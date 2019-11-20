Inspur International : DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR RELATING TO CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

INSPUR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

浪潮國際有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 596)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR RELATING TO

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of Inspur International Limited (the "Company") dated 5 November 2019 in relation to the revised annual caps and the extension of the Selling Agency Transactions. Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

As stated in the Announcement, a circular (the "Circular") containing, among others: (i) further details of the transactions contemplated under the Second Supplemental Agreement; (ii) the recommendation from the Independent Board Committee in respect of the Second Supplemental Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder; (iii) the advice from the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders regarding the Second Supplemental Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder; and

the notice convening the EGM, was expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or about 20 November 2019.

As additional time is required to finalise certain information to be included in the Circular, it is expected that the despatch date of the Circular will be postponed to a date falling on or before 29 November 2019.

By Order of the Board

Inspur International Limited

Wang Xingshan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 20 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Wang Xingshan, Mr. Lee Eric Kong and Mr. Jin Xiaozhou, Joe as executive Directors, Mr. Dong Hailong as non-executive Director and Ms. Zhang Ruijun, Mr. Wong Lit Chor, Alexis and Mr. Ding Xiangqian as independent non-executive Directors.