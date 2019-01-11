Log in
INSPIREMD INC (NSPR)

INSPIREMD INC (NSPR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/11 04:00:00 pm
0.188 USD   +4.74%
News 
News Summary

InspireMD Receives Noncompliance Notice from NYSE American

01/11/2019 | 04:31pm EST

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE American: NSPR), developer of the CGuard™ Embolic Prevention System (EPS) for the prevention of stroke caused by the treatment of carotid artery disease, today announced that on January 7, 2019, the Company received a letter from NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American”) stating that it is not in compliance with the continued listing standards as set forth in Part 10, Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide (the “Company Guide”) due to the Company’s current low selling share price.

The Company’s continued listing on the NYSE American is contingent upon the Company effecting a share consolidation or otherwise demonstrating a sustained improvement in its share price within a reasonable period of time but no later than July 7, 2019.

About InspireMD, Inc.
InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for treatment of carotid artery disease by providing outstanding acute results and durable stroke free long-term outcomes.

InspireMD’s common stock is quoted on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol NSPR and certain warrants are quoted on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol NSPR.WS.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) market acceptance of our existing and new products, (ii) negative clinical trial results or lengthy product delays in key markets, (iii) an inability to secure regulatory approvals for the sale of our products, (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry from much larger, multinational companies, (v) product liability claims, (vi) product malfunctions, (vii) our limited manufacturing capabilities and reliance on subcontractors for assistance, (viii) insufficient or inadequate reimbursement by governmental and other third party payers for our products, (ix) our efforts to successfully obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may not be successful, (x) legislative or regulatory reform of the healthcare system in both the U.S. and foreign jurisdictions, (xi) our reliance on single suppliers for certain product components, (xii) the fact that we will need to raise additional capital to meet our business requirements in the future and that such capital raising may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain and (xiii) the fact that we conduct business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:
Craig Shore
Chief Financial Officer
InspireMD, Inc.
888-776-6804
craigs@inspiremd.com 

Jeremy Feffer
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2568
jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com

inspiremd.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
James J. Barry President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul S. Stuka Chairman
Benzi Spector Head-Operations, Research & Development
Craig Shore Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Michael L. Berman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSPIREMD INC12.96%7
MEDTRONIC PLC-7.32%113 219
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL2.26%35 717
HOYA CORPORATION-0.50%23 655
TERUMO CORP-0.25%21 784
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS0.00%20 887
