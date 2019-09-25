Insperity : Receives 3 Stevie Awards for Great Employers, Including People-Focused CEO of the Year

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for America’s best businesses, has been named a Stevie® Award winner in three categories in the fourth annual Stevie® Awards for Great Employers. The company received a Silver Stevie Award as Employer of the Year in Business Services; a Bronze Stevie Award for HR Technology Solution Provider of the Year; and a Silver Stevie Award for People-Focused CEO of the Year.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work. The awards were presented to winners at a gala ceremony held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on Friday, September 20.

“This marks the fourth consecutive year that Insperity has received a Stevie Award as Employer of the Year, extending the company’s legacy as a great place to work, and I’m proud of what we continue to accomplish,” said Paul Sarvadi, Insperity chairman and chief executive officer. “In addition, it is an honor to be recognized with a Silver Stevie for People-Focused CEO of the Year. Insperity was founded more than 33 years ago on the principle of taking care of its people and the commitment to that philosophy remains a significant key to our ongoing success. The award for HR Technology Solution Provider for the fourth year in a row serves as an external validation of our commitment to helping clients foster great workplaces.”

More than 600 nominations from organizations around the world were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories, including Employer of the Year, People-Focused CEO of the Year, and HR Solution Provider of the Year, among others. More than 60 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“We’re gratified by the number of outstanding nominations we received in the competition this year,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. “The dedication the Stevie Awards finalists have to making workplaces great for employees was evident in every nomination.”

With 3,400 corporate employees nationwide, Insperity is consistently identified as a top workplace throughout the country at the local, state and national levels. The company has appeared 164 times on the respective lists, reflecting Insperity’s ongoing commitment to be a preferred employer. The rankings are not only a testament to Insperity’s corporate culture, but they also demonstrate the industry-leading practices that it advocates for more than 100,000 businesses the company supports.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2019 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

About the Stevie Awards

The Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

About Insperity

Insperity, a trusted advisor to America’s best businesses for more than 33 years, provides an array of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. Insperity® Business Performance Advisors offer the most comprehensive suite of products and services available in the marketplace. Insperity delivers administrative relief, better benefits, reduced liabilities and a systematic way to improve productivity through its premier Workforce Optimization® solution. Additional company offerings include Traditional Payroll and Human Capital Management, Time and Attendance, Performance Management, Organizational Planning, Recruiting Services, Employment Screening, Expense Management, Retirement Services and Insurance Services. Insperity business performance solutions support more than 100,000 businesses with over 2 million employees. With 2018 revenues of $3.8 billion, Insperity operates in 77 offices throughout the United States. For more information, visit http://www.insperity.com.

