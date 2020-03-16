Insr: Primary insider share purchase

Insr's Board Member Øystein Engebretsen today March 16th bought 40 000 shares in Insr Insurance Group ASA at a price of NOK 3.80 per share. After the transaction, Mr Engebretsen and related parties hold a total of 4 548 500 shares. For further information, please contact: Anne B. Knudtzon, SVP Business Controlling & Investor Relations T: +47 926 10 606 E: anne.b.knudtzon@insr.io Partnership insurance made easy. Insr enables you to broaden your customer or member offering through white label and co-branding insurance solutions. We provide insurance risk capital and insurance expertise, whilst you maintain your customer or member relationship. Insr is regulated by the Norwegian FSA (Finanstilsynet) and has a license for all groups of non-life insurance, except for credit and guarantee insurance. Insr Insurance Group ASA was established in 2009 and is an independent insurance group listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, with headquarters in Oslo. The Company's main focus is on the market for property and casualty insurance for the retail and small enterprise segments in Norway. Insr distributes its products mainly through partners and insurance agents.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Insr Insurance Group ASA published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 15:32:03 UTC