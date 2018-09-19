Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Insight Select Income Fund    INSI

INSIGHT SELECT INCOME FUND (INSI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/19 10:02:01 pm
18.62 USD   -0.16%
10:54pINSIGHT SELECT : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
06/18INSIGHT SELECT : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
03/07INSIGHT SELECT : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Insight Select Income Fund : Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 10:54pm CEST

Dividend Declaration

The Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) (the “Fund”) declared a dividend of $0.20 on September 19, 2018, payable on October 31, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 3, 2018, with an ex-dividend date of October 2, 2018.

The dividend of $0.20 per share would equate to an annual dividend payment for the last four quarters of $0.80 per share.

The Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company whose investment objective is to seek a high rate of return, primarily from interest income and trading activity, from a portfolio principally consisting of debt securities. The Fund will also seek capital appreciation principally by purchasing debt securities at prices that the Adviser believes are below their intrinsic value. The Fund will also look to benefit from trading securities to optimize the risk adjusted yields in the Fund. Insight North America LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser, provides fixed income asset management to a variety of institutional clients including corporations, governmental entities, employee benefit plans, private funds and registered investment companies.

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of the Fund’s distribution that have been declared by the Board of Trustees. A portion of the Fund's current distribution may include sources other than net investment income, including a return of capital. Investors should understand that a return of capital is not a distribution from income or gains of a Fund. As required under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, a notice with the estimated components of the distribution will be sent to shareholders at the time of payment if it does not consist solely of net investment income. The notice should not be used to prepare tax returns as the estimates indicated in the notice may differ from the ultimate federal income tax characterization of distributions. After the end of each calendar year, investors will be sent a Form 1099-DIV informing them how to report distributions received during that year for federal income tax purposes.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund’s control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

An investor should consider a Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INSIGHT SELECT INCOME FUND
10:54pINSIGHT SELECT INCOME FUND : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/05INSIGHT SELECT INCOME FUND : Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
06/28INSIGHT SELECT INCOME FUND : Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
06/18INSIGHT SELECT INCOME FUND : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
03/15INSIGHT SELECT INCOME FUND : Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
03/07INSIGHT SELECT INCOME FUND : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
2017INSIGHT SELECT INCOME FUND : Declares Quarterly Dividend and Capital Gains Distr..
BU
2017INSIGHT SELECT INCOME FUND : Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
2017INSIGHT SELECT INCOME FUND : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
2017INSIGHT SELECT INCOME FUND : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04:56pThe Insight Select Income Fund declares $0.20 dividend 
09/04WEEKLY CLOSED-END FUND ROUNDUP : NDP Is A Sell 
07/16WEEKLY CEF ROUNDUP : RVT Rights Offering Expires 
07/05THE CHEMIST'S CEF REPORT - JUNE 2018 : CEFs Recovering 
06/18The Insight Select Income Fund declares $0.20 dividend 
Chart INSIGHT SELECT INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
Insight Select Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSIGHT SELECT INCOME FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Clifford Dean Corso President
W. Thacher Brown Chairman
Thomas E. Stabile Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Ellen Dixon Harvey Independent Trustee
Suzanne P. Welsh Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSIGHT SELECT INCOME FUND-6.28%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION9.73%7 371
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 496
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 185
FS INVESTMENT CORPORATION-2.72%1 748
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%1 739
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.