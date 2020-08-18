Inspired Entertainment : Investor Presentation (August 2020) 0 08/18/2020 | 08:36am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields INVESTOR PRESENTATION August 2020 Safe Harbor / Non-GAAP Financial Disclosures Forward-Looking Statements This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business strategy, plans and objectives and our expected or contemplated future operations, results, financial condition, beliefs and intentions, as well as the expected effects of the acquisition by Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (the "Inspired," "we" or "us") of Novomatic UK Ltd.'s Gaming Technology Group ("NTG"), projected synergies, anticipated opportunities from the transaction and plans with respect to the NTG business (including its titles and game library). In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations or predictions of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions on which such statements are expressly or implicitly based, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "can", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "might", "plan", "possible", "potential", "predict", "project", "scheduled", "seek", "should", "will", "would" and similar expressions, among others, and negative expressions including such words, may identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations about our future results, performance, liquidity, financial condition, prospects and opportunities, and are based upon information currently available to us, our interpretation of what we believe to be significant factors affecting our business and many assumptions regarding future events. Actual results, performance, liquidity, financial condition, prospects and opportunities could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, our forward-looking statements. This could occur as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including the following: our ability to compete effectively in our industries; the effect of evolving technology on our business; our ability to renew long-term contracts and retain customers, and secure new contracts and customers; our ability to maintain relationships with suppliers; our ability to protect our intellectual property; government regulation of our industries; income trends with respect to B2/B3 gaming machines in the United Kingdom ("UK") following a substantial reduction of maximum permitted bets, which came into effect on April 1, 2019; our ability to attract and retain key members of our management team; our need for working capital; our ability to secure capital for growth and expansion; changing consumer, technology and other trends in our industries; our ability to successfully operate across multiple jurisdictions and markets around the world; changes in local, regional and global economic and political conditions; our ability to effectively integrate the operations of businesses we acquire, and to grow and expand such operations, the potential effect of the Coronavirus pandemic, and other factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020 and our other filings with the SEC. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that any matters covered by our forward-looking statements will develop as predicted, expected or implied. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason. We advise you to carefully review the reports and documents we file from time to time with the SEC. Financial Information and Non-GAAP Financial Measures All years represented in this presentation are fiscal years unless otherwise indicated. For 2017, 2018 and 2019, presentation is shown on a calendar year basis to conform to our current fiscal year ending December 31, which was changed from September 30 commencing in 2019. All information presented for quarterly periods is unaudited. We were formed in Delaware on May 30, 2014 under the name Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp. ("Hydra") as a "blank check company" for the purpose of acquiring one or more operating businesses or assets. On December 23, 2016, we consummated our initial business combination by acquiring Inspired Gaming Group, pursuant to a share sale agreement. Such acquisition and the other transactions contemplated by the sale agreement are referred to collectively as the "Business Combination" or the "Merger". We changed our name from Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp. to Inspired Entertainment, Inc. upon consummation of the Business Combination and changed our fiscal- year end to September 30. Operations prior to the Business Combination that are reflected in the historical financial information presented are those of Inspired Gaming Group. This presentation contains certain financial measures that are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP"). A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flow of the company. These measures are presented as supplemental disclosures because we use them to analyze our operating performance and because they are widely used measures of performance in our industry. See the Appendix for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA adjusts EBITDA to remove the effects of certain stock-based compensation charges, certain changes related to legacy portions of the business and items considered outside the normal course of business, including restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs and gains or losses not in the ordinary course of business. Adjusted Revenue (also Revenue Excluding Nil Margin Hardware Sales) is defined as revenue excluding for hardware sales that are sold at nil margin with the intention of securing longer term recurring revenue streams. For the years ending September 24, 2016 and earlier, this metric also removed analogue sales on the basis that these were no longer considered core to the Company. The disclosure of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Revenue and other non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Such non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, net income, operating income, cash flows, revenue, and other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our results are translated from the British pound (GBP), our functional currency, into US dollars (USD), our reporting currency. In order to isolate the effect of translation exchange rate differences between periods, we also present results on a Constant Currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that assumes a constant translation exchange rate between periods. The currency impact has been calculated as the current period GBP:USD rate less the equivalent average rate in the prior period, multiplied by the current period amount in the functional currency (GBP). The remaining difference, referred to as constant currency, is calculated as the difference in the functional currency, multiplied by the prior period average GBP:USD rate, as a proxy for constant currency movement. Certain of the trademarks used herein are trademarks of third parties. 2 Proven and Experienced Management Team Name Lorne Weil Brooks Pierce Daniel Silvers Stewart Baker Carys Damon Position Executive Chairman President and Chief Executive Vice President Executive Vice President General Counsel and Operating Officer and Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Financial Officer Corporate Secretary Chairman of the Board Aristocrat, Scientific IGT, bwin.party, Fortress Prior Experience & CEO of Scientific Experian, Deloitte Marriot Harrison LLP Games, Sportech Investment Group Games 3 Highlights A leading omni-channel B2B provider of Gaming, Virtual Sports and Leisure content globally A leading presence in the UK, Greece and Italy with significant momentum in the US

