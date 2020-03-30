Inspirit Energy : Interim Accounts for the period ending 31 December 2019
30 March 2020
Inspirit Energy Holdings PLC
("Inspirit Energy", the "Group" or the "Company")
Interim Results
Inspirit Energy Holdings PLC (AIM: INSP), the developer of micro Combined Heat and Power (microCHP) boilers, is pleased to announce its interim accounts for the six months ended 31 December 2019. The interim financial information document will also be available on the Company's website www.inspirit-energy.com.
Chairman's Statement:
During the period, the Group continued to advance its microCHP boiler and marine engine application with its European partners. To this end, improvements to the design of the Group's Stirling engine technology, including output of 6.4kW, progressed further with the simplification as part of the 'design for manufacture' process and meeting the challenges in new technology development, sourcing cheaper materials and efficiency re-redesign. All these factors resulted in further delays to the certification process although we hope to progress forward with a higher output and cheaper cost base product later his year.
The Group has continued discussions with a European company that may carry out the certification process, with the new cheaper but robust material employed in the latest model, and advanced manufacturing processes as and when the product is approved for production.
As mentioned previously, the applicable market for our technology is global, either as a boiler replacement product or as an add-on to an existing commercial plant room. In the UK there are in excess of 20 million gas boilers installed and more than 1.6 million new and replacement domestic gas boilers are installed each year. This is in addition to almost 300,000 commercial boiler installations each year. Europe as a whole has approximately 70 million boilers installed. These are the first markets to which our technology is applicable. The Company has identified other markets where our stirling engine technology can be used including marine engine and waste recycling.
The Company raised £300,000 before expenses and this was during challenging market conditions which reflects the confidence of investors in Inspirit's technology.
The Company converted its loan notes totalling £845,000 and other debt to equity and as a result, substantially reduced its debt close to zero. The board would like to thank the loan note holders for their commitment and support and with recent engineering progress and opportunity to tap into other markets. We hope that this reduction in debt will provide the right base from which the business can now grow.
Finally, the Board recognises that these are unprecedented times and that the necessary actions Global Governments are taking to control COVID-19 are inevitably causing disruption to the economy. As with all businesses, we are not immune to this and are currently experiencing movement and lock down restrictions in the UK and Europe. As a result, our European partners and Marine counterparts are reviewing constantly the timeline in resuming development and testing of our microCHP boiler. The board will provide further updates in due course.
Design and Development Director Statement and outlook:
At the start of 2020 Inspirit Energy set up the manufacturing and testing site in Poland in readiness to implement the manufacturing and testing of the charger unit. The facility is set up for the manufacturing and testing of our developing technology.
We have progressed with very favourable discussions with the large marine engine manufacturer and these discussions are continuing. We have had other interest from waste recycling companies to adapt our technology to capture redundant waste heat and generate electricity, we are working on a large standalone unit which will produce over 300 Kw. Again, we will provide further updates in due course.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.
Statement of Financial Position as at 31 December 2019
Group
Group
Group
As at
As at
As at
31 December
31 December
30 June
2019
2018
2019
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
£'000s
£'000s
£'000s
Non-Current Assets
Intangible assets
2,570
2,401
2,570
Tangible assets
39
42
38
───────
───────
───────
2,609
2,443
2,608
Current assets
Trade and other receivables
167
37
63
Cash and cash equivalents
90**
175
40
───────
───────
───────
257
212
103
───────
───────
───────
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
(341)
(226)
(307)
Other borrowing
(100)
(100)
(100)
───────
───────
───────
(441)
(326)
(407)
───────
───────
───────
Net Current Liabilities
(184)
(114)
(304)
Non-Current Liabilities
Borrowings
(3)
(845)
(845)
───────
───────
───────
2,422
1,484
1,459
═══════
═══════
═══════
Equity
Share capital
1,966
1,818
1,818
Share premium
9,189
8,185
8,185
Other reserves
3
3
3
Merger reserve
3,150
3,150
3,150
Reverse acquisition reserve
(7,361)
(7,361)
(7,361)
Retained losses
(4,525)
(4,311)
(4,336)
───────
───────
───────
Total
2,422
1,484
1,459
═══════
═══════
═══════
At 31 December 2019, £145,000 was held in the Company's broker account and is disclosed in Trade and other receivables.
