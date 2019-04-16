Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Insperity Inc    NSP

INSPERITY INC

(NSP)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 04/16 04:02:03 pm
128.61 USD   -0.19%
04:31pINSPERITY : First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 29
BU
03/13INSPERITY INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/28INSPERITY : Raises Quarterly Dividend by 50%
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Insperity : First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 29

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for America’s best businesses, will release its first quarter earnings prior to the open of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, April 29, 2019. A teleconference hosted by Insperity’s management will be held at 10 a.m. ET to discuss the quarter and business trends. Investors, analysts, media and other interested persons may access the call at 877-651-0053, conference i.d. number 2122429. The call will also be webcast live at http://ir.insperity.com. A replay of the conference call will be available at 855-859-2056, conference i.d. number 2122429, for one week after the call. The webcast will be archived for one year. The conference call script and updated company guidance for the second quarter and full year 2019 will be posted to the Insperity Investor Relations website.

About Insperity

Insperity, a trusted advisor to America’s best businesses for more than 33 years, provides an array of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. Insperity® Business Performance Advisors offer the most comprehensive suite of products and services available in the marketplace. Insperity delivers administrative relief, better benefits, reduced liabilities and a systematic way to improve productivity through its premier Workforce Optimization® solution. Additional company offerings include Traditional Payroll and Human Capital Management, Time and Attendance, Performance Management, Organizational Planning, Recruiting Services, Employment Screening, Expense Management, Retirement Services and Insurance Services. Insperity business performance solutions support more than 100,000 businesses with over 2 million employees. With 2018 revenues of $3.8 billion, Insperity operates in 73 offices throughout the United States. For more information, visit http://www.insperity.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INSPERITY INC
04:31pINSPERITY : First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 29
BU
03/13INSPERITY INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/28INSPERITY : Raises Quarterly Dividend by 50%
BU
02/11INSPERITY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
02/11INSPERITY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/11INSPERITY : Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
BU
02/04INSPERITY : Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, February 11
AQ
02/01INSPERITY : Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, February 11
BU
01/22INSPERITY : Enters Strategic Relationship with The CFO Alliance
BU
2018INSPERITY INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 357 M
EBIT 2019 230 M
Net income 2019 172 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,85
P/E ratio 2020 25,29
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,21x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,08x
Capitalization 5 275 M
Chart INSPERITY INC
Duration : Period :
Insperity Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSPERITY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 140 $
Spread / Average Target 8,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul J. Sarvadi Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Arthur Steve Arizpe Chief Operating Officer & EVP-Client Services
Douglas S. Sharp CFO, Treasurer, & Senior VP-Finance
Richard G. Rawson Director
Austin P. Young Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSPERITY INC38.02%5 275
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO LTD23.03%48 197
PAYCHEX26.43%29 603
RANDSTAD N.V.21.15%10 065
ADECCO GROUP27.59%9 744
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL17.06%7 977
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About