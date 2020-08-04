Insperity : Q2 2020 Insperity Inc Investor Presentation 0 08/04/2020 | 03:22pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 2020 Q2 Investor Presentation August 3, 2020 Safe Harbor Statement The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "likely," "possibly," "probably," "goal," "opportunity," "objective," "target," "assume," "outlook," "guidance," "predicts," "appears," "indicator" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In the normal course of business, Insperity, Inc., in an effort to help keep our stockholders and the public informed about our operations, may from time to time issue such forward-looking statements, either orally or in writing. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of such plans or strategies, or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, unit growth, profit per worksite employee, pricing, operating expenses, benefits and workers' compensation costs, or other aspects of operating results. We base the forward-looking statements on our expectations, estimates and projections at the time such statements are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, the actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are: (i) adverse economic conditions (ii) impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or other future pandemics, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic; government responses; regulatory developments; and the related disruptions and economic impact to our business and the small and medium-sized businesses that we serve; (iii) regulatory and tax developments and possible adverse application of various federal, state and local regulations; (iv) the ability to secure competitive replacement contracts for health insurance and workers' compensation insurance at expiration of current contracts; (v) cancellation of client contracts on short notice, or the inability to renew client contracts or attract new clients; (vi) vulnerability to regional economic factors because of our geographic market concentration; (vii) increases in health insurance costs and workers' compensation rates and underlying claims trends, health care reform, financial solvency of workers' compensation carriers, other insurers or financial institutions, state unemployment tax rates, liabilities for employee and client actions or payroll-related claims; (viii) failure to manage growth of our operations and the effectiveness of our sales and marketing efforts; (ix) the impact of the competitive environment and other developments in the human resources services industry, including the PEO industry, on our growth and/or profitability; (x) our liability for worksite employee payroll, payroll taxes and benefits costs; (xi) our liability for disclosure of sensitive or private information; (xii) our ability to integrate or realize expected returns on our acquisitions; (xiii) failure of our information technology systems; (xiv) an adverse final judgment or settlement of claims against Insperity; and (xv) disruptions to our business resulting from the actions of certain stockholders. These factors are discussed in further detail in Insperity' s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any of these factors, or a combination of such factors, could materially affect the results of our operations and whether forward- looking statements we make ultimately prove to be accurate. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof and, unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Review of Insperity Co-Employment Traditional Employment Clients outsource entire HR function to Expands market opportunity beyond a single strategic partner core PEO model Client enters into agreement with Insperity to Address clients who are not ready for establish a relationship between themselves, co-employment and may prefer more flexibility their employees and Insperity and autonomy in their Human Capital Insperity assumes or shares certain HR Management (HCM) strategy responsibilities and risks, empowering clients to Meet prospects at their point of need and address focus on operating and growing their core distinct elements of their HCM strategy business A comprehensive solution * Available for an additional fee. † All insurance products are offered and sold only through a licensed insurance broker, such as Insperity Insurance Services LLC (CA license #OE22586), or their licensed agents. Where is the PEO industry in the adoption life cycle? Insperity's Co-Employment model incorporating Software with a Service has jumped the chasm to Early Majority compared to the Late Majority stage of the HCM Software as a Service Solution. PEOHCM Software with a Service What is Insperity's market opportunity? Insperity competes in a large, fragmented and highly attractive market Total Workforce(1) ~115 Million Employees 5% 34% 29% 32% Firms < 5 employees Firms 5 - 99 employees Firms 100 - 4,999 employees Firms 5,000+ employees Small To Midmarket(2) Workforce(1) ~71 Million Employees 95% 5% Traditional employment Co-employment U.S. Census Bureau Data; Insperity management estimates. Represents businesses with less than 5,000 employees. Who does Insperity target? Insperity is focused on being a trusted advisor to the best small-to-midmarket businesses BUSINESS STRUGGLING THRIVING SUCCESS Workforce Optimization™ Workforce Acceleration™ HIGH EMPLOYMENT RISK LOW Who are Insperity's clients? Insperity currently provides Workforce Optimization solutions for ~8,900 clients FY 2019 Average Paid Worksite Employees ("WSEs"): 235,547 Computer and information sciences Finance, Insurance, Real Estate Management, administration, consulting Medical