Combination of strong technology and top-performing content drive over 80% recurring revenue business (1) Transformative acquisition of Novomatic's Gaming Technology Group ("Acquired Business") creates stronger platform for growth Acquisition significantly enhanced the scale and diversity of Inspired through the combination of complementary and non-overlapping businesses

non-overlapping businesses FY2019A Pro Forma Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of $250 million and $81 million (2) , respectively, including management's expectation of $15 million of annualized synergies Significant momentum in Interactive and Virtual Sports as gaming migrates online Strong demand in Interactive business given lack of live sports content during COVID-19, including additional channels from existing customers and pipeline of new customers

COVID-19, including additional channels from existing customers and pipeline of new customers New customers acquired will represent an attractive monetization opportunity going forward Strong liquidity position and limited "cash burn" to sustain Inspired through COVID-19 pandemic Operating on an EBITDA positive basis during retail closures

Aggressive cost mitigation efforts have resulted in monthly cash net payroll expenses of less than $2 million Ideally positioned to recover quickly as retail venues reopen Encouraging results from certain gaming locations offering Virtual Sports and Gaming Machines being permitted to reopen in the UK, Greece and Italy

Over 80% of 2019 pro forma revenues were recurring in nature (1) , underpinned by participation-based,long-term contracts

, underpinned by participation-based,long-term contracts Existing installed base of over 85,000 devices (3) positions Inspired for immediate revenue generation upon retail venues reopening (no capital outlay required to fund restart)

positions Inspired for immediate revenue generation upon retail venues reopening (no capital outlay required to fund restart) Retail venues are better situated to adapt to social distancing measures than full scale casinos (typically 2 machines per pub vs. 3,300+ for casinos) (4) Note: All figures converted to USD based on exchange rate of 1.25 GBP/USD. (1) Recurring revenue includes revenue generated from participation-based contracts and licensing arrangements which are amortized over a multi-year period. (2) Pro forma for full year of NTG results includes estimated annual synergies of $15 million (per management statements on Q4 2019 earnings call). Reconciliation can be found in Appendix. (3) Includes over 50,000 gaming machines, over 18,000 amusement entertainment solutions and 4 over 16,500 self-service betting terminals. (4) Average B1, B2 and B3 gaming machines per casino in the UK between April 2018 and March 2019 per H2GC as of April 23, 2020. Key Drivers in Inspired Businesses Recent Key Highlights Gaming Entry into Illinois VLT market with 277 cabinets sold through Q2 2020 - Inspired's first VLT sales into North America

Inspired cabinets have consistently outperformed competitors for Illinois trial customers

Awarded first Canadian VLT allotment in August 2020 - 100 VLTs to be placed in early 2021

