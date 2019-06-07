Insight Enterprises : to Present at Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Conference

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the “Company”) today
announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming
investor conference:
Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference
Wednesday, June 12,
2019, 8:35 AM ET
InterContinental Hotel, Boston, MA
Participants:
Steve Dodenhoff, President North America and Helen Johnson, CFO North
America
The Insight presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://investor.insight.com/
where you can also view other recent Webcasts, downloadable slide
presentations and other investor information.
About Insight
Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping
businesses of all sizes – from small and medium sized firms to worldwide
enterprises, governments, schools and health care organizations –
define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions™.
Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT environments so they
can drive meaningful business outcomes today and transform their
operations for tomorrow. Discover more at www.insight.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190607005443/en/