INSPIRIT ENERGY HOLDINGS PLC
Consolidated
Statement of Changes in Equity
For the six months ended 31 December 2019
Attributable to the owners of the parent
Share
Share
Other
Merger
Reverse
Retained
Total
acquisition
capital
premium
reserves
reserve
losses
Equity
reserve
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
BALANCE AT 30 June
1,568
8,144
206
3,150
(7,361)
(3,347)
2,360
2017
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(953)
(953)
TOTAL
COMPREHENSIVE
-
-
-
-
-
(953)
(953)
INCOME FOR THE
PERIOD
Share issues
250
50
-
-
-
-
300
Share issue costs
-
(9)
-
-
-
-
(9)
Share options lapsed
(203)
203
-
TRANSACTIONS WITH
250
41
(203)
-
-
203
291
OWNERS
BALANCE AT 30 June
1,818
8,185
3
3,150
(7,361)
(4,097)
1,698
2018
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(239)
(239)
TOTAL
COMPREHENSIVE
-
-
-
-
-
(239)
(239)
INCOME FOR THE
PERIOD
BALANCE AT 30 June
1,818
8,185
3
3,150
(7,361)
(4,336)
1,459
2019
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(189)
(189)
TOTAL
COMPREHENSIVE
-
-
-
-
-
(189)
(189)
INCOME FOR THE
PERIOD
Share issues
148
1,025
-
-
-
-
1,173
Share issue costs
-
(21)
-
-
-
-
(21)
TRANSACTIONS WITH
148
1004
-
-
-
-
1,152
OWNERS
BALANCE AT 31
1,966
9,189
3
3,150
(7,361)
(4,525)
2,422
December 2019
INSPIRIT ENERGY HOLDINGS PLC
Consolidated
Statement of Cash Flows
For the six months ended 31 December 2019
Group
Group
Group
Six months
Six months
Year
to
to
to
31 December
31 December
30 June
2019
2018
2019
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Note
£'000
£'000
£'000
Operating activities
Net cash from operating activities
6
(258)
131
164
───────
───────
───────
Net cash generated/(used) in
operating activities
(258)
131
164
───────
───────
───────
Investing activities
Acquisition of intangible assets
-
-
(169
Acquisition of plant and equipment
-
-
-
───────
───────
───────
Net cash from financing activities
-
-
(169)
───────
───────
───────
Financing activities
Issue of share capital (Net of fees)
1,151
-
-
Finance costs
(1)
(1)
-
Decrease in borrowing
-
-
-
Transactions with owners
(842)
-
───────
───────
───────
Net cash from financing activities
308
(1)
-
───────
───────
───────
Net cash outflow
50
130
(5)
Cash and cash equivalents at the
beginning of the period
40
45
45
───────
───────
───────
Cash and cash equivalents at the
end of the period
90
175
40
═══════
═══════
═══════
INSPIRIT ENERGY HOLDINGS PLC
Consolidated Notes to the Interim Financial Information 1. General Information
The principal activity of Inspirit Energy Holdings PLC ("the Company") during the period was that of an investment company which aims to invest in disruptive products or technologies that are either proven or at the later stages of development, which own or have exclusive licence to the relevant intellectual property and may benefit from feed-in tariffs or other renewable energy incentives.
Inspirit Energy Holdings PLC is a company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and quoted on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. The address of its registered office is 2ndFloor, 2 London Wall Buildings, London, EC2M 5PP, United Kingdom.
2. Basis of Preparation
The interim financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of the Companies Act 2006. It has been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with the recognition and measurement criteria of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union. Statutory financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019 were approved by the Board of Directors on 23 December 2019 and delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditors on those financial statements was unqualified.
