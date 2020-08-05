NSP Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Insperity, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Log in
08/05/2020 | 11:02am EDT

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Insperity, Inc. ("Insperity" or the “Company”) (NYSE: NSP) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Insperity securities between February 11, 2019 and February 11, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/nsp.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had failed to negotiate appropriate rates with its customers for employee benefit plans and did not adequately disclose the risk of large medical claims from these plans; (2) Insperity was experiencing an adverse trend of large medical claims; (3) as a mitigating measure, the Company would be forced to increase the cost of its employee benefit plans, causing stunted customer growth and reduced customer retention; and (4) the foregoing issues were reasonably likely to, and would, materially impact Insperity's financial results.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/nsp or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Insperity you have until September 21, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