services Manufactuing Construction Wholesale trade Engineering, accounting, legal Retail trade Other Not-for-profit and similar organizations 3% 7% 9% 4% 11% 7% 6% 15% 17% 6%15% How does Insperity serve its target market? Insperity's solutions address a diverse set of client types and needs Small Business Core Emerging Growth MidMarket Small business Typically a growing Established Likely newly formed, organization struggling with less than 50 organization; requires Overview require HR function with HR complexity employees; requires customizable on an as needed basis as their employee HR function to evolve HR function base grows WSEs < 20 21 - 49 50 - 149 150 - 5,000 Approach Essential Collaborative Integrated Strategic Customization Low Low / Medium Medium / High High Engagement Responsive Dedicated Proactive Engaged How is Insperity different? Our breadth of services. Bundled Solutions Providers Point Solutions Providers Insperity Other Bundled Insurance Brokers Payroll Processors Payroll Processors Complete HR Solution for Small Business MidMarket Service Offerings High Touch / High Value Solution High Quality Risk Management and Cost Stability Cloud Technology How is Insperity different? Our depth of services. Insperity sits at the nexus of Business, Software and Insurance Services Business Services Advisory Services Software Insurance Services Services How is Insperity different? Our level of care. Insperity Offers a High-Touch Service on a High-Tech Platform Payroll Specialist Recruiting Specialist Contact Center Performance Specialist Client Liaison Safety Consultant Team Manager HR Specialist Built upon Insperity's extensive HR knowledge base, the Insperity Premier platform is a cloud-based human capital management system that maximizes the power of Workforce Optimization, our industry-leadingco-employment solution. How does Insperity go-to-market? Key components of our strategy Business Performance Channel Rewards Cross-Selling Advisors Partners Program Programs Quarterback for our Partners in Professional Re-engage clients services Services, Insurance and Build value in the Banking Trusted advisor to the Insperity/Client local business Leverage partners for relationship community leads/referrals Gain referrals Guiding clients to the right solutions; execute bundle plus strategy Leverage investments in core sales & marketing Increase prospect awareness of our other business products and services (BPS) offerings How does Insperity go-to-market? (cont.) National sales and service infrastructure 2019 Revenue Contribution by Region • Southeast 12% • Northeast 26% • Central 17% • West 21% • Southwest 24% Sales (81 Offices, 41 Markets)

Service Center (4 Locations) Corporate Headquarters Bellevue Portland Minneapolis Milwaukee Boston Providence Stamford Chicago Pittsburg New York Sacramento Philadelphia Salt Lake City Indianapolis San Francisco New Jersey Columbus Maryland San Jose Denver Kansas City Washington D.C. Las Vegas St. Louis Norfolk Raleigh Los Angeles Nashville Phoenix Oklahoma City Charlotte San Diego Atlanta Dallas/Ft. Worth Austin San Antonio Orlando Houston Tampa Ft. Lauderdale How does Insperity price its Workforce Optimization service Total Service Fee (quoted as a % of Employee's Wages) Separate Direct Cost Bundle Plus / Add-on Services HR Services Fee with discounted pricing for Workforce Optimization Program Allocations customers Human Resources Employee Benefits Performance Management Management Employer Payroll Taxes Direct Placement Recruiting Recruiting and Selection Workers' Compensation Employment Screening Training and Development Employer Liability Retirement Services Policies and Practices Management Time and Attendance Payroll Administration Expense Management Government Compliance Organizational Planning Insurance Services Payroll Services Financial Services Human Capital Management Financial Results Key financial metrics Average Paid Worksite Employees Average Trained BPAs 260,000 240,000 220,000 200,000 180,000 160,000 140,000 120,000 100,000 Year-Over-Year Paid Worksite Employee Growth (Decline) % 235,547 230,850 209,123 584 182,696 528 165,850 470 406 359 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020E* 14% 10% 14% 13% (2)% 700 650 600 550 500 450 400 350 300 *Amount represents midpoint of Financial guidance issued on August 3, 2020. Key financial metrics (in millions) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $300 $250 $200 $150 $100 $50 $0 Year-Over-Year Growth (Decline) % % of Gross Profit $240$250$245 $178 $141 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020E* 28% 26% 35% 4% (2)% 29% 31% 35% 34% 32% *Amount represents midpoint of Financial guidance issued on August 3, 2020. Please see reconciliation to GAAP measure in the Appendix. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted to add back stock-based compensation expense, one-time tax reform bonus, charitable donations to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts and costs associated with stockholder advisory expenses. Key financial metrics Adjusted EBITDA(1) Per Worksite Employee Per Month $105 $95 $85 $75 $65 $55 $45 $35 $25 $95 $88$88 $81 $71 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020E* *Amount represents midpoint of Financial guidance issued on August 3, 2020. Please see reconciliation to GAAP measure in the Appendix. