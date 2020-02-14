Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Insperity, Inc.    NSP

INSPERITY, INC.

(NSP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Insperity, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 07:48pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Insperity, Inc. (“Insperity” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NSP) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Insperity released its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on February 11, 2020. According to the Company’s press release, "the average profit per [worksite employee] per month declined from $272 in 2018 to $259 in 2019 on a higher than expected benefits cost trend due to elevated large healthcare claim activity." The Company also announced that it "recently added a new feature" to its health plan that will limit its financial responsibility for annual claim costs that exceed $1 million. Based on this news, shares of Insperity fell by more than 19% on February 12, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INSPERITY, INC.
07:56pKirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Ins..
BU
07:48pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
02/13GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading National Securities Fraud Law Firm, Anno..
BU
02/12THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Insperit..
BU
02/12Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Ins..
BU
02/12INVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Investigates Insperity
PR
02/12INSPERITY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
02/11INSPERITY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/11INSPERITY : Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2019 Results
BU
01/31INSPERITY : Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call Tuesday, February 11
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 607 M
EBIT 2020 197 M
Net income 2020 138 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,63x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,58x
Capitalization 2 895 M
Chart INSPERITY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Insperity, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSPERITY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 93,40  $
Last Close Price 73,51  $
Spread / Highest target 52,4%
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul J. Sarvadi Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Arthur Steve Arizpe President & Chief Operating Officer
Douglas S. Sharp CFO, Treasurer, & Senior VP-Finance
Samuel G. Larson Senior VP-Enterprise & Technology Solutions
Richard G. Rawson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSPERITY, INC.-15.12%2 876
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.11.08%68 232
PAYCHEX4.16%31 753
RANDSTAD N.V.0.92%10 907
ADECCO GROUP AG-4.54%9 700
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL-3.21%6 888
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group