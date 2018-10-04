Insmed Extends Patent Protection in Japan to 2033

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq:INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the unmet needs of patients with rare diseases, today announced that the Japanese Patent Office (JPO) has issued patent No. 6402097 for the Company’s amikacin liposome inhalation suspension (ALIS). The claims of the patent relate, in part, to systems for treating pulmonary infections, including nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) infections. This is the eighth patent issued by the JPO to Insmed for ALIS in NTM lung disease, extending patent coverage to May 2033.



“This new patent extends the exclusivity of ALIS in Japan by nearly seven and a half years,” said Will Lewis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Insmed. “The issuance aligns with our commercial strategy of seeking regulatory approval and launching ALIS in Japan, a region with a relatively high occurrence of NTM lung disease. We will continue to pursue additional patents in Japan and other major markets worldwide to further enhance our intellectual property protection for ALIS, which has the potential to be the first and only inhaled therapy for patients with this devastating disease.”

The systems described in the Japanese patent include a pharmaceutical formulation containing an aqueous dispersion of liposomal complexed aminoglycoside, which can be amikacin sulfate, with a nebulizer having certain structural features. As previously announced, Insmed received its ninth U.S. patent in February 2018, concerning methods for treating NTM lung infections with ALIS. That U.S. patent will expire in May 2035.

ALIS has been approved in the United States by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under the brand name ARIKAYCE.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. MAC lung disease is a rare and often chronic infection that can cause irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. Insmed's earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.

Forward-looking Statements

