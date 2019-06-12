Insperity : Paul Sarvadi Receives Silver Stevie® Award from The American Business Awards® for Lifetime Achievement

Insperity,
Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human
resources and business performance solutions for America’s best
businesses, today announced that Paul Sarvadi received a Silver Stevie®
Award in the category of Lifetime Achievement Award – Business Services
Industries from The American Business Awards® program.
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards
program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to
submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit,
large and small.
“I am honored to receive this lifetime achievement award,” said Paul
Sarvadi, Insperity chairman and chief executive officer. “The success
that I have experienced would not have been possible without the
remarkable people, both personally and professionally, who have
supported me throughout my career.”
One of the judges commented that Paul’s credentials are impressive and
his dedication to Insperity’s success has made the company flourish in
the last 30 years. The judge added, “His awards and philanthropy work
are commendable. Publishing a book is another feather in his cap. He is
a recognized industry leader and a role model for many young
entrepreneurs.”
More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in
virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a
wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of
the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Best New Product or Service of the
Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of
the Year, among others.
More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging
process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.
“The nominations submitted to the 2019 American Business Awards were
outstanding,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the
Stevie Awards. “They illustrate the continued vibrancy of innovation and
high level of achievement across the American economic landscape.”
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2019 Stevie
winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie
Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®,
The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for
Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie
Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive
more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70
nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people
behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the
workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
About Insperity
Insperity, a trusted advisor to America’s best businesses for more than
33 years, provides an array of human resources and business solutions
designed to help improve business performance. Insperity® Business
Performance Advisors offer the most comprehensive suite of products and
services available in the marketplace. Insperity delivers administrative
relief, better benefits, reduced liabilities and a systematic way to
improve productivity through its premier Workforce Optimization® solution.
Additional company offerings include Traditional Payroll and Human
Capital Management, Time and Attendance, Performance Management,
Organizational Planning, Recruiting Services, Employment Screening,
Expense Management, Retirement Services and Insurance Services.
Insperity business performance solutions support more than 100,000
businesses with over 2 million employees. With 2018 revenues of $3.8
billion, Insperity operates in 75 offices throughout the United States.
For more information, visit https://www.insperity.com.
