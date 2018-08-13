Installed Building Products : Announces the Acquisition of Cutting Edge Glass

Installed Building Products, Inc. (the “Company” or “IBP”) (NYSE: IBP),
an industry-leading installer of insulation and complementary building
products, announced today the acquisition of Cutting Edge Glass
(“Cutting Edge”). Founded in 1999, Cutting Edge has one location in
Denver, Colorado. Cutting Edge specializes in providing glass and
glazing systems primarily to the commercial construction market and has
annual revenue of over $10.0 million.
“We are excited to expand our presence in Denver, which represents one
of the nation’s strongest commercial real estate markets,” stated Jeff
Edwards, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Cutting Edge has a high
average project revenue that further diversifies our sales mix into
commercial glass and glazing systems. To date, we have closed seven
acquisitions representing approximately $43.0 million of acquired
revenues. Acquisitions remain a key component of our growth plan and we
continue to have a robust pipeline of acquisition opportunities across
multiple geographies, products and end markets.”
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest
insulation installers for the residential new construction market and is
also a diversified installer of complementary building products,
including waterproofing, fire-stopping and fireproofing, garage doors,
rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, throughout the
United States. The Company manages all aspects of the installation
process for its customers, including direct purchases of materials from
national manufacturers, supply of materials to job sites and quality
installation. The Company offers its portfolio of services for new and
existing single-family and multi-family residential and commercial
building projects from its national network of branch locations.
