INSTEM PLC    INS   GB00B3TQCK30

Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/08 12:15:00 pm
308 GBp   -0.65%
01:43pINSTEM : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
04/01INSTEM : Unaudited Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018
PU
03/27INSTEM PLC : annual earnings release
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Instem : Notification of Major Holdings

0
04/08/2019 | 01:43pm EDT

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are at-Instem PLC tachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2.Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5.Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

6.Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited

London, United-Kingdom

Disclosure on behalf of accounts managed on a discretionary basis by Lombard Odier Investment Managers group.

05/04/2019

08/04/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

% of voting rights at-

% of voting rights

through financial instru-

Total of both in %

tached to shares (to-

ments

(8.A + 8.B)

tal of 8. A)

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

22.80%

22.80%

Total number of voting rights of issuer vii

16,246,983

1

Position of previous

23.92%

23.92%

notification (if

applicable)

8.Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00B3TQCK30

3,705,049

22.80%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

3,705,049

22.80%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Number of voting rights

Type of financial in-

Expiration

Exercise/

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

strument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

the instrument is

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

Conversion Pe-

cash

% of voting rights

x

instrument

date

riod xi

settlementxii

voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

2

9.Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not

x

control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv

(please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights if it

Namexvequals or is higher than the notifiable

threshold

%of voting rights through financial in- struments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it

equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

London, United-Kingdom

Date of completion

08/04/2019

3

Disclaimer

Instem plc published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 17:42:03 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 25,3 M
EBIT 2019 3,60 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 6,80 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 21,53
P/E ratio 2020 19,38
EV / Sales 2019 1,72x
EV / Sales 2020 1,45x
Capitalization 50,4 M
