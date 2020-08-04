Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Insperity, Inc.    NSP

INSPERITY, INC.

(NSP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Insperity : Q2 2020 Insperity Inc Investor Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 03:22pm EDT

2020 Q2 Investor Presentation

August 3, 2020

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "likely," "possibly," "probably," "goal," "opportunity," "objective," "target," "assume," "outlook," "guidance," "predicts," "appears," "indicator" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In the normal course of business, Insperity, Inc., in an effort to help keep our stockholders and the public informed about our operations, may from time to time issue such forward-looking statements, either orally or in writing. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of such plans or strategies, or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, unit growth, profit per worksite employee, pricing, operating expenses, benefits and workers' compensation costs, or other aspects of operating results. We base the forward-looking statements on our expectations, estimates and projections at the time such statements are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, the actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are: (i) adverse economic conditions (ii) impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or other future pandemics, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic; government responses; regulatory developments; and the related disruptions and economic impact to our business and the small and medium-sized businesses that we serve; (iii) regulatory and tax developments and possible adverse application of various federal, state and local regulations; (iv) the ability to secure competitive replacement contracts for health insurance and workers' compensation insurance at expiration of current contracts; (v) cancellation of client contracts on short notice, or the inability to renew client contracts or attract new clients; (vi) vulnerability to regional economic factors because of our geographic market concentration; (vii) increases in health insurance costs and workers' compensation rates and underlying claims trends, health care reform, financial solvency of workers' compensation carriers, other insurers or financial institutions, state unemployment tax rates, liabilities for employee and client actions or payroll-related claims; (viii) failure to manage growth of our operations and the effectiveness of our sales and marketing efforts; (ix) the impact of the competitive environment and other developments in the human resources services industry, including the PEO industry, on our growth and/or profitability; (x) our liability for worksite employee payroll, payroll taxes and benefits costs; (xi) our liability for disclosure of sensitive or private information; (xii) our ability to integrate or realize expected returns on our acquisitions; (xiii) failure of our information technology systems; (xiv) an adverse final judgment or settlement of claims against Insperity; and (xv) disruptions to our business resulting from the actions of certain stockholders. These factors are discussed in further detail in Insperity' s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any of these factors, or a combination of such factors, could materially affect the results of our operations and whether forward- looking statements we make ultimately prove to be accurate.

Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof and, unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Review of Insperity

Co-Employment

Traditional Employment

Clients outsource entire HR function to

Expands market opportunity beyond

a single strategic partner

core PEO model

Client enters into agreement with Insperity to

Address clients who are not ready for

establish a relationship between themselves,

co-employment and may prefer more flexibility

their employees and Insperity

and autonomy in their Human Capital

Insperity assumes or shares certain HR

Management (HCM) strategy

responsibilities and risks, empowering clients to

Meet prospects at their point of need and address

focus on operating and growing their core

distinct elements of their HCM strategy

business

A comprehensive solution

* Available for an additional fee.

† All insurance products are offered and sold only through a licensed insurance broker, such as Insperity Insurance Services LLC (CA license #OE22586), or their licensed agents.

Where is the PEO industry in the adoption life cycle?

Insperity's Co-Employment model incorporating Software with a Service has jumped the chasm to Early Majority compared to the Late Majority stage of the HCM Software as a Service Solution.

PEOHCM

Software with a Service

What is Insperity's market opportunity?

Insperity competes in a large, fragmented and highly attractive market

Total Workforce(1)

~115 Million Employees

5%

34%

29%

32%

Firms < 5 employees

Firms 5 - 99 employees

Firms 100 - 4,999 employees

Firms 5,000+ employees

Small To Midmarket(2) Workforce(1)

~71 Million Employees

95%

5%

Traditional employment

Co-employment

  1. U.S. Census Bureau Data; Insperity management estimates.
  2. Represents businesses with less than 5,000 employees.

Who does Insperity target?

Insperity is focused on being a trusted advisor to the best small-to-midmarket businesses

BUSINESS STRUGGLINGTHRIVING SUCCESS

Workforce Optimization

Workforce Acceleration

HIGH

EMPLOYMENT RISK

LOW

Who are Insperity's clients?

