Insperity : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

INSPERITY, INC.

INSPERITY, INC.

(NSP)
05/22/2020 | 09:02am EDT

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for America’s best businesses, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on June 22, 2020 to all stockholders of record as of June 8, 2020.

About Insperity

Insperity, a trusted advisor to America’s best businesses for more than 33 years, provides an array of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. Insperity® Business Performance Advisors offer the most comprehensive suite of products and services available in the marketplace. Insperity delivers administrative relief, better benefits, reduced liabilities and a systematic way to improve productivity through its premier Workforce Optimization® solution. Additional company offerings include Traditional Payroll and Human Capital Management, Time and Attendance, Performance Management, Organizational Planning, Recruiting Services, Employment Screening, Expense Management, Retirement Services and Insurance Services. Insperity business performance solutions support more than 100,000 businesses with over 2 million employees. With 2019 revenues of $4.3 billion, Insperity operates in 83 offices throughout the United States. For more information, visit http://www.insperity.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 148 M
EBIT 2020 160 M
Net income 2020 117 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,45x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,41x
Capitalization 1 879 M
Chart INSPERITY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Insperity, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSPERITY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 74,60 $
Last Close Price 48,46 $
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 53,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul J. Sarvadi Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Arthur Steve Arizpe President & Chief Operating Officer
Douglas S. Sharp Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP-Finance
Samuel G. Larson Senior VP-Enterprise & Technology Solutions
Richard G. Rawson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSPERITY, INC.-43.68%1 879
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-17.74%51 620
PAYCHEX, INC.-20.80%24 177
RANDSTAD N.V.-31.67%7 464
ADECCO GROUP AG-29.65%7 199
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-22.42%5 471
