INSPIRATION HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC

(IHC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/19 11:35:19 am
66.5 GBp   --.--%
02:09aINSPIRATION HEALTHCARE : Trading Update
PU
01/20INSPIRATION HEALTHCARE : Sri Lankan Ministry of Health Order
PU
Inspiration Healthcare : Trading Update

02/20/2020 | 02:09am EST
Regulatory Story
Trading Update
Released 07:00 20-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 5308D
Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC
20 February 2020

20 February 2020

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc

('Inspiration Healthcare', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Inspiration Healthcare

Trading Update

Record revenues and EBITDA growth over 20%

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (AIM: IHC), the global medical technology company, is pleased to announce a trading update for the year ended 31 January 2020. The Company has performed ahead of expectations and anticipates reporting a 15% increase in Group revenue over the prior financial year to approximately £17.8m, including revenue from the recently acquired Viomedex business, or growth of 12% on a like for like basis. EBITDA1 is expected to be between the range of £2.0 to £2.1m, representing growth of more than 20% over the previous financial year.

The Company is pleased to report that Viomedex performed in line with expectations during the four months since acquisition and contributed to overall growth of the Group.

Neil Campbell, CEO commented'We are delighted with the results achieved this year, we had targeted double digit revenue growth and delivered it notwithstanding difficult macro-economic conditions such as Brexit. The acquisition has contributed positively and we look forward to greater contributions. This gives the Group a strong platform for continued double digit revenue growth as the Company plans for further business development.'

1 Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, share based payments and exceptional items, before an increase arising from the application of IFRS16.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries:

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc

Neil Campbell, Chief Executive Officer

Mike Briant, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 01455 840555

Nominated Adviser & Broker

Cenkos Securities plc

Stephen Keys

Mark Connelly

Cameron MacRitchie

Tel: 0207 397 8900

Cadogan PR

Alex Walters

alex.walters@cadoganpr.com

Tel: 07771 713608

About Inspiration Healthcare

Inspiration Healthcare (AIM: IHC) is a global provider of medical technology for use in critical care & operating theatres. The Company provides high quality innovative products to patients around the world which help to improve patient outcomes and it actively invests in innovative product opportunities and disruptive technologies.

Through investment in research and development the Company has 6 key own brand products that can be used within the first 6 hours of life to help premature and sick babies; helping with assessment, resuscitation, stabilisation as well as preventing brain damage. Additionally the Company has its own range of products for maintaining normothermia pre- during and post-surgery.

With product availability extending to over 50 countries through a distribution network, Inspiration Healthcare's success has been built on continuous innovation, excellent customer service and an inherent commitment to improving patient outcomes, working in close collaboration with key opinion leaders across the globe.

In the UK and Ireland the Company has a direct sales team selling Inspiration Branded and complementary products from third parties, with an additional range of home healthcare products. This is supported by Technical Support for planned preventative maintenance and emergency assistance.

Further information on Inspiration Healthcare can be seen at www.inspiration-healthcare.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Trading Update - RNS

Disclaimer

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 07:06:09 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 17,5 M
EBIT 2020 1,41 M
Net income 2020 0,88 M
Finance 2020 3,90 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 25,6x
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,24x
EV / Sales2021 1,02x
Capitalization 25,5 M
Chart INSPIRATION HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Inspiration Healthcare Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,67  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neil James Campbell Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Simon Abrahams Non-Executive Chairman
Michael John Briant CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Wei Yu Head-Research & Development
Robert James Beveridge Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSPIRATION HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC-0.75%33
ABBOTT LABORATORIES2.33%157 180
MASIMO CORPORATION14.82%9 730
NOVOCURE LIMITED13.62%9 403
PENUMBRA, INC.17.95%6 670
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.-13.57%6 596
