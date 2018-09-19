Insight Select Income Fund : Declares Quarterly Dividend

Dividend Declaration
The Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) (the “Fund”) declared a dividend
of $0.20 on September 19, 2018, payable on October 31, 2018, to
shareholders of record at the close of business on October 3, 2018, with
an ex-dividend date of October 2, 2018.
The dividend of $0.20 per share would equate to an annual dividend
payment for the last four quarters of $0.80 per share.
The Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company
whose investment objective is to seek a high rate of return, primarily
from interest income and trading activity, from a portfolio principally
consisting of debt securities. The Fund will also seek capital
appreciation principally by purchasing debt securities at prices that
the Adviser believes are below their intrinsic value. The Fund will also
look to benefit from trading securities to optimize the risk adjusted
yields in the Fund. Insight North America LLC, the Fund’s investment
adviser, provides fixed income asset management to a variety of
institutional clients including corporations, governmental entities,
employee benefit plans, private funds and registered investment
companies.
This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being
provided to announce the amount of the Fund’s distribution that have
been declared by the Board of Trustees. A portion of the Fund's
current distribution may include sources other than net investment
income, including a return of capital. Investors should understand that
a return of capital is not a distribution from income or gains of a
Fund. As required under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended,
a notice with the estimated components of the distribution will be sent
to shareholders at the time of payment if it does not consist solely of
net investment income. The notice should not be used to prepare tax
returns as the estimates indicated in the notice may differ from the
ultimate federal income tax characterization of distributions. After the
end of each calendar year, investors will be sent a Form 1099-DIV
informing them how to report distributions received during that year for
federal income tax purposes.
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are
forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities
laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on
forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and
other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund’s control and
could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in
the forward-looking statements.
An investor should consider a Fund’s investment objectives, risks,
charges and expenses carefully before investing.
