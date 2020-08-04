Insperity : Q2 2020 Insperity Inc Investor Presentation

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "likely," "possibly," "probably," "goal," "opportunity," "objective," "target," "assume," "outlook," "guidance," "predicts," "appears," "indicator" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In the normal course of business, Insperity, Inc., in an effort to help keep our stockholders and the public informed about our operations, may from time to time issue such forward-looking statements, either orally or in writing. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of such plans or strategies, or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, unit growth, profit per worksite employee, pricing, operating expenses, benefits and workers' compensation costs, or other aspects of operating results. We base the forward-looking statements on our expectations, estimates and projections at the time such statements are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, the actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are: (i) adverse economic conditions (ii) impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or other future pandemics, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic; government responses; regulatory developments; and the related disruptions and economic impact to our business and the small and medium-sized businesses that we serve; (iii) regulatory and tax developments and possible adverse application of various federal, state and local regulations; (iv) the ability to secure competitive replacement contracts for health insurance and workers' compensation insurance at expiration of current contracts; (v) cancellation of client contracts on short notice, or the inability to renew client contracts or attract new clients; (vi) vulnerability to regional economic factors because of our geographic market concentration; (vii) increases in health insurance costs and workers' compensation rates and underlying claims trends, health care reform, financial solvency of workers' compensation carriers, other insurers or financial institutions, state unemployment tax rates, liabilities for employee and client actions or payroll-related claims; (viii) failure to manage growth of our operations and the effectiveness of our sales and marketing efforts; (ix) the impact of the competitive environment and other developments in the human resources services industry, including the PEO industry, on our growth and/or profitability; (x) our liability for worksite employee payroll, payroll taxes and benefits costs; (xi) our liability for disclosure of sensitive or private information; (xii) our ability to integrate or realize expected returns on our acquisitions; (xiii) failure of our information technology systems; (xiv) an adverse final judgment or settlement of claims against Insperity; and (xv) disruptions to our business resulting from the actions of certain stockholders. These factors are discussed in further detail in Insperity' s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any of these factors, or a combination of such factors, could materially affect the results of our operations and whether forward- looking statements we make ultimately prove to be accurate.
Review of Insperity
Co-Employment
Traditional Employment
Clients outsource entire HR function to
Expands market opportunity beyond
a single strategic partner
core PEO model
Client enters into agreement with Insperity to
Address clients who are not ready for
establish a relationship between themselves,
co-employment and may prefer more flexibility
their employees and Insperity
and autonomy in their Human Capital
Insperity assumes or shares certain HR
Management (HCM) strategy
responsibilities and risks, empowering clients to
Meet prospects at their point of need and address
focus on operating and growing their core
distinct elements of their HCM strategy
business
A comprehensive solution
* Available for an additional fee.
† All insurance products are offered and sold only through a licensed insurance broker, such as Insperity Insurance Services LLC (CA license #OE22586), or their licensed agents.
Where is the PEO industry in the adoption life cycle?
Insperity's Co-Employment model incorporating Software with a Service has jumped the chasm to Early Majority compared to the Late Majority stage of the HCM Software as a Service Solution.
PEOHCM
Software with a Service
What is Insperity's market opportunity?
Insperity competes in a large, fragmented and highly attractive market
Total Workforce(1)
~115 Million Employees
5%
34%
29%
32%
Firms < 5 employees
Firms 5 - 99 employees
Firms 100 - 4,999 employees
Firms 5,000+ employees
Small To Midmarket(2) Workforce(1)
~71 Million Employees
95%
5%
Traditional employment
Co-employment
U.S. Census Bureau Data; Insperity management estimates.
Represents businesses with less than 5,000 employees.
Who does Insperity target?
Insperity is focused on being a trusted advisor to the best small-to-midmarket businesses
BUSINESS STRUGGLINGTHRIVING SUCCESS
Workforce Optimization™
Workforce Acceleration™
HIGH
EMPLOYMENT RISK
LOW
Who are Insperity's clients?
Insperity currently provides Workforce Optimization solutions for ~8,900 clients
FY 2019 Average Paid Worksite Employees ("WSEs"): 235,547
Computer and information sciences
Finance, Insurance, Real Estate
Management, administration, consulting
Medical services
Manufactuing
Construction
Wholesale trade
Engineering, accounting, legal
Retail trade
Other
Not-for-profit and similar organizations
3%
7%
9%
4%
11%
7% 6%
15%
17%
6%15%
How does Insperity serve its target market?
Insperity's solutions address a diverse set of client types and needs
Small Business
Core
Emerging Growth
MidMarket
Small business
Typically a growing
Established
Likely newly formed,
organization struggling
with less than 50
organization; requires
Overview
require HR function
with HR complexity
employees; requires
customizable
on an as needed basis
as their employee
HR function to evolve
HR function
base grows
WSEs
< 20
21 - 49
50 - 149
150 - 5,000
Approach
Essential
Collaborative
Integrated
Strategic
Customization
Low
Low / Medium
Medium / High
High
Engagement
Responsive
Dedicated
Proactive
Engaged
How is Insperity different? Our breadth of services.
Key financial metrics (in millions)
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$300
$250 $200
$150 $100 $50 $0
Year-Over-Year Growth (Decline) % % of Gross Profit
$240$250$245
$178
$141
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020E*
28%
26%
35%
4%
(2)%
29%
31%
35%
34%
32%
Please see reconciliation to GAAP measure in the Appendix. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted to add back stock-based compensation expense, one-time tax reform bonus, charitable donations to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts and costs associated with stockholder advisory expenses.
