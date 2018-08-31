Insperity : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Insperity,
Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human
resources and business performance solutions for America’s best
businesses, today announced that its board of directors has declared a
quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share. The cash dividend will be
paid on September 28, 2018 to all stockholders of record as of September
17, 2018.
About Insperity
Insperity, a trusted advisor to America’s best businesses for more than
32 years, provides an array of human resources and business solutions
designed to help improve business performance. Insperity®
Business Performance Advisors offer the most comprehensive suite of
products and services available in the marketplace. Insperity delivers
administrative relief, better benefits, reduced liabilities and a
systematic way to improve productivity through its premier Workforce
Optimization® solution. Additional company offerings include
Human Capital Management, Payroll Services, Time and Attendance,
Performance Management, Organizational Planning, Recruiting Services,
Employment Screening, Expense Management, Retirement Services and
Insurance Services. Insperity business performance solutions support
more than 100,000 businesses with over 2 million employees. With 2017
revenues of $3.3 billion, Insperity operates in 70 offices throughout
the United States. For more information, visit http://www.insperity.com.