Encouraging results from betting shops and retailers reopening post-COVID-19:

post-COVID-19: UK betting shops reopened June 15th with gaming machines and Virtual Sports; pubs and adult gaming centers reopened July 4th Greece betting shops reopened the week of May 11th with Virtual Sports and June 8th for gaming machines Italy betting shops and retailers reopened on June 15th

Virtual Sports Hosted Virtual Grand National 2020 in place of the Randox Health Grand National with 4.8 million viewers

Hosted virtual Kentucky Derby televised on NBC with 1.7 million viewers

Contracted by DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Borgata, PartyPoker, Stoiximan and the Oregon Lottery to provide V-Play Plug & Play™, a virtual sportsbook product.

V-Play Plug & Play™, a virtual sportsbook product. Expanded portfolio of Interactive RGS Aggregators to include Scientific Games, Playtech, Microgaming, Relax Gaming, iForium, Pariplay, SBTech and GAN. Acquired Business Integration of Acquired Business, with faster than expected digitization of Pub and Leisure businesses

Significant EBITDA margin improvement potential for Acquired Business as business converts from analog to digital

Significant Momentum in Interactive and Virtual Sports Interactive and Virtual Sports revenues(1) were up 100% in April 2020 versus February 2020 September 2019 January 2020 April/May 2020 May 2019 Announced Virtual Sports Signed exclusive license Launched six Virtual Sports titles Signed contract with DraftKings, Fan Duel, GVC to provide V-PlayPlug& Play products are live online deal with NFL Alumni to including V-Play Soccer, Football, with Caesars, Golden utilize the name, brand, Stock Car Racing and Horse Racing Hosted Virtual Grand National and virtual Kentucky Derby on national television Nugget and Resorts Casino image, persona and likeness via bet365.com for New Jersey- of the NFLA members to be based customers Launched in Belgium with Ladbrokes commercially used in virtual football games Signed deal with 888 to launch Announced plans to launch Virtual Sports with Oregon Lottery online casino games across full estate May-19 Jun-19 Jul-19 Aug-19 Sep-19 Oct-19 Nov-19 Dec-19 Jan-20 Feb-20 Mar-20 Apr-20 May-20 Jun-20 July 2019 November 2019 March 2020 June 2020 Signed deal to provide Launched Derby Cash Launched V-Play Signed licensing agreement with Virtual Sports and Horse Racing product in Basketball on Scientific Games to make virtual online casino games over 8,500 venues in bet365.com sports available through their to Loto-Quebec Pennsylvania sports betting aggregation platform (1) Represents online gaming end-vertical within Virtuals, Interactive and Bell-Fruit Group / Astra. 7 Reopening Has Demonstrated Business Resilience Recent Business Update Inspired has been operating on an EBITDA positive basis since April 2020 due to the COVID-19 mitigation plan and the strength of the Virtual Sports and Interactive business

COVID-19 mitigation plan and the strength of the Virtual Sports and Interactive business Worldwide media attention and brand awareness from Virtual Grand National and virtual Kentucky Derby Turnover volumes increased within existing clients Strong pipeline of new opportunities, including new contracts with DraftKings, FanDuel, GVC, Stoiximan, Oregon Lottery, and several Interactive content aggregators

Most customers' retail venues are now permitted to be reopened

Encouraging results from Gaming and Virtual Sports in customer's reopened retail venues COVID-19 Mitigation Plan Initiated aggressive cost mitigation plan reducing monthly cash net payroll expenses to less than $2 million (reduction of approximately 70% from pre-COVID-19 crisis levels)

pre-COVID-19 crisis levels) Implemented furloughs, reduced work hours and reduced compensation

Delayed payment of accrued executive bonuses for FY2019

Drew down remaining capacity on GBP 20 million revolver (approximately $25 million). Repaid GBP 20 million in July. Note: All figures converted to USD based on exchange rate of 1.25 GBP/USD. 8 GAMING Gaming growth shifting from large casinos to many distributed venues

