The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Insperity, Inc. Investors (NSP)

02/12/2020 | 09:01pm EST

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of Insperity, Inc. (“Insperity” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NSP) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On February 11, 2020, after the market closed, Insperity issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. Therein, Insperity disclosed that “[t]he average profit per [worksite employee] per month declined from $272 in 2018 to $259 in 2019 on a higher than expected benefits cost trend due to elevated large healthcare claim activity.” Additionally, the Company reported that it had “recently added a new feature” in its health plan so that, beginning in 2020, Insperity will not have financial responsibility for any amount of a participant’s annual claim costs that exceed $1 million.

On this news, Insperity’s share price fell $17.44 per share, or over 19%, to close at $71.64 per share on February 12, 2020, at unusually heavy trading volume.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Insperity securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
