INSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC
INSTEEL INDUSTR : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
07/20INSTEEL INDUSTR : Sales surge helps Insteel offset tariffs Tariffs c..
AQ
07/19INSTEEL INDUSTR : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Insteel Industries : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

08/14/2018

MOUNT AIRY, N.C., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Insteel Industries, Inc. (NasdaqGS: IIIN) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share on the Company's common stock payable on September 28, 2018 to shareholders of record as of September 14, 2018. 

About Insteel

Insteel is the nation's largest manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Insteel manufactures and markets prestressed concrete strand and welded wire reinforcement, including engineered structural mesh, concrete pipe reinforcement and standard welded wire reinforcement. Insteel's products are sold primarily to manufacturers of concrete products that are used in nonresidential construction. Headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina, Insteel operates ten manufacturing facilities located in the United States.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insteel-industries-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-300688510.html

SOURCE Insteel Industries, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
Latest news on INSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC
08:03pINSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
08:01pINSTEEL INDUSTRIES : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
07/30Free Research Report as Steel Dynamics’ Delivered Record Operating Income; EP..
AC
07/20INSTEEL INDUSTRIES : Sales surge helps Insteel offset tariffs Tariffs could stil..
AQ
07/19INSTEEL INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
07/19INSTEEL INDUSTRIES : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/19INSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
07/19INSTEEL INDUSTRIES : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
PR
07/18INSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/16INSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC : quaterly earnings release
More news
02:01pInsteel declares $0.03 dividend 
07/23US STEEL : Just Not Attractive Versus Peers 
07/19ENERGY/MATERIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / L : 00 pm (07/19/2018) 
07/19Insteel Industries' (IIIN) CEO Howard Woltz on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Cal.. 
07/19Midday Gainers / Losers (07/19/2018) 