Inspired is a leader in server based gaming with 32,000+ machines live and top games in key jurisdictions, including UK, Greece, Italy and North America with its recent launch in Illinois

Revenue primarily generated through long-dated revenue share contracts (vs. product sales) SBG REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY Rest of the World Italy7% 10% Greece UK 22% 61% Based on revenue for the last twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Well Positioned for North America Route Markets Bringing Innovation to Stagnant Marketplace Inspired's Valor™ terminal commercially entered Illinois in Q4 2019

Over 270 Valor terminals sold since launching in Q4 2019 Nearly every major Illinois operator trialed Valor and all resulted in follow-on orders New Illinois legislation allows: 6 machines per video gambling establishment (up from 5) Increased $4 stakes and up to $1,199 prizes

First VLT sale into Canada in August 2020 V A L O R T E R M I N A L S S O L D I N I L L I N O I S 161 116 -- Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 100 Valor terminals sold to Western Canada Lottery Corporation to be placed in early 2021 10 basketball, football, horse racing and soccer paced action, ultra-realistic player simulations and a tremendous sports betting and casino gaming primarily generated through revenue share contracts in the UK, Italy and Greece American customers 44,000+ retail channels 100+ websites INTERACTIVE Online gaming operators use our top-performing game titles and award-winning Virtual Sports content online and on worldwide Expected to be a high-growth,high-margin recurring revenue business

- Total Online 1 Revenues doubled in 2Q 2020 year over year on a proforma 2 basis

high-growth,high-margin recurring revenue business Total Online Revenues doubled in 2Q 2020 year over year on a proforma basis Launched with all NJ operators since fall 2019 Total Online includes Scheduled Online Virtuals and Interactive Pro forma online revenues ACQUIRED BUSINESS The Acquired Business is a leading supplier of gaming terminals to pubs, arcades, service areas and holiday resorts in the UK

