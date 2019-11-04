Insperity : Announces Third Quarter Results 0 11/04/2019 | 08:16am EST Send by mail :

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for America's best businesses, today reported results for the third quarter ended Sep. 30, 2019: Q3 revenue increased 13% on worksite employee growth of 12%

Q3 net income and adjusted EBITDA decreased 29% and 17% to $26 million and $51 million, respectively, on elevated benefit costs

Q3 diluted EPS and adjusted EPS decreased 27% and 22% to $0.63 and $0.75, respectively

YTD diluted EPS and adjusted EPS up 21% and 17%, to $3.18 and $3.57, respectively

YTD repurchase of 1.5 million shares Third Quarter Results Revenues increased 13% over the third quarter of 2018 to $1.04 billion on a 12% increase in the average number of worksite employees (“WSEEs”) paid per month. Sequentially, the average paid number of worksite employees increased 4% over the second quarter of 2019. “While Q3 large medical claim activity in our plan was disappointing, our expectations for long-term trends in sales, pricing and direct costs remain solid,” said Paul J. Sarvadi, Insperity chief executive officer and chairman. “Our fall campaign is off to an excellent start with a 13% increase in trained BPAs and a 23% increase in business profiles supporting our expectation of continuing double-digit growth in 2020.” Gross profit increased 3% over the third quarter of 2018 to $170.5 million and included higher than expected benefits costs. Higher healthcare costs were driven primarily by large claim activity, which declined from the second quarter of 2019, but remained elevated from historical and expected levels. Other areas of gross profit, including pricing, workers’ compensation costs and payroll taxes combined to a slightly favorable outcome. Operating expenses increased 15% over the third quarter of 2018, slightly below forecasted levels, and included continued investments in our growth, technology and product and service offerings. As a result of the elevated benefit costs, third quarter 2019 net income and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $25.9 million and $0.63 represented decreases of 29% and 27%, respectively, compared to the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted EPS was $0.75, a 22% decrease over the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 17% over the third quarter of 2018 to $51.2 million. Year-to-Date Results For the nine months ended Sep. 30, 2019, net income increased 18% over the first nine months of 2018 to $130.7 million, and diluted EPS increased 21% to $3.18. Adjusted EPS increased 17% over the first nine months of 2018 to $3.57. Adjusted EBITDA increased 9% over the first nine months of 2018 to $209.3 million. Revenues for the first nine months of 2019 increased 13% to $3.2 billion, on a 14% increase in the average number of WSEEs paid per month over the 2018 period. Gross profit for the first nine months of 2019 increased 10% to $571.0 million. Operating expenses increased 10% to $412.1 million over the 2018 period and adjusted operating expenses increased 13% over the 2018 period. Net income per WSEE per month increased 3% from $60 in the 2018 period to $62 in the 2019 period. Adjusted EBITDA per WSEE per month decreased 4% from $104 in the 2018 period to $100 in the 2019 period. Cash outlays in the first nine months of 2019 included the repurchase of approximately 1,481,000 shares of stock at a cost of $153.7 million, dividends totaling $36.8 million and capital expenditures of $41.4 million. Adjusted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at Sep. 30, 2019 were $130.9 million. “Our long-term outlook for growth and profitability remains strong,” said Douglas S. Sharp, Insperity senior vice president of finance, chief financial officer and treasurer. “With high levels of cash flow generation and a strong balance sheet, we continue to be positioned to invest in our growth, while providing exceptional returns to shareholders through our share repurchase and dividend programs.” 2019 Guidance The company also announced its updated guidance for 2019, including the fourth quarter of 2019. Please refer to the accompanying financial tables at the end of this press release for the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures. Q4 2019 Full Year 2019 Average WSEEs paid 244,000 — 246,200 235,700 — 236,300 Year-over-year increase 10% — 11% 12.7% — 13.0% Adjusted EPS $0.50 — $0.61 $4.08 — $4.20 Year-over-year increase (decrease) (28)% — (12)% 9% — 12% Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) $38 — $44 $247 — $253 Year-over-year increase (decrease) (20)% — (8)% 3% — 6% Definition of Key Metrics Average WSEEs paid - Determined by calculating the company’s cumulative worksite employees paid during the period divided by the number of months in the period. Adjusted EPS - Represents diluted net income per share computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation and costs associated with a one-time tax reform bonus paid to corporate employees. Adjusted EBITDA - Represents net income computed in accordance with GAAP, plus interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash stock-based compensation and costs associated with a one-time tax reform bonus paid to corporate employees. Insperity will be hosting a conference call today at 9 a.m. ET to discuss these results, provide guidance for the fourth quarter and an update to the full year guidance, and answer questions from investment analysts. To listen in, call 877-651-0053 and use conference i.d. number 9756178. The call will also be webcast at http://ir.insperity.com. The conference call script will be available at the same website later today. A replay of the conference call will be available at 855-859-2056, conference i.d. 9756178. The webcast will be archived for one year. About Insperity Insperity, a trusted advisor to America’s best businesses for more than 33 years, provides an array of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. Insperity® Business Performance Advisors offer the most comprehensive suite of products and services available in the marketplace. Insperity delivers administrative relief, better benefits, reduced liabilities and a systematic way to improve productivity through its premier Workforce Optimization® solution. Additional company offerings include Traditional Payroll and Human Capital Management, Time and Attendance, Performance Management, Organizational Planning, Recruiting Services, Employment Screening, Expense Management, Retirement Services and Insurance Services. Insperity business performance solutions support more than 100,000 businesses with over 2 million employees. With 2018 revenues of $3.8 billion, Insperity operates in 78 offices throughout the United States. For more information, visit http://www.insperity.com. Forward-Looking Statements The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely,” “possibly,” “probably,” “goal,” “opportunity,” “objective,” “target,” “assume,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “predicts,” “appears,” “indicator” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In the normal course of business, Insperity, Inc., in an effort to help keep our stockholders and the public informed about our operations, may from time to time issue such forward-looking statements, either orally or in writing. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of such plans or strategies, or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, unit growth, profit per worksite employee, pricing, operating expenses or other aspects of operating results. We base the forward-looking statements on our expectations, estimates and projections at the time such statements are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, the actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are: adverse economic conditions;

