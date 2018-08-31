Insperity : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for America’s best businesses, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on September 28, 2018 to all stockholders of record as of September 17, 2018.

About Insperity

Insperity, a trusted advisor to America’s best businesses for more than 32 years, provides an array of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. Insperity® Business Performance Advisors offer the most comprehensive suite of products and services available in the marketplace. Insperity delivers administrative relief, better benefits, reduced liabilities and a systematic way to improve productivity through its premier Workforce Optimization® solution. Additional company offerings include Human Capital Management, Payroll Services, Time and Attendance, Performance Management, Organizational Planning, Recruiting Services, Employment Screening, Expense Management, Retirement Services and Insurance Services. Insperity business performance solutions support more than 100,000 businesses with over 2 million employees. With 2017 revenues of $3.3 billion, Insperity operates in 70 offices throughout the United States. For more information, visit http://www.insperity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005033/en/