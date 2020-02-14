INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Insperity, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Insperity, Inc. (“Insperity” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NSP) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Insperity released its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on February 11, 2020. According to the Company’s press release, "the average profit per [worksite employee] per month declined from $272 in 2018 to $259 in 2019 on a higher than expected benefits cost trend due to elevated large healthcare claim activity." The Company also announced that it "recently added a new feature" to its health plan that will limit its financial responsibility for annual claim costs that exceed $1 million. Based on this news, shares of Insperity fell by more than 19% on February 12, 2020.

