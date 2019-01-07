Log in
Insight Enterprises : to Present at Investor Conference

01/07/2019 | 05:19pm EST

21st Annual Needham Growth Conference

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

21st Annual Needham Growth Conference
Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 11:20 AM ET
Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York
Participants: Glynis Bryan, CFO and Jake Patterson, Director Investor Relations

The Insight presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet at https://investor.insight.com/ where you can also view other recent Webcasts, slide presentations and other investor information.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping businesses of all sizes – from small and medium sized firms to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools and health care organizations – define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent Technology SolutionsTM. Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT environments so they can drive meaningful business outcomes today and transform their operations for tomorrow. Discover more at www.insight.com.


© Business Wire 2019