regulatory and tax developments and possible adverse application of various federal, state and local regulations;

the ability to secure competitive replacement contracts for health insurance and workers’ compensation insurance at expiration of current contracts;

cancellation of client contracts on short notice, or the inability to renew client contracts or attract new clients;

vulnerability to regional economic factors because of our geographic market concentration;

increases in health insurance costs and workers’ compensation rates and underlying claims trends, health care reform, financial solvency of workers’ compensation carriers, other insurers or financial institutions, state unemployment tax rates, liabilities for employee and client actions or payroll-related claims;

failure to manage growth of our operations and the effectiveness of our sales and marketing efforts;

the impact of the competitive environment and other developments in the human resources services industry, including the PEO industry, on our growth and/or profitability;

our liability for worksite employee payroll, payroll taxes and benefits costs;

our liability for disclosure of sensitive or private information;

our ability to integrate or realize expected returns on our acquisitions;

failure of our information technology systems;

an adverse final judgment or settlement of claims against Insperity; and

disruptions to our business resulting from the actions of certain stockholders. These factors are discussed in further detail in Insperity’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any of these factors, or a combination of such factors, could materially affect the results of our operations and whether forward-looking statements we make ultimately prove to be accurate. Except to the extent otherwise required by federal securities law, we do not undertake any obligation to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Insperity, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 243,439 $ 326,773 Restricted cash 45,251 42,227 Marketable securities 60,880 60,781 Accounts receivable, net 483,890 400,623 Prepaid insurance 22,161 8,411 Other current assets 26,438 27,721 Income taxes receivable 11,684 — Total current assets 893,743 866,536 Property and equipment, net 134,956 117,213 Right of use leased assets 58,185 — Prepaid health insurance 9,000 9,000 Deposits 176,632 172,674 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 12,717 12,726 Deferred income taxes, net 157 8,816 Other assets 6,732 4,851 Total assets $ 1,292,122 $ 1,191,816 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Accounts payable $ 5,373 $ 10,622 Payroll taxes and other payroll deductions payable 180,617 261,166 Accrued worksite employee payroll cost 411,457 329,979 Accrued health insurance costs 33,239 35,153 Accrued workers’ compensation costs 48,927 45,818 Accrued corporate payroll and commissions 39,414 60,704 Other accrued liabilities 42,185 28,890 Total current liabilities 761,212 772,332 Accrued workers’ compensation cost, net of current 190,390 187,412 Long-term debt 239,400 144,400 Operating lease liabilities, net of current 60,132 — Other accrued liabilities, net of current — 9,996 Total noncurrent liabilities 489,922 341,808 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 555 555 Additional paid-in capital 46,401 36,752 Treasury stock, at cost (496,917 ) (357,569 ) Retained earnings 490,949 397,938 Total stockholders’ equity 40,988 77,676 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,292,122 $ 1,191,816 Insperity, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Operating results: Revenues(1) $ 1,043,388 $ 925,126 12.8 % $ 3,239,714 $ 2,861,793 13.2 % Payroll taxes, benefits and workers’ compensation costs 872,842 759,072 15.0 % 2,668,716 2,341,475 14.0 % Gross profit 170,546 166,054 2.7 % 570,998 520,318 9.7 % Salaries, wages and payroll taxes 79,264 70,552 12.3 % 237,340 226,486 4.8 % Stock-based compensation 6,517 5,769 13.0 % 20,813 14,656 42.0 % Commissions 8,034 6,818 17.8 % 22,727 19,863 14.4 % Advertising 4,895 3,846 27.3 % 17,474 13,996 24.8 % General and administrative expenses 29,773 25,294 17.7 % 92,801 82,565 12.4 % Depreciation and amortization 7,330 5,642 29.9 % 20,929 16,335 28.1 % Total operating expenses 135,813 117,921 15.2 % 412,084 373,901 10.2 % Operating income 34,733 48,133 (27.8 )% 