Insperity currently provides Workforce Optimization solutions for ~8,900 clients

FY 2019 Average Paid Worksite Employees ("WSEs"): 235,547

Computer and information sciences

Finance, Insurance, Real Estate

Management, administration, consulting

Medical services

Manufactuing

Construction

Wholesale trade

Engineering, accounting, legal

Retail trade

Other

Not-for-profit and similar organizations

3%

7%

9%

4%

11%

7% 6%

15%

17%

6%15%

How does Insperity serve its target market?

Insperity's solutions address a diverse set of client types and needs

Small Business

Core

Emerging Growth

MidMarket

Small business

Typically a growing

Established

Likely newly formed,

organization struggling

with less than 50

organization; requires

Overview

require HR function

with HR complexity

employees; requires

customizable

on an as needed basis

as their employee

HR function to evolve

HR function

base grows

WSEs

< 20

21 - 49

50 - 149

150 - 5,000

Approach

Essential

Collaborative

Integrated

Strategic

Customization

Low

Low / Medium

Medium / High

High

Engagement

Responsive

Dedicated

Proactive

Engaged

How is Insperity different? Our breadth of services.

Bundled Solutions Providers

Point Solutions Providers

Insperity

Other Bundled

Insurance Brokers Payroll Processors Payroll Processors

Complete HR

Solution for Small

Business

MidMarket Service

Offerings

High Touch / High

Value Solution

High Quality Risk

Management and

Cost Stability

Cloud Technology

How is Insperity different? Our depth of services.

Insperity sits at the nexus of Business, Software and Insurance Services

Business

Services

Advisory

Services

Software

Insurance

Services

Services

How is Insperity different? Our level of care.

Insperity Offers a High-Touch Service on a High-Tech Platform

Payroll Specialist

Recruiting Specialist

Contact Center

Performance Specialist

Client Liaison

Safety Consultant

Team Manager

HR Specialist

Built upon Insperity's extensive HR knowledge base, the Insperity Premier platform is a cloud-based human capital

management system that maximizes the power of Workforce Optimization, our industry-leadingco-employment solution.

How does Insperity go-to-market?

Key components of our strategy

Business Performance

Channel

Rewards

Cross-Selling

Advisors

Partners

Program

Programs

Quarterback for our

Partners in Professional

Re-engage clients

services

Services, Insurance and

Build value in the

Banking

Trusted advisor to the

Insperity/Client

local business

Leverage partners for

relationship

community

leads/referrals

Gain referrals

Guiding clients to the

right solutions; execute

bundle plus strategy

Leverage investments

in core sales &

marketing

Increase prospect

awareness of our other business products and services (BPS) offerings

How does Insperity go-to-market? (cont.)

National sales and service infrastructure

2019 Revenue Contribution by Region

Southeast

12%

Northeast

26%

Central

17%

West

21%

Southwest

24%

  • Sales (81 Offices, 41 Markets)
  • Service Center (4 Locations) Corporate Headquarters

Bellevue

Portland

Minneapolis

Milwaukee

Boston

Providence

Stamford

Chicago

Pittsburg

New York

Sacramento

Philadelphia

Salt Lake City

Indianapolis

San Francisco

New Jersey

Columbus

Maryland

San Jose

Denver

Kansas City

Washington D.C.

Las Vegas

St. Louis

Norfolk

Raleigh

Los Angeles

Nashville

Phoenix

Oklahoma City

Charlotte

San Diego

Atlanta

Dallas/Ft. Worth

Austin

San Antonio

Orlando

Houston

Tampa

Ft. Lauderdale

How does Insperity price its Workforce Optimization service

Total Service Fee

(quoted as a % of Employee's Wages)

Separate Direct Cost

Bundle Plus / Add-on Services

HR Services Fee

with discounted pricing for Workforce Optimization

Program Allocations

customers

Human Resources

Employee Benefits

Performance Management

Management

Employer Payroll Taxes

Direct Placement Recruiting

Recruiting and Selection

Workers' Compensation

Employment Screening

Training and Development

Employer Liability

Retirement Services

Policies and Practices

Management

Time and Attendance

Payroll Administration

Expense Management

Government Compliance

Organizational Planning

Insurance Services

Payroll Services

Financial Services

Human Capital Management

Financial Results

Key financial metrics

Average Paid Worksite Employees

Average Trained BPAs

260,000

240,000

220,000

200,000

180,000

160,000

140,000

120,000

100,000

Year-Over-Year Paid Worksite Employee Growth (Decline) %

235,547

230,850

209,123

584

182,696

528

165,850

470

406

359

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020E*

14%

10%

14%

13%

(2)%

700

650

600

550

500

450

400

350

300

*Amount represents midpoint of Financial guidance issued on August 3, 2020.

