INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.

(NSIT)
Insight Enterprises : to Present at Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Conference

06/07/2019 | 03:02pm EDT

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference
Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 8:35 AM ET
InterContinental Hotel, Boston, MA
Participants: Steve Dodenhoff, President North America and Helen Johnson, CFO North America

The Insight presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://investor.insight.com/ where you can also view other recent Webcasts, downloadable slide presentations and other investor information.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping businesses of all sizes – from small and medium sized firms to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools and health care organizations – define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions. Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT environments so they can drive meaningful business outcomes today and transform their operations for tomorrow. Discover more at www.insight.com.


© Business Wire 2019
