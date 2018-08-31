Log in
INSPERITY INC (NSP)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Insperity : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

08/31/2018

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for America’s best businesses, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on September 28, 2018 to all stockholders of record as of September 17, 2018.

About Insperity

Insperity, a trusted advisor to America’s best businesses for more than 32 years, provides an array of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. Insperity® Business Performance Advisors offer the most comprehensive suite of products and services available in the marketplace. Insperity delivers administrative relief, better benefits, reduced liabilities and a systematic way to improve productivity through its premier Workforce Optimization® solution. Additional company offerings include Human Capital Management, Payroll Services, Time and Attendance, Performance Management, Organizational Planning, Recruiting Services, Employment Screening, Expense Management, Retirement Services and Insurance Services. Insperity business performance solutions support more than 100,000 businesses with over 2 million employees. With 2017 revenues of $3.3 billion, Insperity operates in 70 offices throughout the United States. For more information, visit http://www.insperity.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 828 M
EBIT 2018 188 M
Net income 2018 125 M
Finance 2018 381 M
Yield 2018 0,67%
P/E ratio 2018 39,66
P/E ratio 2019 32,68
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,18x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,15x
Capitalization 4 905 M
Managers
NameTitle
Paul J. Sarvadi Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Arthur Steve Arizpe Chief Operating Officer & EVP-Client Services
Douglas S. Sharp CFO, Treasurer, & Senior VP-Finance
Richard G. Rawson Director
Austin P. Young Lead Independent Director