Key financial metrics (in millions)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$300

$250 $200

$150 $100 $50 $0

Year-Over-Year Growth (Decline) % % of Gross Profit

$240$250$245

$178

$141

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020E*

28%

26%

35%

4%

(2)%

29%

31%

35%

34%

32%

*Amount represents midpoint of Financial guidance issued on August 3, 2020.

  1. Please see reconciliation to GAAP measure in the Appendix. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted to add back stock-based compensation expense, one-time tax reform bonus, charitable donations to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts and costs associated with stockholder advisory expenses.

Key financial metrics

Adjusted EBITDA(1) Per Worksite Employee Per Month

$105 $95 $85 $75 $65 $55 $45 $35 $25

$95

$88$88

$81

$71

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020E*

*Amount represents midpoint of Financial guidance issued on August 3, 2020.

  1. Please see reconciliation to GAAP measure in the Appendix. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted to add back stock-based compensation expense, one-time tax reform bonus, charitable donations to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts and costs associated with stockholder advisory expenses.

Key financial metrics

Adjusted EPS (1)

$4.50

$4.15

$4.00

$3.75

$3.86(2)

$3.50

$3.00

$2.50

$2.45

$2.00

$1.79

$1.50

$1.00

$0.50

$0.00

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020E*

Year-Over-Year Increase (Decrease) %

63%

37%

53%

11%

(7)%

*Amount represents midpoint of Financial guidance issued on August 3, 2020.

  1. Please see reconciliation to GAAP measure in the Appendix. Adjusted EPS represents EPS adjusted to add back stock-based compensation expense, one-time tax reform bonus, charitable donations to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, costs associated with stockholder advisory expenses, the enactment of U.S. tax reform and disaster credits.
  2. 2020 adjusted EPS guidance includes a full year effective tax rate of 27% compared to 20% in 2019 due primarily to less tax benefit associated with the vesting of long-term incentive plan and time-vested restricted shares.

Return to investors from cash flow and debt (in millions)

$275 $250 $225 $200 $175 $150 $125 $100

$75 $50 $25 $0

Adjusted EBITDA

Share repurchases

Dividends

$250

$240

$203

$176

$178

$141

$110

$113

$67

$66

$49

$39

$33

$21

$21

2015

2016*

2017**

2018

2019

*2016 share repurchases includes a dutch auction tender offer that was completed in January 2016 resulting in the repurchase of six million shares at a cost of $23.75 per share, plus transaction costs. The tender offer was funded with approximately $40 million of cash and $104 million of debt.

**2017 dividends includes a $1 per share special dividend paid in Q4 2017.

Appendix

Full year and Q3 guidance

FY 2020 Guidance

Q3 2020 Guidance

Average paid WSEs

228,500 - 233,200

227,500 - 230,000

Implied y-o-y decrease in average paid WSEs

(3)%

- (1)%

(5.6)%

- (4.5)%

Adj. EBITDA(1)

$235

- $255

$29

- $38

Implied y-o-y increase (decrease) in Adj. EBITDA

(6)% - 2%

(43)%

- (26)%

Adj. EPS(2)

$3.67

- $4.04

$0.37

- $0.54

Implied y-o-y decrease in Adj. EPS

(12)% - (3)%

(51)%

- (28)%

Note: Financial guidance referenced above issued on August 3, 2020.