Acquisition closed in a cash transaction for $120.0 million on October 1, 2019

Combines complementary and non-overlapping businesses

non-overlapping businesses Providing a stronger and more resilient platform for growth A B I L I T Y T O L E V E R A G E T O P P E R F O R M I N G C O N T E N T A C R O S S P L A T F O R M S P O T E N T I A L F O R D I G I T A L T R A N S I T I O N T O D R I V E I M P R O V E D E C O N O M I C S U P S I D E F R O M C O N V E R T I N G N T G ' S G A M E L I B R A R Y F O R O N L I N E D E P L O Y M E N T 13 Enlarged Business Positioned for Long-Term Growth The Acquired Business extends Inspired's positioning in SBG through the combination of complementary and non-overlapping businesses FY19A ACQUIRED BUSINESS + ACQUISITION Installed Base Gaming: ~33,000(1) Gaming: ~19,000 / Non-Gaming: 35,000+(2) Gaming: 50,000+ / Non-Gaming: 35,000+(2) Other 2% Other 14% Betting Shops AGC's 5% Other 9% 4% Service Online Gaming AGC's 10% Betting Shops Stations 7% 15% Betting Shops 40% End-Verticals Service Pubs 32% Online Gaming 82% Stations 12% 8% Online Gaming Holiday Parks Holiday Parks 3% 14% 25% Pubs 18% Significant operational / cost efficiencies including manufacturing, field service and overhead Previously Projected Annualized Cost Synergies Implemented by End of 2020(3) Acquisition Announcement (Q3 2019) $12.2 - $13.3 million Revised up $15 million following Q4 2019 Inspired expects to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis with a leaner operating structure resulting from cost synergies and a reshaped workforce Note: All figures converted to USD based on exchange rate of 1.25 GBP/USD. (1) Includes Playnation machines. (2) Consists of amusement entertainment solutions and self-service betting terminals. (3) Includes estimated annual synergies of $15 million (per management statements on Q4 2019 earnings14 call). (4) Estimated annual synergy figures based upon GBP estimates. Leader Across Multiple Complementary Product Verticals 14,000+ 8,400+ 7,000+ UK LBO UK Pubs UK Holiday Parks, AGCs and MSAs Installed Base Installed Base Installed Base 8,900+ #1 SBG 110 Live Virtual Customers Greece VLT Game $10 billion+ Installed Base in Greece by Virtual Sports Wagers per Year Customer Win per Day Strong position across UK LBOs, pubs, holiday parks and MSAs in addition to Greek VLTs and Italian Virtual Sports 15 Substantial Recurring Revenue Supported by Long-TermParticipation-Based Contracts Inspired PF FY2019 Recurring Revenue(1) SBG(2) Virtual Sports NTG Non-recurring $65MM Inspired 83% $211MM $33MM84% 91% $113MM 83% Recurring Large installed base Participation-driven model Immediate revenue generation once retail venues reopen Retail customers who are better situated to implement potential social distancing requirements Products essential to generating revenue for customers Long-term contracts Note: All figures converted to USD based on exchange rate of 1.25 GBP/USD. 2019 figures pro forma for full year of NTG results. (1) Recurring revenue includes revenue generated from participation-based contracts and licensing arrangements which are amortized over a multi-year period. (2) SBG revenue is net of intercompany revenue. 16 Long-Standing Customer Relationships Representative Customers Under Contract (Length of Relationship) 15+ years 7 years 9 years 7 years 15+ years 15 years 9 years 11 years 11+ years 3 years 11+ years 6 years 15+ years Strong customer retention across major blue-chip lottery, sports betting, gaming and pub operators 17 Proven Track-Record of Strong Content Development Named 2019 Virtual Sports supplier of the year at ICE 2019 and by EGR Virtual Sports Gaming / Interactive Content Gaming Cabinets Valor Prismatic Prismatic Community $10 billion+ 100+ 275+ Valor™ Cabinets Sold in IL of Wagers Generated per Year Titles Deployed per Year Since Q4 '19 Launch Inspired's omni-channel approach seeks to maximize return on investment by leveraging its content across multiple platforms 18 Multiple Levers of Growth - Momentum Outside the UK Greece Commentary Regulated Greek segment has been the fastest growing gaming machines segment in Europe

Inspired now has the largest machine installed base in the country Greece Gaming Machines Gross Win Inspired Contracted Terminals (Regulated markets, $ in millions) 8,360 8,940 $334 $352 $364 $234 3,400 $65 United States FY17A FY18A FY19A FY21E FY22E FY17A FY18A FY19A Commentary Illinois VLT Gross Win Inspired US VLT Revenue US represents key growth opportunity for Inspired

