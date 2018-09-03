Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Instone Real Estate Group NV    INS   NL0012757355

INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP NV (INS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 12:05pm CEST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03.09.2018 / 12:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets) has informed us on August 31, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 29 August 2018
Person obliged to notify: OZ Management LP
Issuing institution: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 60490861
Place of residence: Essen

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Explanation
Equity Swap 1.076.408,00 1.076.408,00 Potential Potential Indirectly (Oz Management LP and OZ Management II LP act as investment manager for certain investment funds and those funds beneficially own the shares and instruments that are subject to this notification.) In cash  
 


Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 2,91% 0,00% 0,00% 0,00% 2,91%
Voting rights 2,91% 0,00% 0,00% 0,00% 2,91%
 



Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares Manner of disposal
   
   
 



Distribution in percentages (short)

Type Directly potential Indirectly potential
     
 


Instone Real Estate Group N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM: https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=62465


03.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Baumstraße 25
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

719993  03.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=719993&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP
12:05pINSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
08/30INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release of the Home Member State according to Art..
EQ
08/28INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Instone Real Estate is now a German stock corpora..
EQ
08/24INSTONE REAL ESTATE : celebrates the topping-out of 180 apartments in the Luisen..
EQ
08/24INSTONE REAL ESTATE : increases its business results in the first half of 2018 a..
EQ
08/17INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP N.V. : Preliminary announcement of the publication of ..
EQ
08/16INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP N.V. : Topping out of the Heeresbäckerei project: Inst..
EQ
08/13INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP : Adjustment of group forecast for the financial year ..
EQ
08/10INSTONE REAL ESTATE : Management and Supervisory Board agree on the conversion i..
EQ
08/07INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP N.V. : Instone acquires site in Leipzig with the poten..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 335 M
EBIT 2018 46,2 M
Net income 2018 15,5 M
Debt 2018 195 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 57,06
P/E ratio 2019 19,14
EV / Sales 2018 3,15x
EV / Sales 2019 1,98x
Capitalization 860 M
Chart INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP NV
Duration : Period :
Instone Real Estate Group NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 30,1 €
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kruno Crepulja Chief Executive Officer
Jochen Scharpe Member-Supervisory Board
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.