INSPIRATION HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC
Inspiration Healthcare : Trading Update and Notice of Results

08/24/2018 | 08:22am CEST

24 August 2018

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc

("Inspiration Healthcare" or the "Company")

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc ("Inspiration", the "Company" or the "Group")

Trading Update and Notice of Results

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (AIM: IHC), the global medical device company, is pleased to give a trading update for the six months ended 31 July 2018 and to confirm the date for the announcement of its half year financial results.

Trading Update

The Company has continued to trade at satisfactory levels during the first half and the Board envisages that the results for the six months to 31 July 2018 will be in line with our expectations at the time of the AGM Statement in June. Our expectations for the full year remain unchanged.

Notice of Results

The Company will publish the financial results for the six months ended 31 July 2018 on Tuesday 2 October 2018.

Enquiries:

Inspiration Healthcare Group plcNeil Campbell, Chief Executive Officer Mike Briant, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 01455 840555

Nominated Adviser & Broker Cenkos Securities plc

Mark Connelly

Tel: 0207 397 8900

Cadogan PRAlex Walters

Tel: 07771 713608

About Inspiration Healthcare

Inspiration Healthcare (AIM: IHC) is a global supplier of medical technology for critical care, operating theatre and other medical applications. The Company provides high quality innovative products to patients and caregivers around the world that help to improve patient outcomes and efficiencies of healthcare organisations with patient focused customer service and technical support.

The Company's own brand of critical care solutions span non-invasive respiratory management, thermoregulation and diagnostics, and patient warming for newborns through to adults in intensive care and the operating theatre, whilst the distribution business supplies solutions to support specialised surgical procedures and infusion therapies.

Present in over 50 countries worldwide, Inspiration Healthcare's success has been built on continuous innovation, excellent customer service and an inherent commitment to improving the quality of life of patients, working in close collaboration with key opinion leaders and stakeholders in the clinical and medical community across the globe.

Further information on Inspiration Healthcare can be seen atwww.inspiration-healthcare.com

Disclaimer

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 06:21:02 UTC
