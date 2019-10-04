Log in
Inspur International : Monthly Returns of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 September 2019

10/04/2019 | 05:57am EDT

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

30/09/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Inspur International Limited

Date Submitted

04/10/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 596

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

2,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$20,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

2,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$20,000,000

(2) Stock code :

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

596

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Nil

HK$0.01

Nil

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Nil

HK$0.01

Nil

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State

HK$20,000,000

currency) :

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference No. of other classes

(1)

(2)

shares

of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,138,920,731

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

1,138,920,731

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

including EGM

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

approval date

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

the month

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. 2008Share

Option Scheme

Exercise price:

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

20,000,000

HK$2.06

(01/12/2017)

2. 2008Share

Option Scheme

Exercise price:

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

5,600,000

HK$3.16

(16/10/2018)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) Nil

(Other class) N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

options (State currency)

Nil

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of

issued during

issuer which

the month

may be issued

pursuant

pursuant

thereto

thereto as at

Currency of Nominal value at

Exercised

Nominal

close of the

Description of warrants

nominal

close of

during the

value at close

month

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

preceding month

month

of the month

1.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) Nil

(Other class) N/A

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of issuer

issuer issued

which may be

Amount at

during the

issued pursuant

Currency of

close of

month

thereto as at

amount

preceding

Redemption

Amount at close pursuant

close of the

Class and description

outstanding

month

during the month

of the month thereto

month

1.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other

than under Share Option Schemes)

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

thereto

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),

as at close of the month

if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

1.

(

/

/

)

shares

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

Nil

Total D. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

Nil

(Other class)

N/A

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of issuer

issuer

which may be

issued

issued pursuant

during the

thereto as at

month

close of the

pursuant

month

thereto

Type of Issue

________

Class of shares issuable

1. Rights issue

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares issuable

________

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

2.

Open offer

At price :

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

currency

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares issuable

________

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

3.

Placing

At price :

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

currency

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares issuable

________

4.

Bonus issue

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of issuer

issuer

which may be

issued

issued pursuant

during the

thereto as at

month

close of the

pursuant

month

thereto

Type of Issue

Class of shares issuable

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

5. Scrip dividend

At price :

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

currency

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(Note 1)

Class

of

shares

________

repurchased

6.

Repurchase of

Cancellation date :

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class

of

shares

________

redeemed

7.

Redemption of

Redemption date :

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares issuable

Ordinary

Share____

At price : State

Issue and allotment

8.

Consideration issue

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

currency

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of issuer

issuer

which may be

issued

issued pursuant

during the

thereto as at

month

close of the

pursuant

month

thereto

Type of Issue

Class of shares issuable

ordinary

shares

________

9. Capital

(

/

)

reorganisation

Issue and allotment

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares issuable ________

10. Other

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

(Please specify)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Total E.

(Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(1)

N/A

(2)

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Remarks (if any):

1.

Submitted by: Zou Bo

Title: Joint Company Secretary

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes :

  1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
  2. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

Disclaimer

Inspur International Limited published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 09:56:06 UTC
