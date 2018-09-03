Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
09/03/2018 | 12:05pm CEST
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Instone Real Estate Group AG
03.09.2018 / 12:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets) has informed us on August 31, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
Date of transaction: 29 August 2018 Person obliged to notify: OZ Management LP Issuing institution: Instone Real Estate Group N.V. Registration Chamber of Commerce: 60490861 Place of residence: Essen
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Explanation
Equity Swap
1.076.408,00
1.076.408,00
Potential
Potential
Indirectly (Oz Management LP and OZ Management II LP act as investment manager for certain investment funds and those funds beneficially own the shares and instruments that are subject to this notification.)