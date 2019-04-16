Insperity : First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 29

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for America’s best businesses, will release its first quarter earnings prior to the open of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, April 29, 2019. A teleconference hosted by Insperity’s management will be held at 10 a.m. ET to discuss the quarter and business trends. Investors, analysts, media and other interested persons may access the call at 877-651-0053, conference i.d. number 2122429. The call will also be webcast live at http://ir.insperity.com. A replay of the conference call will be available at 855-859-2056, conference i.d. number 2122429, for one week after the call. The webcast will be archived for one year. The conference call script and updated company guidance for the second quarter and full year 2019 will be posted to the Insperity Investor Relations website.

About Insperity

Insperity, a trusted advisor to America’s best businesses for more than 33 years, provides an array of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. Insperity® Business Performance Advisors offer the most comprehensive suite of products and services available in the marketplace. Insperity delivers administrative relief, better benefits, reduced liabilities and a systematic way to improve productivity through its premier Workforce Optimization® solution. Additional company offerings include Traditional Payroll and Human Capital Management, Time and Attendance, Performance Management, Organizational Planning, Recruiting Services, Employment Screening, Expense Management, Retirement Services and Insurance Services. Insperity business performance solutions support more than 100,000 businesses with over 2 million employees. With 2018 revenues of $3.8 billion, Insperity operates in 73 offices throughout the United States. For more information, visit http://www.insperity.com.

