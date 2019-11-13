Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Insignia Systems, Inc.    ISIG

INSIGNIA SYSTEMS, INC.

(ISIG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Insignia : 2019 Third Quarter and Nine-Month Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 10:00am EST

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - November 13, 2019 - Insignia Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISIG) ('Insignia') today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 ('Q3').

Overview

•Q3 2019 net sales decreased 50.8% to $4.7 million from $9.5 million in Q3 2018, primarily driven by a decrease in POPS solution revenue partially offset by increased innovation initiatives revenue.

• Q3 2019 operating loss was $1.1 million compared to operating income of $846,000 in Q3 2018.

• Q3 2019 net loss was $978,000, or $0.08 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $645,000, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share in Q3 2018.

Insignia's President and CEO Kristine Glancy commented, 'While our Q3 2019 results show a significant decline versus Q3 2018, the declines are consistent with the trends we saw in the first half of 2019 driven by the loss of a significant retailer due to competitive pressures and completion of a favorable CPG contract. We remain committed to our core signage business and are working with both our CPG and retail clients on opportunities to turn this business around, despite the competitive pressures we continue to face. Our team continues to be resilient and innovative as we focus on growing the overall portfolio with our display and digital solutions. These solutions, along with signage expansion outside POPS contributed 47% of our total revenue in Q3 2019. In less than two years, the team has built a display business that is resonating with our clients and resulted in a prestigious industry recognition, 'Top Display Company in 2019' by Creative Magazine. I couldn't be prouder of this accomplishment. We are also very encouraged by initial results from our digital solution and we anticipate this to be a significant growth driver for us moving forward.'

Disclaimer

Insignia Systems Inc. published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 14:59:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INSIGNIA SYSTEMS, INC.
10:00aINSIGNIA : 2019 Third Quarter and Nine-Month Financial Results
PU
09:16aINSIGNIA SYSTEMS INC/MN : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
09/05INSIGNIA : Recognized as Top Display Company of 2019 in the US
PU
08/12INSIGNIA : Launches Retail Marketing Lab
PU
08/08INSIGNIA IN : MN Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
08/06INSIGNIA SYSTEMS INC/MN : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-..
AQ
07/11INSIGNIA : Takes legal action against competitor
PU
06/14INSIGNIA : Sarah Steffes picked as one of Top Women in Grocery - 2019
PU
06/07INSIGNIA SYSTEMS INC/MN : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (f..
AQ
05/06INSIGNIA IN : MN Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2014 -
EBIT 2014 -
Net income 2014 -
Debt 2014 -
Yield 2014 -
P/E ratio 2014 -
P/E ratio 2015 -
Capi. / Sales2014 -
Capi. / Sales2015 -
Capitalization 13,4 M
Chart INSIGNIA SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Insignia Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSIGNIA SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,11  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kristine A. Glancy President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Jacob J. Berning Chairman
Jeffrey A. Jagerson Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Suzanne L. Clarridge Independent Director
Loren A. Unterseher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSIGNIA SYSTEMS, INC.-31.54%13
HEDY HOLDING CO., LTD.--.--%12 664
DENTSU INC.-14.59%10 323
NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.17.36%552
WANKA ONLINE INC--.--%302
NASMEDIA CO LTD--.--%231
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group