INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG

(INS)
Instone Real Estate Group AG: Annual General Meeting 2019 - Thomas Hegel and Dietmar P. Binkowska confirmed as members of the supervisory board

06/14/2019 | 03:50am EDT

DGAP-News: Instone Real Estate Group AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/AGM/EGM
Instone Real Estate Group AG: Annual General Meeting 2019 - Thomas Hegel and Dietmar P. Binkowska confirmed as members of the supervisory board

14.06.2019 / 09:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Annual General Meeting 2019 - Thomas Hegel and Dietmar P. Binkowska confirmed as members of the supervisory board

Essen, 14 June 2019: At the Annual General Meeting of Instone Real Estate Group AG held yesterday in Essen, the shareholders voted by a large majority in favour of the proposals put forward by the management board and supervisory board.

In particular, the two members of the supervisory board, Thomas Hegel and Dietmar P. Binkowska, were elected to the supervisory board by the Annual General Meeting. After their predecessors Stefan Mohr and Richard Wartenberg resigned from their supervisory board mandates as of 31 December 2018, Thomas Hegel and Dietmar P. Binkowska were appointed members of the supervisory board by the Local Court Essen (Amtsgericht Essen) at the request of the board of management with effect of 12 April 2019. The Annual General Meeting has now elected Mr. Hegel and Mr. P. Binkowska as members of the supervisory board for the period up to the end of the Annual General Meeting which resolves on the discharge of the members of the supervisory board for the 2021 financial year.

Furthermore, the members of the management board and the supervisory board were discharged by a large majority for their term in office in the 2018 financial year. Deloitte GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Düsseldorf, was appointed auditor and consolidated group auditor for the 2019 financial year.

The other items on the agenda addressed the authorization of the company to issue warrant-linked or convertible bonds, the authorization to purchase and use treasury shares as well as the framework conditions for the creation of a domination and profit transfer agreement between Instone Real Estate Group AG and Instone Real Estate Development GmbH. These items were also approved by a large majority.

"The management board and supervisory board would like to thank the shareholders for their confidence, which was expressed in their broad approval of the proposed resolutions. We look forward to continuing our excellent cooperation with Mr. Thomas Hegel and Mr. Dietmar P. Binkowska as members of the supervisory board. The additional resolutions from today have increased the flexibility for future financing and created the conditions for simplifying group management and optimizing our tax structure - in other words, they have strengthened our planned growth," comments Kruno Crepulja, CEO of Instone Real Estate.

Details of the voting results of the Annual General Meeting on 13 June 2019 can be accessed on the company's website at:

https://ir.en.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/6819/shareholders_-meeting-2019.html

About Instone Real Estate (IRE)

Instone Real Estate is one of Germany's leading residential developers and is listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company develops attractive residential and multi-family buildings as well as publicly subsidized housing, designs modern urban quarters and refurbishes listed buildings for residential use. Buyers are mainly owner-occupiers, private investors and institutional investors. In 28 years, Instone Real Estate has successfully developed more than one million square metres. Around 340 employees work at eight locations nationwide. As of 31 March 2019, Instone Real Estate's project portfolio comprised 45 development projects with an expected total sales volume of roughly EUR 4.8 billion and more than 11,000 units.

 

Contact

Investor Relations
Instone Real Estate
Thomas Eisenlohr
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Tel.: +49 (0)201 45355-365
Fax: +49 (0)201 45355-904
E-Mail: thomas.eisenlohr@instone.de

Press Contact
Instone Real Estate
c/o RUECKERCONSULT GmbH
Michael Lippitsch
Wallstraße 16
10179 Berlin
Tel.: +49 (0)30 2844987-47
Fax: +49 (0)30 2844987-99
E-Mail: instone@rueckerconsult.de


14.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 201 453 550
E-mail: ir@instone.de
Internet: www.instone.de
ISIN: DE000A2NBX80
WKN: A2NBX8
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 824701

 
End of News DGAP News Service

824701  14.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=824701&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