Over 275 Valor terminals sold since launching in Q4 2019 ‒ 116 Valor terminals sold in Q4 '19 and 161 in Q1 '20 Nearly every major Illinois operator trialed Valor, and all completed trials resulted in follow-on orders ($ in millions) $1,633 $1,812 $1,927 $1,453 $1,252 FY17A FY18A FY19A FY21E FY22E New legislation allows 6 machines per video gambling establishment (up from 5) ($ in millions) $1.7 $-$- FY17A FY18A FY19A Source: H2GC as of May 2020. Note: All figures converted to USD based on exchange rates of 1.25 GBP/USD and 1.18 EUR/USD. Fiscal year ending December 31. 19 Multiple Levers of Growth - Conversion from Analog to Digital Digital machines generally attract a higher revenue per machine due to (i) increased engagement from consumers; (ii) attracting a wider demographic than the traditional analog machines; and (iii) multiple games per machine Inspired has demonstrated the ability to convert its analog machines to digital 20 Market Capitalization Cap Table As of August 14th, 2020 (unaudited) Actual (US$ in millions, except per share data) 6/30/20 Cash $39.9 Senior Bank Debt(1) 293.1 Accrued Interest, Capital Lease, Pension Liability & Other (2) 14.3 Total Debt $307.4 Net Debt (a) $267.5 Number of Shares(3) (in millions) 22.405 Share Price (As of August 14th, 2020) $3.45 Equity Market Capitalization (b) $77.3 Implied Enterprise Value (a + b) $344.8 Note: All figures are unaudited. Equity market cap as of market close on 7/17/20. (1) Includes revolver drawdown of $24.7m. (2) Includes accrued interest of $6.0 million. (3) Excludes any unvested management incentive share awards. 21 Appendix Financial Summary Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2020 unaudited Server Based Virtual Acquired Intergroup Corporate Total US$ millions Gaming Sports Business Eliminations Revenue 64.0 36.6 62.1 (1.8) - 160.9 Cost of Sales, excluding D&A (22.0) (3.4) (16.0) 1.6 - (39.8) Gross Profit 42.1 33.2 46.0 (0.2) - 121.1 Selling, general and administrative expenses (18.0) (7.2) (40.6) - (19.0) (84.8) Stock-based compensation expense (1.1) (0.9) - - (4.5) (6.5) Acquisition Related Expenses - - - - (9.5) (9.5) D&A (26.4) (5.4) (16.4) - (0.9) (49.1) Segment operating income (loss) (3.4) 19.6 (11.0) (0.2) (33.9) (28.9) Adjusted EBITDA(2) 38.6 Capital expenditure 8.9 6.5 12.4 - 4.8 32.6 (1) See elsewhere in Appendix for reconciliation to most comparable GAAP measure. 23 Historical Consolidated Income Statement Year Ended December 31st, US$ millions LTM 6/30/20A 2019A 2018A 2017A Revenue: Service 136.9 134.9 130.6 112.6 Hardware 23.9 18.4 10.1 14.3 Total revenue 160.9 153.4 140.7 126.9 Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization: Cost of service (22.5) (23.5) (23.4) (17.3) Cost of hardware (17.3) (12.6) (7.9) (10.6) Selling, general and administrative expenses (84.8) (72.6) (59.0) (60.9) Stock-based compensation (6.6) (9.0) (5.8) (7.4) Impairment expense 0.0 0.0 (7.7) 0.0 Acquisition related transaction expenses (9.5) (6.7) (0.3) (1.5) Depreciation and amortization (49.1) (42.0) (41.9) (36.2) Net operating loss (28.9) (13.0) (5.3) (7.1) Other income (expense) Interest income 0.4 0.1 0.2 0.1 Interest expense (33.5) (27.8) (19.8) (19.8) Change in fair value of earn out liability (0.0) (2.3) 5.7 (3.7) Change in fair value of derivative liability 3.1 3.0 (4.9) (0.2) Loss from equity method investee (3.8) (0.1) 0.0 0.0 Other finance income (costs) (0.1) 3.2 3.2 0.0 Total other income (expense), net (34.0) (23.9) (15.6) (23.7) Net loss before income taxes (62.8) (36.9) (20.9) (30.7) Income tax (credit)/expense (0.4) (0.1) (0.2) (0.2) Net loss (63.2) (37.0) (21.1) (30.9) Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation gain/(loss) 0.9 (2.4) 0.1 1.3 Change in fair value of hedging instrument 0.3 2.9 2.9 0.0 Reclassification of gain on hedging instrument to comprehensive income (2.6) (4.4) (2.7) 0.0 Actuarial losses on pension plan (10.1) (6.9) 4.4 0.6 Other comprehensive income/(expense) (11.5) (10.8) 4.7 1.9 Comprehensive loss (74.7) (47.8) (16.4) (29.0) Note: Inspired's fiscal year was changed from September 30 to December 31 commencing in 2019. 