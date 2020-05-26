Log in
INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.

(NSIT)
Insight Enterprises : to Present at Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Conference

05/26/2020 | 04:05pm EDT

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) (the “Company”) today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

Stifel 2020 Cross Sector Insight Conference
Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 3:20 P.M. ET
Participants: Ken Lamneck, CEO, and Glynis Bryan, CFO

The Insight presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://investor.insight.com/ where you can also view other recent Webcasts, downloadable slide presentations and other investor information.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises Inc. is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping businesses of all sizes – from small and medium sized firms to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools and health care organizations – define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions™. Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT environments so they can drive meaningful business outcomes today and transform their operations for tomorrow. Discover more at www.insight.com.

NSIT-F


© Business Wire 2020
