Insperity : Paul Sarvadi Receives Silver Stevie® Award from The American Business Awards® for Lifetime Achievement

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for America’s best businesses, today announced that Paul Sarvadi received a Silver Stevie® Award in the category of Lifetime Achievement Award – Business Services Industries from The American Business Awards® program.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

“I am honored to receive this lifetime achievement award,” said Paul Sarvadi, Insperity chairman and chief executive officer. “The success that I have experienced would not have been possible without the remarkable people, both personally and professionally, who have supported me throughout my career.”

One of the judges commented that Paul’s credentials are impressive and his dedication to Insperity’s success has made the company flourish in the last 30 years. The judge added, “His awards and philanthropy work are commendable. Publishing a book is another feather in his cap. He is a recognized industry leader and a role model for many young entrepreneurs.”

More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“The nominations submitted to the 2019 American Business Awards were outstanding,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. “They illustrate the continued vibrancy of innovation and high level of achievement across the American economic landscape.”

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2019 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Insperity

Insperity, a trusted advisor to America’s best businesses for more than 33 years, provides an array of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. Insperity® Business Performance Advisors offer the most comprehensive suite of products and services available in the marketplace. Insperity delivers administrative relief, better benefits, reduced liabilities and a systematic way to improve productivity through its premier Workforce Optimization® solution. Additional company offerings include Traditional Payroll and Human Capital Management, Time and Attendance, Performance Management, Organizational Planning, Recruiting Services, Employment Screening, Expense Management, Retirement Services and Insurance Services. Insperity business performance solutions support more than 100,000 businesses with over 2 million employees. With 2018 revenues of $3.8 billion, Insperity operates in 75 offices throughout the United States. For more information, visit https://www.insperity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005018/en/