158,914 146,417 8.5 % Other income (expense): Interest income 2,574 2,028 26.9 % 8,621 5,291 62.9 % Interest expense (2,122 ) (1,174 ) 80.7 % (5,442 ) (3,352 ) 62.4 % Income before income tax expense 35,185 48,987 (28.2 )% 162,093 148,356 9.3 % Income tax expense 9,326 12,780 (27.0 )% 31,389 37,598 (16.5 )% Net income $ 25,859 $ 36,207 (28.6 )% $ 130,704 $ 110,758 18.0 % Less distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities (284 ) (503 ) (43.5 )% (1,546 ) (1,546 ) — Net income allocated to common shares $ 25,575 $ 35,704 (28.4 )% $ 129,158 $ 109,212 18.3 % Net income per share of common stock Basic $ 0.64 $ 0.86 (25.6 )% $ 3.19 $ 2.64 20.8 % Diluted $ 0.63 $ 0.86 (26.7 )% $ 3.18 $ 2.63 20.9 % ____________________________________ (1) Revenues are comprised of gross billings less WSEE payroll costs as follows: Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Gross billings $ 6,555,865 $ 5,810,779 $ 19,804,549 $ 17,284,477 Less: WSEE payroll cost 5,512,477 4,885,653 16,564,835 14,422,684 Revenues $ 1,043,388 $ 925,126 $ 3,239,714 $ 2,861,793 Insperity, Inc. KEY FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Average WSEEs paid 240,939 215,051 12.0 % 232,825 204,895 13.6 % Statistical data (per WSEE per month): Revenues(1) $ 1,444 $ 1,434 0.7 % $ 1,546 $ 1,552 (0.4 )% Gross profit 236 257 (8.2 )% 272 282 (3.5 )% Operating expenses 188 183 2.7 % 197 203 (3.0 )% Operating income 48 75 (36.0 )% 76 79 (3.8 )% Net income 36 56 (35.7 )% 62 60 3.3 % ____________________________________ (1) Revenues per WSEE per month are comprised of gross billings per WSEE per month less WSEE payroll costs per WSEE per month follows: Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (per WSEE per month) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Gross billings $ 9,070 $ 9,007 $ 9,451 $ 9,373 Less: WSEE payroll cost 7,626 7,573 7,905 7,821 Revenues $ 1,444 $ 1,434 $ 1,546 $ 1,552 Insperity, Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) Non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as provided in the tables below. Non-GAAP Measure Definition Benefit of Non-GAAP Measure Non-bonus payroll cost Non-bonus payroll cost is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of bonus payrolls paid to our WSEEs. Bonus payroll cost varies from period to period, but has no direct impact to our ultimate workers’ compensation costs under the current program. Our management refers to non-bonus payroll cost in analyzing, reporting and forecasting our workers’ compensation costs. We include these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency related to the costs incurred under our current workers’ compensation program. Adjusted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities Excludes funds associated with: • federal and state income tax withholdings, • employment taxes, • other payroll deductions, and • client prepayments. We believe that the exclusion of the identified items helps us reflect the fundamentals of our underlying business model and analyze results against our expectations, against prior periods, and to plan for future periods by focusing on our underlying operations. We believe that the adjusted results provide relevant and useful information for investors because they allow investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method used by management and improves their ability to understand and assess our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is used by our lenders to assess our leverage and ability to make interest payments. Adjusted operating expense Represents operating expenses excluding the impact of the following: • costs associated with a one-time tax reform bonus paid to corporate employees. EBITDA Represents net income computed in accordance with GAAP, plus: • interest expense, • income tax expense, and • depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA Represents EBITDA plus: • non-cash stock-based compensation, and • costs associated with a one-time tax reform bonus paid to corporate employees. Adjusted Net Income Represents net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding:

• non-cash stock-based compensation, and

• costs associated with a one-time tax reform bonus paid to corporate employees. Adjusted EPS Represents diluted net income per share computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding:

