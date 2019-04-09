Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 7, 2019
MINNEAPOLIS, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (“Inspire”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2019 after the close of trading on Tuesday, May 7. Inspire’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and recent business developments.
About Inspire Medical Systems Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.