Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Installed Building Products Inc    IBP

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS INC (IBP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Installed Building Products : Announces the Acquisition of Cutting Edge Glass

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 11:19pm CEST

– Acquisition Adds Over $10.0 Million of Trailing Twelve-Month Revenue –

Installed Building Products, Inc. (the “Company” or “IBP”) (NYSE: IBP), an industry-leading installer of insulation and complementary building products, announced today the acquisition of Cutting Edge Glass (“Cutting Edge”). Founded in 1999, Cutting Edge has one location in Denver, Colorado. Cutting Edge specializes in providing glass and glazing systems primarily to the commercial construction market and has annual revenue of over $10.0 million.

“We are excited to expand our presence in Denver, which represents one of the nation’s strongest commercial real estate markets,” stated Jeff Edwards, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Cutting Edge has a high average project revenue that further diversifies our sales mix into commercial glass and glazing systems. To date, we have closed seven acquisitions representing approximately $43.0 million of acquired revenues. Acquisitions remain a key component of our growth plan and we continue to have a robust pipeline of acquisition opportunities across multiple geographies, products and end markets.”

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest insulation installers for the residential new construction market and is also a diversified installer of complementary building products, including waterproofing, fire-stopping and fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, throughout the United States. The Company manages all aspects of the installation process for its customers, including direct purchases of materials from national manufacturers, supply of materials to job sites and quality installation. The Company offers its portfolio of services for new and existing single-family and multi-family residential and commercial building projects from its national network of branch locations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including with respect to our financial and business model, the demand for our services and product offerings, expansion of our national footprint and diversification, our ability to capitalize on the new home and commercial construction recovery, our ability to strengthen our market position, our ability to pursue and integrate value-enhancing acquisitions, our ability to improve sales and profitability, and expectations for demand for our services and our earnings in 2018. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intends," "plan," and "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, the factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company to predict these events or how they may affect it. The Company has no obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCT
08/13INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statemen..
AQ
08/13INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS : Announces the Acquisition of Cutting Edge Glass
BU
08/03INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
08/03INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS (NYSE : IBP) reported earnings of $0.78 per share mi..
AQ
08/02INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS INC : Installed Building Products, Inc. to Host Earn..
AC
08/02INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
08/02INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS : Reports Results for Second Quarter 2018
BU
07/26INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
06/19INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS : Announces Successful Increase in the Commitment an..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/04Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) CEO Jeffrey Edwards on Q2 2018 Result.. 
08/02Installed Building Products, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/02Installed Building Products misses by $0.03, misses on revenue 
08/01Notable earnings before Thursday?s open 
06/19IBP increases size, maturity of credit facilities 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 329 M
EBIT 2018 123 M
Net income 2018 61,3 M
Debt 2018 270 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 24,48
P/E ratio 2019 17,80
EV / Sales 2018 1,46x
EV / Sales 2019 1,26x
Capitalization 1 667 M
Chart INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS INC
Duration : Period :
Installed Building Products Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 66,2 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey W. Edwards Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jay P. Elliott Chief Operating Officer
Michael T. Miller Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
J. Michael Nixon Non-Executive Director
Robert H. Schottenstein Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS INC-33.18%1 667
TOPBUILD CORP0.91%2 784
BRAVIDA HOLDING AB21.42%1 489
REFRIGERATION ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING--.--%452
FUTUTECH BERHAD--.--%450
BALCO GROUP AB17.74%169
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.