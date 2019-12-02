Log in
INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.

Insight Enterprises : to Present at Investor Conference

0
12/02/2019 | 06:06pm EST

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today announced that it is scheduled to present in the following upcoming investor conference:

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
Monday, December 9, 2019, 4:10 PM ET
Westin New York Grand Central, NY
Participants: Ken Lamneck, CEO and Helen Johnson, CFO, North America

The Insight presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://investor.insight.com/ where you can also view other recent webcasts, downloadable slide presentations and other investor information.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping businesses of all sizes – from small and medium sized firms to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools and health care organizations – define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions™. Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT environments so they can drive meaningful business outcomes today and transform their operations for tomorrow. Discover more at www.insight.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 801 M
EBIT 2019 290 M
Net income 2019 165 M
Debt 2019 729 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 13,7x
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,39x
EV / Sales2020 0,29x
Capitalization 2 312 M
Chart INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Insight Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 70,00  $
Last Close Price 64,88  $
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth T. Lamneck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy A. Crown Chairman
Glynis A. Bryan Chief Financial Officer
Michael P. Guggemos Chief Information Officer
Kathleen S. Pushor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.60.96%2 312
ACCENTURE42.66%127 749
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION18.28%119 074
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.46%107 360
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.30.25%73 896
VMWARE, INC.13.48%63 761
