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Ranks #24 on Fortune's 2019 ‘Best Workplaces in Chic..
BU
05/20INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Lands Six on CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel
PU
05/16INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Named to 2019 Fortune 500 List, Marking Nine Consecutive Y..
BU
05/13INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : IT Embraces Data Acceleration and Transformation, But Secu..
BU
05/11INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : names new APAC marketing and partnerships head
AQ
05/07INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Codes for a Cause, Supporting Tech Solutions for New Engla..
PU
05/01INSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Management's discussion and analysis of financial conditio..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 7 215 M
EBIT 2019 254 M
Net income 2019 173 M
Finance 2019 91,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,09
P/E ratio 2020 10,48
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
Capitalization 1 902 M
Chart INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Insight Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 61,0 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth T. Lamneck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy A. Crown Chairman
Glynis A. Bryan Chief Financial Officer
Michael P. Guggemos Chief Information Officer
Kathleen S. Pushor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.32.71%1 902
ACCENTURE25.96%119 083
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.77%114 989
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES11.33%113 326
VMWARE, INC.39.48%78 472
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING21.93%69 580
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About