  1. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted to add back stock-based compensation expense.
  2. Adjusted EPS represents EPS adjusted to add back stock-based compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation (in millions)

FY 2017

FY 2018

FY2019

2020E*

Net income (GAAP)

$84.4

$135.4

$151.1

$126.6

Interest expense

3.2

4.7

7.7

8.2

Income tax expense

45.7

47.0

38.5

46.8

Depreciation and amortization

18.2

22.8

28.7

31.3

EBITDA

151.5

209.9

226.0

212.9

Stock-based compensation

24.4

20.4

24.0

32.1

Hurricane Harvey donations

2.0

-

-

-

One-time tax reform bonus

-

9.3

-

-

Other

(0.2)

-

-

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$177.7

$239.6

$250.0

$245.0

Note: Insperity management believes adjusted EBITDA is often a useful measure of the company's operating performance, as it allows for additional analysis of the company's operating results separate from the impact of these items. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

* Based on the midpoint of the guidance issued on August 3, 2020.

Adjusted net income (in millions)

FY 2017

FY 2018

FY 2019

FY 2020E*

Net income (GAAP)

$84.4

$135.4

$151.1

$126.6

Stock-based compensation

24.4

20.4

24.0

32.1

Hurricane Harvey donations

2.0

-

-

-

One-time tax reform bonus

-

9.3

-

-

Other

(0.2)

-

-

-

Total pretax non-GAAP adjustments

26.2

29.7

24.0

32.1

Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments

(9.4)

(7.6)

(5.6)

(8.6)

Enactment of U.S. tax reform

$2.5

-

-

-

Tax effect of disaster credit

(0.7)

-

-

-

Adjusted net income

$103.0

$157.5

$169.5

$150.1

Note: Insperity management believes adjusted net income is often a useful measure of the company's operating performance, as it allows for additional analysis of the company's operating results separate from the impact of these items. Adjusted Net Income should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

* Based on the midpoint of the guidance issued on August 3, 2020.

Adjusted EPS reconciliation

FY 2017

FY 2018

FY 2019

FY 2020E*

EPS (GAAP)

$2.01

$3.22

$3.70

$3.26

Stock based compensation

0.58

0.49

0.59

0.82

Hurricane Harvey donations

0.05

-

-

-

One-time tax reform bonus

-

0.22

-

-

Other

(0.01)

-

-

-

Total pretax non-GAAP adjustments

0.62

0.71

0.59

0.82

Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments

(0.22)

(0.18)

(0.14)

(0.22)

Enactment of U.S. tax reform

0.06

-

-

-

Tax effect of disaster credit

(0.02)

-

-

-

Adjusted EPS(1)

$2.45

$3.75

$4.15

$3.86

Note: Insperity management believes adjusted EPS is often a useful measure of the company's operating performance, as it allows for additional analysis of the company's operating results separate from the impact of these items. Adjusted EPS should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

  • Based on the midpoint of the guidance issued on August 3, 2020.
  1. 2020 adjusted EPS guidance includes a full year effective tax rate of 27% compared to 20% in 2019 due primarily to less tax benefit associated with the vesting of long-term incentive plan and time-vested restricted shares.

Disclaimer

Insperity Inc. published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 19:21:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on INSPERITY, INC.
03:22pINSPERITY : Q2 2020 Insperity Inc Investor Presentation
PU
10:42aWARN ACT : what employers need to know
PU
06:04aINSPERITY : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and resu..
AQ
08/03INSPERITY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
08/03INSPERITY : Announces Second Quarter Results
BU
08/03INSPERITY : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the..
BU
08/01NSP ROSEN, A RANKED AND LEADING FIRM, Encourages Insperity, Inc. Investors to..
PR
07/30DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
07/30INSPERITY : Wins 2020 Global ACE Award for Broadcast Advertising – TV Camp..
BU
07/29INSPERITY : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Insperity, Inc. Inves..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 176 M - -
Net income 2020 126 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 637 M 2 637 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart INSPERITY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Insperity, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSPERITY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 83,40 $
Last Close Price 68,02 $
Spread / Highest target 47,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul J. Sarvadi Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Arthur Steve Arizpe President & Chief Operating Officer
Douglas S. Sharp Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP-Finance
Samuel G. Larson Senior VP-Enterprise & Technology Solutions
Richard G. Rawson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSPERITY, INC.-20.94%2 637
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-13.37%53 529
PAYCHEX, INC.-14.46%25 805
RANDSTAD N.V.-23.26%8 994
ADECCO GROUP AG-27.90%7 770
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-19.45%5 753
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group