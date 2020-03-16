Log in
INSR INSURANCE GROUP ASA

(INSR)
03/16 11:25:05 am
3.8 NOK   -20.67%
11:33aINSR : Primary insider share purchase
PU
11:32aINSR : Primary insider share purchase
AQ
03/05INSR : Primary insider share purchase - Correction
AQ
Insr: Primary insider share purchase

03/16/2020 | 11:33am EDT
Insr: Primary insider share purchase
Insr's Board Member Øystein Engebretsen today March 16th bought 40 000 shares in Insr Insurance Group ASA at a price of NOK 3.80 per share. After the transaction, Mr Engebretsen and related parties hold a total of 4 548 500 shares. For further information, please contact: Anne B. Knudtzon, SVP Business Controlling & Investor Relations T: +47 926 10 606 E: anne.b.knudtzon@insr.io Partnership insurance made easy. Insr enables you to broaden your customer or member offering through white label and co-branding insurance solutions. We provide insurance risk capital and insurance expertise, whilst you maintain your customer or member relationship. Insr is regulated by the Norwegian FSA (Finanstilsynet) and has a license for all groups of non-life insurance, except for credit and guarantee insurance. Insr Insurance Group ASA was established in 2009 and is an independent insurance group listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, with headquarters in Oslo. The Company's main focus is on the market for property and casualty insurance for the retail and small enterprise segments in Norway. Insr distributes its products mainly through partners and insurance agents.

Disclaimer

Insr Insurance Group ASA published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 15:32:03 UTC
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2020 790 M
EBIT 2020 37,0 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,90x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,83x
Capitalization 710 M
Chart INSR INSURANCE GROUP ASA
Duration : Period :
Insr Insurance Group ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSR INSURANCE GROUP ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 8,00  NOK
Last Close Price 4,79  NOK
Spread / Highest target 67,0%
Spread / Average Target 67,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 67,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Espen Husstad Chief Executive Officer
Åge Korsvold Chairman
Hans Petter Madsen Chief Financial Officer
Ragnhild Marta Wiborg Independent Director
Ulf Spång Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSR INSURANCE GROUP ASA-31.38%70
THE PEOPLE'S INSURANCE COMPANY (GROUP) OF CHINA LIMITED0.81%14 225
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.-24.67%9 415
MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION-31.62%3 351
GENWORTH MI CANADA INC.-29.39%2 478
NMI HOLDINGS, INC.-42.44%1 307
