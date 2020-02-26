Insmed Incorporated : to Present at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference

Log in
02/26/2020 | 08:01am EST

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced that Will Lewis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Insmed, will present at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 9:20 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the company's website at www.insmed.com. The webcast will be archived for a period of 30 days following the conclusion of the live event.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. MAC lung disease is a rare and often chronic infection that can cause irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. Insmed's earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.

Contact:

Investors:

Argot Partners
Laura Perry or Heather Savelle
(212) 600-1902
insmed@argotpartners.com

Media:

Mandy Fahey
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
Insmed
(732) 487-7468
amanda.fahey@insmed.com  

(PRNewsfoto/Insmed Incorporated)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insmed-to-present-at-the-cowen-and-company-40th-annual-health-care-conference-301008803.html

SOURCE Insmed Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2020