24 Non-GAAP Reconciliation: LTM Adjusted EBITDA as of 6/30/20 12M Ended US$ millions 6/30/2020 Net Loss (63.1) Items Relating to Legacy Activities Pension Charges 0.7 Items to Be Considered to Be Exceptional in Nature Costs of Company Restructure 1.0 Italian Tax Related Costs 0.4 Transaction Expenses 9.5 Impairment expense 0.7 Stock-Based Compensation Expense 6.6 Depreciation and Amortization 49.1 Total Other Income (Expense), Net 33.3 Income Tax 0.4 Adjusted EBITDA ($) 38.6 Adjusted EBITDA (£) 30.3 Exchange Rate - $ to £ 1.27 25 Non-GAAP Reconciliation: 2019 Adjusted EBITDA Pro Forma for Acquired Business 12M Ended US$ millions 12/31/2019 Net Loss (37.0) Pension Charges 0.6 Items to Be Considered to Be Exceptional in Nature Costs of Company Restructure 3.3 Italian Tax Related Costs 0.4 Transaction Expenses 6.7 Stock-Based Compensation Expense 9.0 Depreciation and Amortization 42.0 Total Other Income (Expense), Net 23.9 Income Tax 0.1 Adjusted EBITDA ($) 49.0 Adjusted EBITDA (£) 38.2 NTG EBITDA 9 months ended 9/30/19 (see next page) 19.3 PF Intercompany Eliminations 9 months ended 9/30/19 (0.2) Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA ($) 68.1 Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA (£) 53.0 Exchange Rate - $ to £ 1.28 Note: Excludes any impact from synergies. Adjusted EBITDA includes Fourth Quarter 2019 results from Acquired Business. 26 Non-GAAP Reconciliation: 2019 Adjusted EBITDA Pro Forma for Acquired Business 12M Ended US$ millions 12/31/2019 Net Loss (37.0) Pension Charges 0.6 Items to Be Considered to Be Exceptional in Nature Costs of Company Restructure 3.3 Italian Tax Related Costs 0.4 Transaction Expenses 6.7 Stock-Based Compensation Expense 9.0 Depreciation and Amortization 42.0 Total Other Income (Expense), Net 23.9 Income Tax 0.1 Adjusted EBITDA ($) 49.0 Adjusted EBITDA (£) 38.2 NTG EBITDA 9 months ended 9/30/19 (see next page) 19.3 PF Intercompany Eliminations 9 months ended 9/30/19 (0.2) Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA ($) 68.1 Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA (£) 53.0 Exchange Rate - $ to £ 1.28 Note: Excludes any impact from synergies. Adjusted EBITDA includes Fourth Quarter 2019 results from Acquired Business. 27 Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Acquired Business Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA 9M Ended US$ millions 9/30/2019 Net Income 6.0 Results of Operations not Included in Proposed Transaction Astra carve-out adjustment (6.8) Pass-through margin (0.1) Items to Be Considered to Be Exceptional in Nature Investment in associate 0.1 Interest expense, net 1.2 Depreciation and Amortization 17.7 Income Tax 1.2 NTG Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA ($) 19.3 NTG Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA (£) 15.0 Exchange Rate - $ to £ 1.28 Note: Excludes any impact from synergies. 28 Pro Forma Reconciliation: 2019 Revenue Pro Forma for Acquired Business 12M Ended US$ millions 12/31/2019 Inspired Revenue 12 months ended 12/31/19 153.4 NTG Revenue 9 months ended 9/30/19 107.1 Intergroup eliminations 9 months ended 9/30/19 (3.8) Pro Forma Revenue ($) 256.7 Pro Forma Revenue (£) 200.0 Exchange Rate - $ to £ 1.28 Note: Inspired Revenue 12 months ended December 31, 2019 includes Fourth Quarter 2019 results from Acquired Business. 29 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Inspired Entertainment Inc. published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 12:35:01 UTC 0 All news about INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT, IN 08:36a INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT : Investor Presentation (August 2020) PU 08:18a INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements an.. AQ 08/14 INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holde.. AQ 08/13 INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI.. AQ 08/13 INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi.. AQ 08/13 INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo.. AQ 07/21 INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT : Fendoff sports launches inspired's virtual sports acros.. PU 06/25 INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creat.. AQ 06/16 INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creat.. AQ 05/18 INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi.. AQ