Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Instalco Intressenter AB    INSTAL   SE0009664253

INSTALCO INTRESSENTER AB (INSTAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/11 11:29:52 am
69.5 SEK   +0.72%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Instalco Intressenter : acquires Aquadus in Eskilstuna

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/13/2019 | 11:19am EST

Instalco has signed an agreement to acquire Aquadus in Eskilstuna, thereby strengthening its position in the heating and plumbing sector.

Aquadus' head office is in Eskilstuna and the company primarily does business in the Mälardalen region of Sweden. The company offers contract work and service in the heating and plumbing sector. For the 2017/2018 business year, sales were approximately SEK 78 million.

The company currently has approximately 35 employees and its main customers are property companies, industrial enterprises, housing cooperatives and individual business owners. Aquadus implements energy-saving solutions at properties, optimization of heating systems, and installation of heat pumps. It also replaces district heating substations and boilers.

'Aquadus is a stable company which has had steady growth and healthy margins. With the acquisition, Instalco strengthens its position in the heating and plumbing sector. Aquadus is also a great fit with our other companies in the region and will create new synergies for us,' says Klas Larsson, business area manager Instalco West.

Aquadus' CEO, Johan Gustafsson will remain in his current role at the company.

'We're specialists in advanced solutions that require a great deal of expertise and attention. We've successfully managed and grown Aquadus over the years and joining Instalco is an exciting opportunity that will benefit us and the other companies in the Group,' says Johan Gustafsson, CEO at Aquadus.

Instalco will acquire 100 percent of the shares in Aquadus AB as of 11 January 2019.

Disclaimer

Instalco Intressenter AB published this content on 13 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2019 16:18:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INSTALCO INTRESSENTER AB
11:19aINSTALCO INTRESSENTER : acquires Aquadus in Eskilstuna
PU
01/11INSTALCO INTRESSENTER : acquires Aquadus in Eskilstuna
AQ
01/07INSTALCO INTRESSENTER : expands in the area of electrical power and grids for th..
AQ
2018INSTALCO INTRESSENTER : Change of number of shares and votes in Instalco
AQ
2018INSTALCO INTRESSENTER : contracted for electrical installation work at office bu..
AQ
2018INSTALCO INTRESSENTER : wins contract at Linköping University Hospital
AQ
2018INSTALCO INTRESSENTER : strengthens its position in electrical installations in ..
PU
2018INSTALCO INTRESSENTER : subsidiary, Elektro-Centralen, acquires Häggstrands
PU
2018INSTALCO INTRESSENTER : Change of number of shares and votes in Instalco
AQ
2018INSTALCO INTRESSENTER : strengthens its position in electrical installations in ..
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 4 373 M
EBIT 2018 372 M
Net income 2018 235 M
Debt 2018 539 M
Yield 2018 2,04%
P/E ratio 2018 14,72
P/E ratio 2019 12,82
EV / Sales 2018 0,89x
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
Capitalization 3 351 M
Chart INSTALCO INTRESSENTER AB
Duration : Period :
Instalco Intressenter AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSTALCO INTRESSENTER AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 77,0  SEK
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Per Wiking Sjöstrand Chief Executive Officer
Per Olof Ehrlén Chairman
Lotta Charlotte Sjögren Chief Financial Officer
Leif Johnny Alvarsson Independent Director
Eva Carina Edblad Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSTALCO INTRESSENTER AB0.72%368
TOPBUILD CORP11.20%1 805
BRAVIDA HOLDING AB11.09%1 563
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS INC16.56%1 242
CHANGJIANG & JINGGONG STEEL STRUCTURE7.66%717
REFRIGERATION ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING--.--%408
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.