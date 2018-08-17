DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Instone Real Estate Group N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Instone Real Estate Group N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



17.08.2018 / 13:14

Instone Real Estate Group N.V. hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 24, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 24, 2018 German: http://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/German/3100/berichte.html English: http://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/3100/reports.html

