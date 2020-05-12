Log in
NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Instalco AB (publ)

INSTALCO AB (PUBL)

(INSTAL)
Instalco publ : LVI-Urakointi Paavola delivers in Finnish sustainability project

05/12/2020 | 09:45am EDT

LVI-Urakointi Paavola delivers plumbing and ventilation to Gasum's biogas plant in Lohja. The plant will process an annual total of 60,000 tonnes of biowaste. The plant is expected to produce more than 40 GWh of biogas and 50,000 tonnes of organic fertilizers per year. The commissioning of the plant is scheduled for 2020.

'We are excited to be able to contribute to such important thing as circular economy by being part of this project', says CEO of LVI-Urakointi Paavola, Tomi Paavola.

The construction work starts in May 2020, and will be finished according to the schedule by the end of 2020.

Disclaimer

Instalco Intressenter AB published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 13:44:09 UTC
