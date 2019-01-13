Instalco Intressenter : acquires Aquadus in Eskilstuna

Instalco has signed an agreement to acquire Aquadus in Eskilstuna, thereby strengthening its position in the heating and plumbing sector.

Aquadus' head office is in Eskilstuna and the company primarily does business in the Mälardalen region of Sweden. The company offers contract work and service in the heating and plumbing sector. For the 2017/2018 business year, sales were approximately SEK 78 million.

The company currently has approximately 35 employees and its main customers are property companies, industrial enterprises, housing cooperatives and individual business owners. Aquadus implements energy-saving solutions at properties, optimization of heating systems, and installation of heat pumps. It also replaces district heating substations and boilers.

'Aquadus is a stable company which has had steady growth and healthy margins. With the acquisition, Instalco strengthens its position in the heating and plumbing sector. Aquadus is also a great fit with our other companies in the region and will create new synergies for us,' says Klas Larsson, business area manager Instalco West.

Aquadus' CEO, Johan Gustafsson will remain in his current role at the company.

'We're specialists in advanced solutions that require a great deal of expertise and attention. We've successfully managed and grown Aquadus over the years and joining Instalco is an exciting opportunity that will benefit us and the other companies in the Group,' says Johan Gustafsson, CEO at Aquadus.

Instalco will acquire 100 percent of the shares in Aquadus AB as of 11 January 2019.