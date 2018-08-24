Inspiration Healthcare : Trading Update and Notice of Results

24 August 2018

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc ("Inspiration", the "Company" or the "Group")

Trading Update and Notice of Results

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (AIM: IHC), the global medical device company, is pleased to give a trading update for the six months ended 31 July 2018 and to confirm the date for the announcement of its half year financial results.

Trading Update

The Company has continued to trade at satisfactory levels during the first half and the Board envisages that the results for the six months to 31 July 2018 will be in line with our expectations at the time of the AGM Statement in June. Our expectations for the full year remain unchanged.

Notice of Results

The Company will publish the financial results for the six months ended 31 July 2018 on Tuesday 2 October 2018.

Enquiries:

