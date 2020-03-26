Insperity : Announces Formation of Business Continuity Support Team for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for America’s best businesses, today announced the formation of the Insperity Business Continuity Support Team, a task force designed to help small and medium-sized businesses maintain operations and business continuity through the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Insperity Business Continuity Support Team, comprised of professionals from human resources, finance, regulatory and other disciplines, has been established to help clients quickly and effectively make operational changes and obtain critical resources to help navigate through the current health and economic crises.

“In the face of unprecedented uncertainty for the small and medium-sized companies we serve, Insperity is taking the lead to help businesses determine the best path forward for their company and employees,” said Paul Sarvadi, Insperity chairman and chief executive officer. “We have assembled and equipped a team of professionals to take immediate action to support business continuity for clients and respond to the rapidly changing dynamics we all face. This team will enable frontline personnel in assisting our clients as they make necessary operational changes to staffing, payroll and benefits, as well as understand and access current and new government programs designed to bridge the gap through this economic disruption.”

This initiative helps remove obstacles to enable leaders to act quickly, explore ways to modify operations and/or obtain government funding to improve their staying power during this period. This support also demonstrates Insperity’s ongoing commitment to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with businesses, especially during difficult times.

Insperity recently hosted a webinar entitled, COVID-19: Navigating Through a Pandemic, the first in a series of weekly webinars to help businesses through these uncertain times. The webinars will cover a variety of topics such as COVID-19 related updates, what Insperity is doing to support clients, considerations and actions for businesses to take, and answers to frequently asked questions.

Additional steps Insperity has taken to support clients and employees include:

Direct advice and guidance to clients from Paul Sarvadi, chairman and chief executive officer, via a video message that discusses the importance of being a leader, taking care of your people, Insperity initiatives, and more.

A dedicated COVID-19 resource section on the Insperity Premier TM platform, an industry-leading cloud-based human capital management system, with up-to-date information related to the pandemic.

A variety of resources on the Insperity website, including important links, relevant blogs, and valuable information and guidelines.

During these unsettling times, Insperity is committed to furthering its mission to help businesses succeed so communities prosper through the formation of its Business Continuity Support Team and a variety of relevant resources.

“Our hearts and sympathies go out to those who have been affected by this pandemic,” said Sarvadi. “I can assure you Insperity is doing everything it can to help our clients and our communities navigate this unprecedented situation.”

Insperity remains fully operational as a result of its well-documented business continuity plan and the company’s advanced remote capabilities. Both strategies allow Insperity to continue to serve its clients without interruption. In addition, Insperity is equipped to monitor and assist with the safety of team members so that they too may continue to serve clients and their employees without interruption. The plan was most recently successfully implemented during Hurricane Harvey in 2017, one of the worst natural disasters in the U.S., and Insperity employees are equipped to respond accordingly should the impacts of COVID-19 worsen. Insperity’s emergency planning team continues to closely monitor both the spread of COVID-19 and the Centers for Disease Control guidance regarding the situation.

About Insperity

Insperity, a trusted advisor to America’s best businesses for more than 34 years, provides an array of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. Insperity® Business Performance Advisors offer the most comprehensive suite of products and services available in the marketplace. Insperity delivers administrative relief, better benefits, reduced liabilities and a systematic way to improve productivity through its premier Workforce Optimization® solution. Additional company offerings include Traditional Payroll and Human Capital Management, Time and Attendance, Performance Management, Organizational Planning, Recruiting Services, Employment Screening, Expense Management, Retirement Services and Insurance Services. Insperity business performance solutions support more than 100,000 businesses with over 2 million employees. With 2019 revenues of $4.3 billion, Insperity operates in 83 offices throughout the United States. For more information, visit http://www.insperity.com.