Key financial metrics
Adjusted EBITDA(1) Per Worksite Employee Per Month
$105 $95 $85 $75 $65 $55 $45 $35 $25
$95
$88$88
$81
$71
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020E*
Please see reconciliation to GAAP measure in the Appendix. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted to add back stock-based compensation expense, one-time tax reform bonus, charitable donations to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts and costs associated with stockholder advisory expenses.
Key financial metrics
Adjusted EPS (1)
$4.50
$4.15
$4.00
$3.75
$3.86(2)
$3.50
$3.00
$2.50
$2.45
$2.00
$1.79
$1.50
$1.00
$0.50
$0.00
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020E*
Year-Over-Year Increase (Decrease) %
63%
37%
53%
11%
(7)%
Please see reconciliation to GAAP measure in the Appendix. Adjusted EPS represents EPS adjusted to add back stock-based compensation expense, one-time tax reform bonus, charitable donations to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, costs associated with stockholder advisory expenses, the enactment of U.S. tax reform and disaster credits.
2020 adjusted EPS guidance includes a full year effective tax rate of 27% compared to 20% in 2019 due primarily to less tax benefit associated with the vesting of long-term incentive plan and time-vested restricted shares.
Return to investors from cash flow and debt (in millions)
$275 $250 $225 $200 $175 $150 $125 $100
$75 $50 $25 $0
Adjusted EBITDA
Share repurchases
Dividends
$250
$240
$203
$176
$178
$141
$110
$113
$67
$66
$49
$39
$33
$21
$21
2015
2016*
2017**
2018
2019
*2016 share repurchases includes a dutch auction tender offer that was completed in January 2016 resulting in the repurchase of six million shares at a cost of $23.75 per share, plus transaction costs. The tender offer was funded with approximately $40 million of cash and $104 million of debt.
**2017 dividends includes a $1 per share special dividend paid in Q4 2017.
Appendix
Full year and Q3 guidance
FY 2020 Guidance
Q3 2020 Guidance
Average paid WSEs
228,500 - 233,200
227,500 - 230,000
Implied y-o-y decrease in average paid WSEs
(3)%
- (1)%
(5.6)%
- (4.5)%
Adj. EBITDA(1)
$235
- $255
$29
- $38
Implied y-o-y increase (decrease) in Adj. EBITDA
(6)% - 2%
(43)%
- (26)%
Adj. EPS(2)
$3.67
- $4.04
$0.37
- $0.54
Implied y-o-y decrease in Adj. EPS
(12)% - (3)%
(51)%
- (28)%
Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted to add back stock-based compensation expense.
Adjusted EPS represents EPS adjusted to add back stock-based compensation expense.
Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation (in millions)
FY 2017
FY 2018
FY2019
2020E*
Net income (GAAP)
$84.4
$135.4
$151.1
$126.6
Interest expense
3.2
4.7
7.7
8.2
Income tax expense
45.7
47.0
38.5
46.8
Depreciation and amortization
18.2
22.8
28.7
31.3
EBITDA
151.5
209.9
226.0
212.9
Stock-based compensation
24.4
20.4
24.0
32.1
Hurricane Harvey donations
2.0
-
-
-
One-time tax reform bonus
-
9.3
-
-
Other
(0.2)
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$177.7
$239.6
$250.0
$245.0
Note: Insperity management believes adjusted EBITDA is often a useful measure of the company's operating performance, as it allows for additional analysis of the company's operating results separate from the impact of these items. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted net income (in millions)
FY 2017
FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2020E*
Net income (GAAP)
$84.4
$135.4
$151.1
$126.6
Stock-based compensation
24.4
20.4
24.0
32.1
Hurricane Harvey donations
2.0
-
-
-
One-time tax reform bonus
-
9.3
-
-
Other
(0.2)
-
-
-
Total pretax non-GAAP adjustments
26.2
29.7
24.0
32.1
Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments
(9.4)
(7.6)
(5.6)
(8.6)
Enactment of U.S. tax reform
$2.5
-
-
-
Tax effect of disaster credit
(0.7)
-
-
-
Adjusted net income
$103.0
$157.5
$169.5
$150.1
Note: Insperity management believes adjusted net income is often a useful measure of the company's operating performance, as it allows for additional analysis of the company's operating results separate from the impact of these items. Adjusted Net Income should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted EPS reconciliation
FY 2017
FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2020E*
EPS (GAAP)
$2.01
$3.22
$3.70
$3.26
Stock based compensation
0.58
0.49
0.59
0.82
Hurricane Harvey donations
0.05
-
-
-
One-time tax reform bonus
-
0.22
-
-
Other
(0.01)
-
-
-
Total pretax non-GAAP adjustments
0.62
0.71
0.59
0.82
Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments
(0.22)
(0.18)
(0.14)
(0.22)
Enactment of U.S. tax reform
0.06
-
-
-
Tax effect of disaster credit
(0.02)
-
-
-
Adjusted EPS(1)
$2.45
$3.75
$4.15
$3.86
Note: Insperity management believes adjusted EPS is often a useful measure of the company's operating performance, as it allows for additional analysis of the company's operating results separate from the impact of these items. Adjusted EPS should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
2020 adjusted EPS guidance includes a full year effective tax rate of 27% compared to 20% in 2019 due primarily to less tax benefit associated with the vesting of long-term incentive plan and time-vested restricted shares.