• non-cash stock-based compensation, and

• costs associated with a one-time tax reform bonus paid to corporate employees. Following is a reconciliation of payroll cost (GAAP) to non-bonus payroll costs (non-GAAP): Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per WSEE per month) 2019 2018 2019 2018 $ WSEE $ WSEE $ WSEE $ WSEE Payroll cost $ 5,512,477 $ 7,626 $ 4,885,653 $ 7,573 $ 16,564,835 $ 7,905 $ 14,422,684 $ 7,821 Less: Bonus payroll cost 408,931 566 434,942 674 1,851,338 884 1,638,028 888 Non-bonus payroll cost $ 5,103,546 $ 7,060 $ 4,450,711 $ 6,899 $ 14,713,497 $ 7,021 $ 12,784,656 $ 6,933 % Change period over period 14.7 % 2.3 % 17.4 % 1.9 % 15.1 % 1.3 % 16.8 % 2.8 % Following is a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (GAAP) to adjusted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (non-GAAP): (in thousands) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 304,319 $ 387,554 Less: Amounts payable for withheld federal and state income taxes, employment taxes and other payroll deductions 153,761 224,487 Client prepayments 19,699 34,177 Adjusted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 130,859 $ 128,890 Following is a reconciliation of operating expenses (GAAP) to adjusted operating expenses (non-GAAP): Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per WSEE per month) 2019 2018 2019 2018 $ WSEE $ WSEE $ WSEE $ WSEE Operating expenses $ 135,813 $ 188 $ 117,921 $ 183 $ 412,084 $ 197 $ 373,901 $ 203 Less: One-time tax reform bonus — — — — — — 9,306 5 Adjusted operating expenses $ 135,813 $ 188 $ 117,921 $ 183 $ 412,084 $ 197 $ 364,595 $ 198 % Change period over period 15.2 % 2.7 % 8.2 % (6.2 )% 13.0 % (0.5 )% 13.1 % — Following is a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to EBITDA (non-GAAP) and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP): Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per WSEE per month) 2019 2018 2019 2018 $ WSEE $ WSEE $ WSEE $ WSEE Net income $ 25,859 $ 36 $ 36,207 $ 56 $ 130,704 $ 62 $ 110,758 $ 60 Income tax expense 9,326 13 12,780 20 31,389 15 37,598 20 Interest expense 2,122 3 1,174 2 5,442 3 3,352 2 Depreciation and amortization 7,330 10 5,642 8 20,929 10 16,335 9 EBITDA 44,637 62 55,803 86 188,464 90 168,043 91 Stock-based compensation 6,517 9 5,769 9 20,813 10 14,656 8 One-time tax reform bonus — — — — — — 9,306 5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 51,154 $ 71 $ 61,572 $ 95 $ 209,277 $ 100 $ 192,005 $ 104 % Change period over period (16.9 )% (25.3 )% 42.8 % 23.4 % 9.0 % (3.8 )% 38.0 % 20.9 % Following reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to adjusted net income (non-GAAP): Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 25,859 $ 36,207 $ 130,704 $ 110,758 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 6,517 5,769 20,813 14,656 One-time tax reform bonus — — — 9,306 Total non-GAAP adjustments 6,517 5,769 20,813 23,962 Tax effect (1,728 ) (1,505 ) (4,818 ) (6,022 ) Adjusted net income $ 30,648 $ 40,471 $ 146,699 $ 128,698 % Change period over period (24.3 )% 68.1 % 14.0 % 60.9 % Following is a reconciliation of diluted EPS (GAAP) to adjusted EPS(non-GAAP): Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Diluted EPS $ 0.63 $ 0.86 $ 3.18 $ 2.63 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 0.16 0.14 0.51 0.35 One-time tax reform bonus — — — 0.22 Total non-GAAP adjustments 0.16 0.14 0.51 0.57 Tax effect (0.04 ) (0.04 ) (0.12 ) (0.14 ) Adjusted EPS $ 0.75 $ 0.96 $ 3.57 $ 3.06 % Change period over period (21.9 )% 68.4 % 16.7 % 61.1 % The following is a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for fourth quarter and full year 2019 guidance: (in millions, except per share amounts) Q4 2019

Guidance Full Year 2019

(in millions, except per share amounts) Q4 2019

Guidance Full Year 2019

Guidance Net income $15 - $19 $145 - $149 Income tax expense 6 - 8 37 - 39 Interest expense 3 9 Depreciation and amortization 7 28 EBITDA 31 - 37 219 - 225 Stock-based compensation 7 28 Adjusted EBITDA $38 - $44 $247 - $253 Diluted net income per share of common stock $0.37 - $0.48 $3.54 - $3.66 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 0.18 0.68 Total non-GAAP adjustments 0.18 0.68 Tax effect (0.05 ) (0.14 ) Adjusted EPS $0.50 - $0.61 $4.08 - $4.20

