Insmed Incorporated : to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call on Tuesday, February 25, 2020

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq:INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and year-end financial results on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

Insmed management will host a conference call for investors beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 317-6003 (domestic) or (412) 317-6061 (international) and referencing conference ID number 3317351. The call will also be webcast live on the company's website at www.insmed.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after its completion through March 3, 2020 by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and referencing replay access code 10139238. A webcast of the call will also be archived for 90 days under the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.insmed.com.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. MAC lung disease is a rare and often chronic infection that can cause irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. Insmed's earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.