The interim financial information for the six months ended 31 December 2019 has not been reviewed or audited. The interim financial report has been approved by the Board on 27 March 2020.
Going concern
The Directors, having made appropriate enquiries, consider that adequate resources exist for the Company to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future and that, therefore, it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the interim financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2019.
Risks and uncertainties
The Board continuously assesses and monitors the key risks of the business. The key risks that could affect the Company's medium term performance and the factors that mitigate those risks have not substantially changed from those set out in the Company's 2019 Annual Report and Financial Statements, a copy of which is available on the Company's website: www.inspirit-energy.com. The key financial risks are liquidity and credit risk.
Critical accounting estimates
The preparation of interim financial statements requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities at the end of the reporting period. Significant items subject to such estimates are set out in note 2 of the Company's 2019 Annual Report and Financial Statements. The nature and amounts of such estimates have not changed significantly during the interim period.
3. Significant Accounting Policies
The accounting policies applied are consistent with those of the annual ﬁnancial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019, as described in those annual ﬁnancial statements.
4. Segmental Analysis
The Company's primary reporting format is business segments and its secondary format is geographical segments. The Company only operates in a single business and geographical segment. Accordingly, no segmental information for business segment or geographical segment is required.
5. Loss per Share
The loss per ordinary share is based on the Group's loss for the period of £189,000 (company's loss - 6 months to 31 December 2018 £214,000; year ended 30 June 2019 - £239,000) and a basic and diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares of £0.0001 each in issue of 2,899,211,616 (31 December 2018 1,420,806,859 - basic and diluted 1,420,806,859; 30 June 2019).
6. Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Net Cash Outflow from Operating Activities
Group
Group
Group
Six months
Six months
Year
to
to
to
31 December
31 December
30 June
2019
2018
2019
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
£'000s
£'000s
£'000s
Operating Loss for the period
(189)
(214)
(264)
Adjustments for :
(Increase)/Decrease in receivables
(104)
379
352
(Decrease)/Increase in payables
34
(35)
44
Depreciation
-
-
7
Finance expense
1
1
4
Tax credit
-
-
25
───────
───────
───────
Net cash from operating activities
(258)
131
164
═══════
═══════
═══════
7. Issued and fully paid
The issued share capital is as follows
Number of
Number
New
of
Ordinary
Deferred
Share
ordinary
Deferred
Total
deferred
shares
shares
premium
shares
B shares
shares
£
£
£
£
£
At 30 June 2017
1,170,806,859
400,932
1,170,807
396,923
-
11,295,421
12,863,151
Issue of new
250,000,000
-
250,000
-
-
50,000
300,000
shares
Capital
(1,406,599)
1,406,599
-
-
Reorganisation
Issue costs
-
-
-
-
-
(9,765)
(9,765)
At 30 June 2018
1,420,806,859
400,932
14,208
396,923
1,406,599
11,335,656
13,153,386
Issue of new
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
shares
Issue costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
At 30 June 2019
1,420,806,859
400,932
14,208
396,923
1,406,599
11,335,656
13,153,386
Issue of new
1,478,404,757-
-
147,840
-
-
1,024,960
1,172,800
shares
Issue costs
-
-
-
-
-
(21,140)
(21,140)
At 31 December
2,899,211,616
400,932
162,048
396,923
1,406,599
12,339,476
14,305,046
2019
8. Subsequent events after the reporting period
On 23rd December 2019, the Company received a loan conversion notices for £3,200 on the Convertible Loan Notes and zero (Nil) Loan Notes remained outstanding.
In relation to these loan notes, an application was made for the 4,571,433 Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on or about 6 January 2020. On Admission of these shares, the Company's enlarged issued share capital comprised 2,903,783,045 Ordinary Shares.
8.Copies of this interim financial information document are available from the Company at its registered office at 2ndFloor, Number 2, London Wall Buildings, London, EC2M 5PP. The interim financial information document will also be available on the Company's website www.inspirit-energy.com.
