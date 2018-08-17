Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Instone Real Estate Group NV    INS   NL0012757355

INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP NV (INS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Instone Real Estate Group N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 07:20am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Instone Real Estate Group N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Instone Real Estate Group N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.08.2018 / 13:14
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Instone Real Estate Group N.V. hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 24, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 24, 2018 German: http://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/German/3100/berichte.html English: http://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/3100/reports.html


17.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.
Baumstraße 25
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

715289  17.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=715289&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP
07:20aINSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP N.V. : Preliminary announcement of the publication of ..
EQ
08/16INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP N.V. : Topping out of the Heeresbäckerei project: Inst..
EQ
08/13INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP : Adjustment of group forecast for the financial year ..
EQ
08/10INSTONE REAL ESTATE : Management and Supervisory Board agree on the conversion i..
EQ
08/07INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP N.V. : Instone acquires site in Leipzig with the poten..
EQ
07/12INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP N.V. : Instone Real Estate: Construction on 'living ro..
EQ
07/10INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP N.V. : Instone project 'Marie' in Frankfurt launched f..
EQ
07/05INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP N.V. : Siemens site in Frankfurt to become Schönhof Qu..
EQ
07/04INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP N.V. : Instone Real Estate successfully concludes 'Hal..
EQ
07/02INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP N.V. : Instone invests in new quarter development in t..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 335 M
EBIT 2018 46,2 M
Net income 2018 8,50 M
Debt 2018 195 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 69,03
P/E ratio 2019 18,04
EV / Sales 2018 2,92x
EV / Sales 2019 1,86x
Capitalization 785 M
Chart INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP NV
Duration : Period :
Instone Real Estate Group NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 30,1 €
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kruno Crepulja Chief Executive Officer
Jochen Scharpe Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP NV0.00%894
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%35 393
VONOVIA4.42%25 186
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%19 388
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN14.73%16 957
VINGROUP JSC--.--%14 132
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.