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted to add back stock-based compensation expense, one-time tax reform bonus, charitable donations to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts and costs associated with stockholder advisory expenses. Key financial metrics Adjusted EPS (1) $4.50 $4.15 $4.00 $3.75 $3.86(2) $3.50 $3.00 $2.50 $2.45 $2.00 $1.79 $1.50 $1.00 $0.50 $0.00 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020E* Year-Over-Year Increase (Decrease) % 63% 37% 53% 11% (7)% *Amount represents midpoint of Financial guidance issued on August 3, 2020. Please see reconciliation to GAAP measure in the Appendix. Adjusted EPS represents EPS adjusted to add back stock-based compensation expense, one-time tax reform bonus, charitable donations to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, costs associated with stockholder advisory expenses, the enactment of U.S. tax reform and disaster credits. 2020 adjusted EPS guidance includes a full year effective tax rate of 27% compared to 20% in 2019 due primarily to less tax benefit associated with the vesting of long-term incentive plan and time-vested restricted shares. Return to investors from cash flow and debt (in millions) $275 $250 $225 $200 $175 $150 $125 $100 $75 $50 $25 $0 Adjusted EBITDA Share repurchases Dividends $250 $240 $203 $176 $178 $141 $110 $113 $67 $66 $49 $39 $33 $21 $21 2015 2016* 2017** 2018 2019 *2016 share repurchases includes a dutch auction tender offer that was completed in January 2016 resulting in the repurchase of six million shares at a cost of $23.75 per share, plus transaction costs. The tender offer was funded with approximately $40 million of cash and $104 million of debt. **2017 dividends includes a $1 per share special dividend paid in Q4 2017. Appendix Full year and Q3 guidance FY 2020 Guidance Q3 2020 Guidance Average paid WSEs 228,500 - 233,200 227,500 - 230,000 Implied y-o-y decrease in average paid WSEs (3)% - (1)% (5.6)% - (4.5)% Adj. EBITDA(1) $235 - $255 $29 - $38 Implied y-o-y increase (decrease) in Adj. EBITDA (6)% - 2% (43)% - (26)% Adj. EPS(2) $3.67 - $4.04 $0.37 - $0.54 Implied y-o-y decrease in Adj. EPS (12)% - (3)% (51)% - (28)% Note: Financial guidance referenced above issued on August 3, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted to add back stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EPS represents EPS adjusted to add back stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation (in millions) FY 2017 FY 2018 FY2019 2020E* Net income (GAAP) $84.4 $135.4 $151.1 $126.6 Interest expense 3.2 4.7 7.7 8.2 Income tax expense 45.7 47.0 38.5 46.8 Depreciation and amortization 18.2 22.8 28.7 31.3 EBITDA 151.5 209.9 226.0 212.9 Stock-based compensation 24.4 20.4 24.0 32.1 Hurricane Harvey donations 2.0 - - - One-time tax reform bonus - 9.3 - - Other (0.2) - - - Adjusted EBITDA $177.7 $239.6 $250.0 $245.0 Note: Insperity management believes adjusted EBITDA is often a useful measure of the company's operating performance, as it allows for additional analysis of the company's operating results separate from the impact of these items. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. * Based on the midpoint of the guidance issued on August 3, 2020. Adjusted net income (in millions) FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020E* Net income (GAAP) $84.4 $135.4 $151.1 $126.6 Stock-based compensation 24.4 20.4 24.0 32.1 Hurricane Harvey donations 2.0 - - - One-time tax reform bonus - 9.3 - - Other (0.2) - - - Total pretax non-GAAP adjustments 26.2 29.7 24.0 32.1 Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (9.4) (7.6) (5.6) (8.6) Enactment of U.S. tax reform $2.5 - - - Tax effect of disaster credit (0.7) - - - Adjusted net income $103.0 $157.5 $169.5 $150.1 Note: Insperity management believes adjusted net income is often a useful measure of the company's operating performance, as it allows for additional analysis of the company's operating results separate from the impact of these items. Adjusted Net Income should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. * Based on the midpoint of the guidance issued on August 3, 2020. Adjusted EPS reconciliation FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020E* EPS (GAAP) $2.01 $3.22 $3.70 $3.26 Stock based compensation 0.58 0.49 0.59 0.82 Hurricane Harvey donations 0.05 - - - One-time tax reform bonus - 0.22 - - Other (0.01) - - - Total pretax non-GAAP adjustments 0.62 0.71 0.59 0.82 Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (0.22) (0.18) (0.14) (0.22) Enactment of U.S. tax reform 0.06 - - - Tax effect of disaster credit (0.02) - - - Adjusted EPS(1) $2.45 $3.75 $4.15 $3.86 Note: Insperity management believes adjusted EPS is often a useful measure of the company's operating performance, as it allows for additional analysis of the company's operating results separate from the impact of these items. Adjusted EPS should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Based on the midpoint of the guidance issued on August 3, 2020. 2020 adjusted EPS guidance includes a full year effective tax rate of 27% compared to 20% in 2019 due primarily to less tax benefit associated with the vesting of long-term incentive plan and time-vested restricted shares. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Insperity Inc. published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 19:21:05 UTC 0 Latest news on INSPERITY, INC. 03:22p INSPERITY : Q2 2020 Insperity Inc Investor Presentation PU 10:42a WARN ACT : what employers need to know PU 06:04a INSPERITY : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and resu.. AQ 08/03 INSPERITY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State.. AQ 08/03 INSPERITY : Announces Second Quarter Results BU 08/03 INSPERITY : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the.. BU 08/01 NSP ROSEN, A RANKED AND LEADING FIRM, Encourages Insperity, Inc. Investors to.. PR 07/30 DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom.. BU 07/30 INSPERITY : Wins 2020 Global ACE Award for Broadcast Advertising – TV Camp.. BU 07/29 INSPERITY : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Insperity, Inc. Inves.. BU