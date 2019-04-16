Insperity : First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 29

Insperity,
Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human
resources and business performance solutions for America’s best
businesses, will release its first quarter earnings prior to the open of
the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, April 29, 2019. A teleconference
hosted by Insperity’s management will be held at 10 a.m. ET to discuss
the quarter and business trends. Investors, analysts, media and other
interested persons may access the call at 877-651-0053, conference i.d.
number 2122429. The call will also be webcast live at http://ir.insperity.com.
A replay of the conference call will be available at 855-859-2056,
conference i.d. number 2122429, for one week after the call. The webcast
will be archived for one year. The conference call script and updated
company guidance for the second quarter and full year 2019 will be
posted to the Insperity Investor Relations website.
About Insperity
Insperity, a trusted advisor to America’s best businesses for more than
33 years, provides an array of human resources and business solutions
designed to help improve business performance. Insperity®
Business Performance Advisors offer the most comprehensive suite of
products and services available in the marketplace. Insperity delivers
administrative relief, better benefits, reduced liabilities and a
systematic way to improve productivity through its premier Workforce
Optimization® solution. Additional company offerings include
Traditional Payroll and Human Capital Management, Time and Attendance,
Performance Management, Organizational Planning, Recruiting Services,
Employment Screening, Expense Management, Retirement Services and
Insurance Services. Insperity business performance solutions support
more than 100,000 businesses with over 2 million employees. With 2018
revenues of $3.8 billion, Insperity operates in 73 offices throughout
the United States. For more information, visit http://www.insperity.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005783/en/