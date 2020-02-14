Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Insperity, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Insperity, Inc. (“Insperity” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NSP). This investigation concerns whether Insperity has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

After the market closed on February 11, 2020, Insperity announced lower than expected 2020 guidance and stated that while “[t]he number of large healthcare claims declined over the past two quarters after a significant increase in the second quarter of 2019… the frequency of large claims and related costs remained elevated when compared to levels in prior years.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $17.44, or 19.6%, to close at $71.64 per share on February 12, 2020.

If you acquired Insperity securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200214005533/en/